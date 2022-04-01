  1. Home
  2. Halal row: Circular from Animal Husbandry Dept says ‘stunning’ of animal must before slaughter

Halal row: Circular from Animal Husbandry Dept says ‘stunning’ of animal must before slaughter

News Network
April 2, 2022

As the saffron outfits are intensifying campaign against halal meat, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services in Karnataka has mandated in a circular dated April 1, that animals have to ‘stunned’ before they can be slaughtered for meat.

This comes after animal lovers pointed towards the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Rules, which were drafted in 2001. These rules state that animals need to stunned before they can be slaughtered.

The stunning process ensures the animal is unconscious and insensible to pain before being bled out at the slaughter house.

As per Section 6 in The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001, rule number 4, 'every slaughter house as soon as possible shall provide a separate space for stunning of animals prior to slaughter, bleeding and dressing of the carcasses.'

The order was passed by the Union government in 2001, and the rule has since then existed in books, however, after activists brought it back in the public eye, it is being pressed for implementation.

It is being reported that Bangalore Urban District AHVS Deputy Director and SPCA Member Dr. Umapathi has issued circulars to all Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCAs) in Bengaluru Urban District on Friday for following mandatory stunning of animals and making them unconscious before slaughtering them as per PCA (Slaughter House) Rules 2001.

Following this, the Animal Husbandry department also mandated the rule, asking the BBMP to supervise if meat shops are equipped with the stunning facilities. The department also asked BBMP to submit a report to the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals whether or not the practice of 'stunning' is being followed or not.

However, Prabhu Chauhan, the Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Department told TV9 that his department has not issued the mandatory ‘stunning’ order. "No orders have been issued by our department. Stunning is not mandatory. There was only a letter written that Halal cut should not be practiced. There was no order issued. I will review the letter," he said.

The controversy began when some right-wing groups gave a call to boycott 'Halal' meat, with the Hindu Janajagrithi Samithi, a hindutva organisation in Karnataka, starting a campaign against the purchase of Halal meat.

The BJP's National General Secretary C T Ravi added fuel to this, comparing Halal meat to ‘economic jihad’, saying that ‘halal’ is used like a jihad so that Muslims should not do business with others. This came amid a flurry of messages on social media, appealing to Hindus to shun Halal meat, especially after the festival of Ugadi, which is being celebrated on April 2, Saturday this year.

In reference to the controversy, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government will look into the halal meat issue as "serious objections" have been raised about it, a day after which, some Bajrang Dal activists allegedly attacked a Muslim vendor in Bhadravathi for selling halal meat.

animal.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 20,2022

Ukraine has moved to suspend the activities of almost a dozen opposition parties, including the parliament’s second-largest group, Opposition Platform – For Life, for as long as the conflict with Russia continues.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the decision of the country’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on Sunday.

It was made “given the full-scale war and the ties of some political structures with this state,” he said, apparently referring to Russia. According to Zelensky, the activities of the opposition parties will be put on hold “for the period of martial law.”

“Any activity of politicians aimed at division and collaboration won’t be successful, but will instead be faced with a harsh response,” the president warned.

A total of 11 parties were blacklisted, including Opposition Platform – For Life, which is the second-biggest in the Verkhovna Rada with 39 seats; Party of Shariy, founded by harsh critic of the Kiev authorities, blogger Anatoly Shariy; and Nashi party, headed by Evgeniy Murayev.

In January, the UK Foreign Office said that Murayev was the man whom the Kremlin wanted to put in charge of Ukraine instead of Zelensky. However, the claim was denied by officials in Moscow and the politician himself, who said it was “nonsense and stupidity.”

Opposition Platform – For Life said the suspension was “illegal” and promised to challenge it. “Instead of political dialogue [and] attempts to search for compromise and ways to unite the country, the authorities are relying on raiding, intimidation, repression and reprisals against their opponents,” the party said, urging its MPs and activists to continue working.

Shariy reacted by suggesting that Zelensky was only really looking to ban two parties – allegedly referring to his own and to Opposition Platform – while the rest were only added to the list so that the president could avoid “criticism and mockery” for blatantly targeting his opponents.

Russia sent its troops into Ukraine in late February, following a seven-year standoff over Kiev’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the breakaway Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.

Moscow has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it had been planning to retake the two republics by force.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 21,2022

bommai.jpg

Haveri, Mar 21: The mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar who was killed in shelling by Russian forces in Ukraine's Kharkiv have been kept for public viewing outside his family's residence at Chalageri at Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district on Monday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paid last respect to mortal remains. He was accompanied by Davangere MP G M Siddeshwar, Haveri MP Shikumar Udasi, MLA MP Renukacharya, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar.

Naveen's body was kept at Kyiv medical college after the authorities were requested on humanitarian basis. The documentation was done through a funeral agent. His remains were brought from to Varsa Poland from Kyiv via Dubai, it then reached Bengaluru airport. The mortal remains arrived at the village at 8:45 am. His parents Shekharappa and Vijayalakshmi performed the last rites. 

The family has announced that they would donate the body to a private medical college after conducting rituals.

The family of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar thanked Bommai for bringing back the mortal remains of the medical student from Ukraine. Naveen was killed on March 1.

Manoj Rajan, the nodal officer appointed by the state government for evacuation of Karnataka students from Ukraine, said that 572 Karnataka students have been brought back from Ukraine.

Saleem Ahmad, a Congress MLC who was present at the airport said that he came to pay homage to Naveen on behalf of the party.

He demanded change in the education system. "Thousands of students are forced to go out of the country for studies. Naveen could not get MBBS seat here even after scoring 96 per cent," he said.

"There are many fault lines in the NEET and students are meted with injustice. The students from the state should not suffer. They should get an opportunity to study. The government should prioritise and resolve this issue," he asserted.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 25,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 25: In a further push towards saffronisation of education in Karnataka, the school textbook review committee set up by the state BJP government has recommended toning down the heroic story of Tipu Sultan besides inclusion of chapters on the Ahom dynasty that ruled northeastern regions for 600 years and the Karkota Hindu dynasty of Kashmir valley.

The committee headed by Hindutva writer Rohith Chakrathirtha submitted the recommendations a few weeks ago and a formal order was also issued to incorporate the changes in the textbooks. 

According to sources in the Primary and Secondary Education Department, the panel suggested that the chapter on Tipu Sultan be retained but without any glorification of the 18th-century Mysuru ruler.

"We have not removed the chapter on Tipu but it would definitely be not a glorified one," said a source who was privy to the recommendations.

The source further said that as a ruler, it is necessary to study Tipu. "We have cleared the imbalance. There was too much glorification in the books drafted by the Prof Baraguru Ramachandrappa-headed panel under the previous Congress government. That has been removed and we have maintained a neutral tone."

The government was under pressure from various sections, including BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan, to drop the chapter from textbooks. They argued that Tipu was a 'fanatic' who killed and converted Hindus in Kodagu to Islam, besides looting temples. Education Minister B C Nagesh, who assumed charge of the department, constituted a committee to revise textbooks and appointed Chakrathirtha as chairperson on Sept 8, 2021.

Following the recommendations, the department has ordered the Textbook Society to include the changes in the textbooks, which will be distributed in the forthcoming academic year.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.