  2. Hanuman Chalisa played to ‘counter’ azaan across Karnataka; a few Sri Rama Sene activists detained

Hanuman Chalisa played to ‘counter’ azaan across Karnataka; a few Sri Rama Sene activists detained

News Network
May 9, 2022

mutalik.jpg

Bengaluru, May 9: The Hanuman Chalisa campaign against Azaan today reverberated across Karnataka as activists of Sri Ram Sene in Belagavi began chanting Hanuman Chalisa at 5 am from temples. 

According to the police, the incidents were reported in places including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Belgaum, Dharwad and Kalaburagi. Some of the Sri Ram Sene activists were briefly detained by cops. 

Muthalik, who was in Mysuru, played the Hanuman Chalisa and other devotional hymns at a temple. “It is not a symbolic protest or just for a day. This will continue till the government initiates action against loudspeakers installed at mosques,” he said.

“We have launched the campaign against the state government and members of the Muslim community who are not following the Supreme Court order. In future, we will file a contempt case against all deputy commissioners for failing to implement the Supreme Court’s order,” Muthalik told media persons.

Along the lines of a similar call by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Muthalik had on Sunday exhorted Sene activists to play Hanuman Chalisa and Suprabhata hymn from loudspeakers across temples in Karnataka from Monday if the BJP-led state government failed to act against loudspeakers installed in mosques.

Muthalik claimed several right-wing organisations have extended support to Sri Rama Sene. According to him, the organisation has contacted more than 1,000 temples across the state already.

News Network
April 28,2022

Benglauru, Apr 28: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that as part of the precautions being taken to prevent the spread of covid-19 cases, it has been decided to test ILI and SARI cases reported in hospitals for Covid-19, and positive samples would be sent for genome sequencing.

“Genome sequencing helps identify the variant of the virus and to offer proper treatment. We have eight genome sequencing laboratories, and 8,500 genome sequencing tests are already conducted,” he said.

“More booster doses would be administered, and vaccination for children in the age group of six to 12 years would be started in schools soon. More focus would be on vaccination, Covid-appropriate behaviour and more testing,” he noted.

The fourth wave of covid has not come, but there has been a slight increase in Covid cases after April 9. More cases in Europe and other places were reported among those who were not vaccinated. In Karnataka, 98 per cent of the people are vaccinated, and precautionary measures are being taken to check the spread of infection, Bommai added.

News Network
April 26,2022

Hubballi, Apr 26: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel today claimed that "inefficient" administration by the Siddaramaiah government also contributed to recent violence, including those that happened in Old Hubballi.

"When Siddaramaiah was the chief minister, cases against those who violated laws were withdrawn. Such acts boost confidence among rioters," he said.

"Our government has taken stern action against rioters. If Siddaramaiah was the chief minister now, they would have been protected. He wants anarchy and violence. Organisations like SDPI and PFI have physical strength while Siddaramaiah is their intellectual strength," Kateel said.

Old Hubballi violence was a pre-planned one and many invisible hands were behind it. The government is taking suitable action, he said. In the wake of the "bulldozer model" issue, Kateel said existing laws would be strengthened.

News Network
May 8,2022

Mandya, May 8:  Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Sunday said the playing of Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhata or Omkara or devotional songs will commence at over 1,000 temples in Karnataka at 5 AM from May 9, as he accused the state government of having failed to take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques.

He asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to show the “guts”, shown by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath there, by taking action against unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places and setting the volume of others within permissible limits.

“Across Karnataka we have contacted more than 1,000 temples. Temple priests, Dharmadarshis and management committees have agreed to play (Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhata, Omkara or devotional songs) at 5 AM from tomorrow. There is a good response,” Muthalik said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, there is anger against the government for not taking action against those violating Court orders regarding the use of loud speakers.

Alleging some Muslims of being adamant on the issue, he further said, “we will begin our protest against it from tomorrow.” Sri Rama Sene had earlier warned that it will counter morning Azaan with Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhat or Omkara and devotional songs from 5 AM on May 9, if the government does not take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques.

Accusing the government of trying to scuttle Sri Rama Sene’s protest by threatening temple committees using the police, Muthalik warned the administration, stating that their “dadagiri” will not have any impact.

“Show your dadagiri against Muslim’s mics or loudspeakers and not against us. Keep in mind that you (BJP) are in power because of Hindu votes…we will do it peacefully and won’t create any disturbance,” he said, adding that, temple management committee will do it with the support of Sri Rama Sene workers.

He repeatedly pointed at the action taken by the Uttar Pradesh government against the use of loudspeakers there at religious places.

Nearly 54,000 unauthorised loudspeakers were removed from religious places and the volume of over 60,000 was set to permissible limits across Uttar Pradesh, as part of state-wide drive undertaken by the government there.

Noting that as the first phase of Sri Rama Sene’s drive Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhata or devotional songs will be played at temples at the morning 5 AM, Muthalik said, “remaining four times Azaan that Muslims perform, for that we will take up, at later stages.” “Why we are doing early morning first because they cannot use mics or speakers between 10 pm to 6 am according to Court, but they use it at 5 AM. So we too will violate and thereby warn the government…our fight is not against Azaan in mosques or offering prayers, but against using loudspeakers,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said, in case the police try to stop Sri Rama Sene workers, it may lead to confrontation, “our Karyakartas will oppose it,” he added. 

