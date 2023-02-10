Hajira Hasan Masjid, Sullia Community Centre to be inaugurated on Feb 12

  1. Home
News Network
February 11, 2023

Mangaluru, Feb 11: The new Hajira Hasan Masjid and Community Centre built under the aegis of Sullia Educational and Charitable Trust at Sullia town of Dakshina Kannada on Sunday, February 12.

Muhammad Yunus Hasan, Trustee of Team B-Human and Al-Khobar based NRI will formally inaugurate the masjid in the presence of T Arif Ali, general secretary, Jama’at-e-Islami Hind. 

Maulana Shoaib Hussaini Nadwi, Khateeb, Kutchi Memon Masjid, Mangaluru; Muhammed Kunhi, Khateb, Masjidul Huda, Thokkottu; Hussain Kamil Saqafi, Khateeb, Juma Masjid, Shanti Nagar, Velam; Maulana Yahya Thangal Madani, Khateeb, Havva Juma Masjid, Bolangady will be the key speakers on the occasion. 

U T Khader, MLA, Mangaluru Constituency; Angara S, MLA, Sullia Constituency and Minister of State for Fisheries; A K M Ashraf, Member of Kerala Assembly; B M Farooq, MLC, Karnataka; Zakariya Jokatte, CEO, Al Muzain Saudi Arabia; M Sharif Bolar, CEO, Whitestone Group, Saudi Arabia, Mr. Vinay Kumar Kundadka, president, Sullia Town Panchayat; and M B Sadashiva, state spokesperson, JDS Karnataka will be chief guests. 

News Network
February 9,2023

Mangaluru: The Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) will be organising ‘Beary Mela – 2023’ in Mangaluru’s Town Hall from March 3 to 5, according to a release issued by convenors Mansoor Ahmed (Azad) and Mumtaz Ali.

The three-day grand Beary festival will present business fest, food fest, exhibition, symposium, and cultural programmes among other activities. 

A job fest will also be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last day, i.e. on March 5 wherein reputed firms can recruited eligible and qualified job seekers.

Those who want to set up business and food stalls at Beary Mela venue and those who are willing to participate in cultural programmes can immediately contact BCCI office on landline number 0824 – 4262323 or mobile number 9535563897, stated BCCI president SM Rasheed Haji. 

News Network
January 30,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 30: After Vhishwa Hindu Parsishad leader Sharan Pumpwell openly claimed that Hindutva activists killed innocent Muslim youth Mohammed Fazil in retaliation for the murder of Hindutva leader Praveen Nettaru, Fazil’s father Umar Farooq has urged the Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar to arrest  the former immediately. 

Sharan Pumpwell during a programme in Tumakur and in Ullal last weekend had claimed that Fazil’s murder in Surathkal was retaliation for the murder of Praveen Nettaru in Sullia.

“Why police is not arresting Sharan Pumpwell despite his brazen confession in public,” asked the elderly man, who lost his young son to communal terrorists. 

In a memorandum submitted to the Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar in Mangaluru on Monday, he said that Pumpwell should be arrested and interrogated, Farooq. 

“Sharan Pumpwell has more information on the death of my son. Hence, he should be arrested immediately,” he said.

Fazil, a resident of Mangalapete in Katipalla in Surathkal was brutally killed in front of a shop in Surathkal on July 28, 2022.

News Network
February 3,2023

New Delhi, Feb 3: A Calicut-bound Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi landed back at Abu Dhabi airport after flames were detected in one of the engines soon after take-off, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Friday.

Air India Express informed that the aircraft landed safely and all passengers are safe.

According to DGCA, 184 passengers were onboard when the flight took off.

"Soon after taking off and climbing to 1,000 feet, the pilot detected a flame in one of the engines and decided to go back to Abu Dhabi airport," Air India Express told ANI.

DGCA said that Air India Express B737-800 aircraft returned to the Abu Dhabi airport due to a mid-air flameout.

"Today an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut) was involved in Airturnback due to the No. 1 engine flameout at 1,000 ft during the climb," DGCA said.

Earlier on January 23, an Air India Express flight from Trivandrum to Muscat landed back 45 minutes after taking off due to a technical glitch, officials said.

According to officials, the flight management system (FMS) developed a technical glitch.

"The flight took off from Trivandrum at 8.30 am and landed back at 9.17 am," they added.

In December 2022, a snake was found on a Dubai-bound Air India Express flight.

Air India Express Boeing B-737 flight from Calicut to Dubai took off as scheduled and after landing at Dubai airport, the staff reported a snake on board the aircraft.

The aviation regulatory body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), had ordered a detailed probe regarding the incident, the aviation body said. 

