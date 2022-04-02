  1. Home
  2. Harsha killed to orchestrate communal violence in Karnataka amid hijab row: NIA sources

Harsha killed to orchestrate communal violence in Karnataka amid hijab row: NIA sources

News Network
April 3, 2022

harshashimogga.jpg

Bengaluru, April 3: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has taken over the probe of former Barjrang Dal worker Harsha murder case in Karnataka's Shivamogga, has in preliminary investigations found that the crime was committed to orchestrate communal violence in the backdrop of the hijab controversy, sources said on April 3, Sunday.

NIA sleuths, who visited Shivamogga and taken all documents and materials in connection with the Harsha murder case from the local police on Saturday, have found out in the that Harsha was murdered with a conspiracy and plan to create communal violence. Sources in NIA also said the agency in its FIR has mentioned this aspect.

Sources further stated that the murder was also executed to create fear and to spoil the peace and harmony in the society. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had also stated that the probe by the local police found that there was a communal agenda behind the murder.

National General Secretary and BJP MLA C.T. Ravi had earlier stated that it was clear at the outset that Harsha's murder did not take place for personal reasons.

"I don't think it is a personal decision by someone out of enmity. There is a possibility of a well-organised racket behind it. The aspects of who provided finance, who conspired, who provoked, who supported them at courts have to be investigated. The aim of handing over the case to NIA is to stop murders of Hindu activists. Let the probe begin and we will find out whether the culprits are in the state or in another state," he explained.

Harsha was murdered on February 20 in Shivamogga at the height of the hijab controversy. Curfew orders were clamped for seven days in Shivamogga district to control any incident of communal violence. The murder was also followed by large-scale violence.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 2,2022

fire.jpg

Colombo, Apr 2: Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a state of emergency in the country giving the security forces wide authority to arrest and detain suspects with immediate effect.

Rajapaksa has issued the "Extraordinary Gazette" declaring a public emergency after hundreds of protesters gathered in the capital and many of them tried to storm the President's residence to protest against the government for "poor management of economic policies, which has created mess in the country".

The President said he believed there was a "public emergency in Sri Lanka" that necessitated invoking the tough laws.

"The Gazette has been issued considering the prevailing situation in the country and in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community," said a statement.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 20,2022

Mangaluru, Mar 20: RSS veteran Prabhakar Bhat Kalladka today launched a verbal Hindutva war against minority religions of the country and went on to claim that saffron will be the national flag of India in future. 

Addressing a Hindutva foot march to Karnika Koragajja's shrine at Kuthar on the outskirts of the city, the he also suggested the government to intensify Hindutva drive. “If majority of MPS vote for change of national flag in the lower and upper houses of the parliament then the flag can be changed. If this continues in this manner, Hindu society will unite," he said. 

Hailing ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie, Bhat said that that Quran and Bible, the holy books of Muslims and Christians, teach violence. “Do Quran and Bible teach killing and raping innocents? If yes, then they should be changed without delay," he said.  

“If anyone thinks that communal harmony and peace exhibited by Hindus is their weakness, then it will not go on for long. They went to court, in the name of Hijab. But they are not accepting the verdict. They protested and openly criticised the court verdict. They do not value friendship also in front of religion. Their aim is to form a Muslim country,” he complained. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 26,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 26: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has urged the Karnataka government to take steps to remove lessons on Mughal emperors including secular Akbar and Muslim Aurangzeb from school’s history textbooks.

“Those who have been excessively glorified - Babur, Akbar, Aurangzeb and other bigot kings should be removed,” Yatnal, the Bijapur City MLA, told reporters. 

He was reacting to the government’s textbook review committee recommending toning down the “glorified content” on erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. 

“We learned about Akbar the Great, but not about the conversion and oppression Hindus faced. Likewise, Tipu killed one lakh Hindus in Kodagu, but he was glorified as a freedom fighter. By distorting history, it was wrong to have glorified some kings just for the sake of appeasement. Time has come to change that and our government is doing that,” Yatnal, a former union minister, said and added that textbooks should have lessons on Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap.

Shivajinagar Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad attacked the BJP for going after personalities who fought against the British. “The BJP isn’t fighting just Tipu. They are against those who fought the British, including Gandhi and Nehru,” he said. “It’s been 250 years since Tipu died. Still, the BJP is troubled by him.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.