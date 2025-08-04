  1. Home
‘Hatred can lead to heinous acts’: Sri Rama Sene leaders poison school water tank to oust Muslim headmaster

August 4, 2025

The Karnataka Police recently arrested a Sri Rama Sene leader and his two accomplices for allegedly contaminating the drinking water at a government primary school in Hulikatti village under Belagavi district. Eleven children had fallen ill after drinking contaminated water last month.

The trio had allegedly laced the drinking water with pesticides as part of a conspiracy against the headmaster of the school, who belongs to a minority faith.

The three accused have been identified as Sagar Patil, president of the Savadatti taluk unit of Sri Ram Sene, Krishna Madar, and Magangouda Patil.

Bheemashankar S Guled, Superintendent of Police, Belagavi, Saturday said, “Some students detected a foul smell (in the water) and informed the headmaster and another teacher, which prevented a larger tragedy. Some of the students who had consumed the water experienced nausea. They received immediate medical treatment and recovered.”

According to a police officer, Sagar Patil was the mastermind behind the conspiracy. “He (Sagar Patil) wanted headmaster Sulaiman Gorenayak to be transferred or suspended. Gorenayak has served the school for 13 years and was on good terms with the villagers. After the incident was reported, the police began a probe. A soft drink bottle was found near the water tank, and upon checking, it was found to contain pesticide,” the officer added.

The police said they later found out that Madar had given a minor boy chocolates, condiments, and Rs 500 in lieu of emptying the bottle containing pesticides in the school water tank.

During interrogation, Madar confessed that Sagar Patil had discovered his relationship with a woman from another caste, and he had threatened to ‘expose’ him if he did not participate in his conspiracy. Madar and Magangouda Patil had allegedly purchased the pesticide.

A police officer said the minor will be a prosecution witness and receive protection from the law.

“We utilised scientific evidence and student interactions to solve this case. This was a planned, deeply disturbing attempt motivated by communal hatred,” SP Guled remarked.

CM’s reaction 

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the poisoning attempt. Calling it a "heinous act driven by religious hatred and fundamentalism," he said the crime posed a grave threat to communal harmony.

"The headmaster of the government school in Hulikatti village, Savadatti taluk, Belagavi district, belongs to the Muslim community. With the malicious intent of having him transferred elsewhere, Sagar Patil, the taluk president of Shriram Sena, along with two others, has been arrested for poisoning the drinking water of school children. In this incident that occurred 15 days ago, several children fell ill, but fortunately, no lives were lost," his post read. 

"Religious fundamentalism and communal hatred can lead to heinous acts, and this incident, which could have resulted in the massacre of innocent children, is a testament to that," he added. 

coastaldigest.com news network
July 29,2025

Bengaluru, July 28: Three people have been arrested after a bag containing gelatin sticks and explosives were recovered recently at a BMTC bus stand in west Bengaluru.

From the arrested, the police have so far recovered 22 gelatin sticks and 30 electric detonators.

The bag was discovered on July 23 at the BMTC bus stand in Kalasipalyam. From the bag, the police recovered six gelatin sticks and 12 electric detonators.

A case was subsequently registered under the Arms Act and five teams were formed by the police to trace the suspects.

Further details are awaited.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 21,2025

Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Monday emphasized the need for a fair and thorough probe into the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala. He urged the public and media not to draw premature conclusions, stressing that only the truth, revealed through proper investigation, should guide further action.

Speaking to reporters about the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the state government, Khader said, “A proper investigation must take place, the truth must come out, and legal action should follow accordingly. But making prejudiced judgments before the investigation is complete is not right.”

He further noted that Dharmasthala is a revered and holy place, and its sanctity must not be compromised based on unverified claims. “There is a need for introspection before arriving at any conclusion. Let the SIT do its job and let the facts speak,” he added.

The Speaker's comments come amid rising speculation and public concern over the alleged burial of multiple bodies in the area, which has prompted the state to order a high-level probe.

July 31,2025

Mangaluru, July 31: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Dharmasthala mass burial case discovered partial skeletal remains at one of the suspected sites on Thursday, marking a major development in the ongoing exhumation process.

The remains were recovered from “Site No. 6,” located near the bathing ghat of the Nethravati River, on the third day of digging operations. According to sources, the remains were found at a depth of about four feet and will be sent, along with soil and other collected samples, for forensic analysis.

The excavation is based on testimony by a former sanitation worker, who alleged that he was forced to bury the bodies of women and minors at multiple locations in the area. Of the 13 sites identified by the SIT earlier this week, five were searched over the last two days without yielding any human remains.

On Thursday, SIT personnel arrived with heavy equipment, including a mini earthmover and water pumps, to speed up the digging process and drain waterlogged soil. Plastic sheets were also used to shield the site from rain. Security was tightened at the location following the recovery of the skeletal fragments.

Officials have not issued a formal statement on the find or the investigation’s next steps. However, the SIT has announced that it has opened an office at the Intelligence Bureau premises in Mallikatte, Mangaluru, to coordinate the probe. 

Members of the public with relevant information can contact the team between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or reach out via phone at 0824-2005301 / 8277986369, or email [email protected].

