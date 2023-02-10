Hajira Hasan Masjid, Sullia Community Centre to be inaugurated on Feb 12

Mangaluru, Feb 11: The new Hajira Hasan Masjid and Community Centre built under the aegis of Sullia Educational and Charitable Trust at Sullia town of Dakshina Kannada on Sunday, February 12.

Muhammad Yunus Hasan, Trustee of Team B-Human and Al-Khobar based NRI will formally inaugurate the masjid in the presence of T Arif Ali, general secretary, Jama’at-e-Islami Hind.

Maulana Shoaib Hussaini Nadwi, Khateeb, Kutchi Memon Masjid, Mangaluru; Muhammed Kunhi, Khateb, Masjidul Huda, Thokkottu; Hussain Kamil Saqafi, Khateeb, Juma Masjid, Shanti Nagar, Velam; Maulana Yahya Thangal Madani, Khateeb, Havva Juma Masjid, Bolangady will be the key speakers on the occasion.

U T Khader, MLA, Mangaluru Constituency; Angara S, MLA, Sullia Constituency and Minister of State for Fisheries; A K M Ashraf, Member of Kerala Assembly; B M Farooq, MLC, Karnataka; Zakariya Jokatte, CEO, Al Muzain Saudi Arabia; M Sharif Bolar, CEO, Whitestone Group, Saudi Arabia, Mr. Vinay Kumar Kundadka, president, Sullia Town Panchayat; and M B Sadashiva, state spokesperson, JDS Karnataka will be chief guests.