Harsha killed to orchestrate communal violence in Karnataka amid hijab row: NIA sources

Bengaluru, April 3: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has taken over the probe of former Barjrang Dal worker Harsha murder case in Karnataka's Shivamogga, has in preliminary investigations found that the crime was committed to orchestrate communal violence in the backdrop of the hijab controversy, sources said on April 3, Sunday.

NIA sleuths, who visited Shivamogga and taken all documents and materials in connection with the Harsha murder case from the local police on Saturday, have found out in the that Harsha was murdered with a conspiracy and plan to create communal violence. Sources in NIA also said the agency in its FIR has mentioned this aspect.

Sources further stated that the murder was also executed to create fear and to spoil the peace and harmony in the society. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had also stated that the probe by the local police found that there was a communal agenda behind the murder.

National General Secretary and BJP MLA C.T. Ravi had earlier stated that it was clear at the outset that Harsha's murder did not take place for personal reasons.

"I don't think it is a personal decision by someone out of enmity. There is a possibility of a well-organised racket behind it. The aspects of who provided finance, who conspired, who provoked, who supported them at courts have to be investigated. The aim of handing over the case to NIA is to stop murders of Hindu activists. Let the probe begin and we will find out whether the culprits are in the state or in another state," he explained.

Harsha was murdered on February 20 in Shivamogga at the height of the hijab controversy. Curfew orders were clamped for seven days in Shivamogga district to control any incident of communal violence. The murder was also followed by large-scale violence.