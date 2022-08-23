  1. Home
‘Haramain Sharifain’ condemns Raja Singh’s remarks against Prophet Muhammad

News Network
August 24, 2022

Riyadh: The Haramain Sharifain has strongly condemned the controversial remarks made by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s MLA Raja Singh against Prophet Muhammad.

Haramain Sharifain, an online news medium which presents updates from the Two Holy Mosques, in a statement on Tuesday condemned the blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad by the Goshamahal MLA, a member of India’s ruling BJP.

Haramain called upon international organizations to stop elements that create communal tensions and takes steps to prevent the spread of Islamophobia and maintain religious harmony.

On Tuesday morning, Raja Singh was arrested by the Hyderabad police for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad in a “comedy video” that he released on YouTube, late on Monday.

After the release of the video, protests erupted in the city against Raja Singh. Complaints were filed at various police stations against the BJP MLA, forcing the police to register FIRs follwoing which he was arrested.

Singh was also suspended from the BJP for violating party rules.

Scores of people, especially in the Old City, took to the streets demanding his arrest.

After his arrest, he was presented before a magistrate, however, was granted bail by the Nampally Court based on technical grounds and error on part of the police.

News Network
August 19,2022

New Delhi, Aug 19: The CBI on Friday carried out searches at 21 locations in Delhi-NCR, including at the premises of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, officials said. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered the FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year, they said. 

During the search operation, the CBI teams reached 21 locations, including the premises of four public servants including Sisodia and former Excise Commissioner Krishna, a 2012-batch IAS officer from the AGMUT cadre, they said. 

Delhi L-G V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed in July, showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, they said.

Apart from this there were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees", said the officials.

Reacting to the raids, Sisodia said the CBI is welcome and asserted that the truth will come out.

In a series of tweets, he said these people are troubled because of the excellent work done by the Delhi Government in health and education sectors.

That is why ministers of both departments are "targeted" to stop us from good work in health and education sectors, he said.

"The allegations against both of us are lies. Truth will come out in court," he said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "CBI is welcome. We will give full cooperation. Searches/raids took place earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too." 

News Network
August 10,2022

Patna/New Delhi: With Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) breaking ties with the BJP in Bihar, the National Democratic Alliance, or NDA, has suffered a small setback in Rajya Sabha.

Mr Kumar's Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), has five MPs including the Deputy Chairperson Harivansh in Rajya Sabha.

The NDA did not have majority in the upper house even when the JD(U) was part of it. Mr Kumar's JD(U) is the third party to leave the NDA in the last three years. Earlier, the Shiv Sena and the Shiromani Akal Dal quit the NDA. The Telugu Desam Party, or TDP, left before the general elections in 2019.

With JD(U) no longer with the NDA, the BJP-led national coalition will be more dependent on other neutral parties such as Odisha's Biju Janata Dal, or BJD, and Andhra Pradesh's YSR Congress Party, or YSRCP, to push crucial bills through the upper house.

The current strength of Rajya Sabha is 237. There are eight vacancies - four from Jammu and Kashmir, one from Tripura and three to be nominated. The majority mark is 119.

The NDA's current strength in Rajya Sabha is 115, which includes five nominated MPs and one independent.

After the JD(U) left the scene, the NDA's number has been reduced to 110, or nine short of the majority mark.

The government can nominate three more MPs before the winter session and BJP is likely to win the Tripura seat, whenever election takes place. Even then, the NDA's strength will be 114, which will still be short of the new halfway mark of 121.

The BJP will need the support of BJD and YSRCP - which has nine MPs each - on crucial bills.

In the recent presidential and vice presidential elections, however, the BJP got support of BJD, YSRC, TDP, Shiromani Akal Dal and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party.

Here's how the numbers stack up for the NDA in Rajya Sabha: BJP 91, AIADMK 4, SDF 1, RPIA 1, AGP 1, PMK 1, MDMK 1, Tamil Manila 1, NPP 1, MNF 1, UPPL 1, IND 1 and nominated 5, whose total comes to 110.

Mr Kumar will take oath as Chief Minister of Bihar today at 2 pm. Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav will be the Chief Minister's deputy in the new "Grand Alliance".

News Network
August 20,2022

Belagavi, Aug 20: The drivers of a school bus and truck were killed on spot in a head-on collision between both the vehicles near a school at Athani in the Belagavi district on Saturday. More than 20 students have suffered severe injuries.

Police said that a speeding loaded truck on its way from Miraj in Maharashtra to Athani collided head-on with school bus near the high school in Athani town. Drivers of both the vehicles were dead immediately while students boarding the bus suffered injuries.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital for treatment.

Identities of both the drivers is being ascertained. The Athani police are investigating.

