  2. HC directs IISc to submit report on drinking water contamination in Managaluru

News Network
October 29, 2021

Mangaluru, Oct 29: The High Court of Karnataka has directed the director of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, to constitute a committee to analyse the quality of drinking water supplied to the people in Mangaluru, in view of contamination reported at Pachanady area and Maravoor dam.

A division bench passed the order in the wake of contradictory reports filed by the Mangalore City Corporation (MCC) and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

The counsel for KSPCB said that the report dated August 24, 2021 had found that the water was not fit for human consumption and recommended immediate remedial measures. Senior counsel Dhyan Chinnappa, appearing for the MCC, submitted that while an earlier report by the KSPCB pointed at contamination, a subsequent report stated otherwise. He also said that testing is being carried out regularly and the pollution level in water has been found within the standard limits and it is not poisonous.

“Since there is contradictory stands taken by the parties to the case with respect to the drinking water supplied by the MCC for human consumption, we deem it appropriate to direct an independent agency such as IISc to conduct testing at various levels, including at the entry and exit point, to find out the exact position of water having been supplied to the people at large,” the bench said.

It directed the KSPCB and the MCC to provide required assistance to the team. The court has directed the IISc team to visit the places within 15 days and submit the report in a sealed cover.

Meanwhile, the MCC also submitted that a tender process for the purpose of shifting legacy waste from the Pacchanadi dumping yard has been initiated. The bench directed the MCC to finalise the tender process and start the process. The matter has been posted to November 30.

The court is hearing a PIL filed by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) with regard to the Pachchnadi disaster in August 2019. A heap of garbage had slid, damaging several houses and agricultural properties in the vicinity. The contamination of water was caused because of the overflowing of leachate from the dumping site. 

News Network
October 28,2021

Mumbai, Oct 28: The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case.

Speaking to reporters, Aryan Khan's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi said that Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha will hopefully walk out of jail tomorrow or on Saturday.

“HC grants bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz and Munmun. They will walk out tomorrow (or Saturday) from prison, after bail order is released," he said.

Aryan was lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

News Network
October 25,2021

Lucknow, Oct 25: Making another poll promise ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided to people of the state if her party is voted to power.

The Congress leader had flagged off her party's "Pratigya Yatras" from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Saturday with seven promises, including loan waiver for farmers and jobs to 20 lakh people if voted to power.

“Everyone saw the dilapidated condition of the health system of UP due to government neglect during the Corona period and now during the spread of fever. For ensuring good and cheap treatment, with the consent of the manifesto committee, the UP Congress has decided that if voted to power, our government will provide up to Rs 10 lakh for treatment of any disease,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Among the other promises made by the party are purchase of wheat and paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal and Rs 400 per quintal for sugarcane.

The party has also promised jobs to 20 lakh people, halving the electricity bill of all and a sum of Rs 25,000 to families who faced financial crunch amid the Covid crisis.

Besides, the party has decided to give 40 per cent tickets to women in elections and smartphones to Class 12 pass girls and e-scooters to graduate girls if voted to power.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are scheduled early next year.

News Network
October 17,2021

Mumbai, Oct 17: Launching a stinging attack on the BJP and the Centre over the alleged misuse of investigative agencies, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that "contract killings" are now replaced by "government killings" to finish off political rivals in Maharashtra.

With some ministers in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax, and at least one of them facing a CBI inquiry, Raut said that Central investigating agencies are working as "contract killers for the party in power in Delhi". "Is there a rule of law or (a rule of) raids in Maharashtra? This is the question which comes to one's mind considering the record-break raids being conducted through Central investigating agencies," Raut wrote in the weekly column 'Rokhthok' in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' of which he is the executive editor.

Earlier, Delhi rulers used to lie but now (ordering) frequent raids have become a new business without any capital investment, he stated. "Use people's money, government machinery to remove political opponents. In the past, contract killings were the order of the day in Mumbai (when Underworld was active). Hitmen were hired on contract to kill rivals (by gangs). This is now replaced by 'government killing'. Central investigating agencies are working as contract killers for the party in power in Delhi," Raut said. Finishing off the unwanted political rivals through these agencies seems to have become a new policy, Raut stated.

Referring to the arrest of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and state minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Raut said Khan had been arrested under the pretext of his involvement in a drug racket and was put in jail for eight months. "Now the court has granted him bail. The court said herbal tobacco was found in the possession of Khan and not drugs. Malik should file cases against NCB officials," Raut said in the write-up.

The Sena leader further said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was raiding homes of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh instead of finding out the whereabouts of Param Bir Singh, the former commissioner of Mumbai police who had accused Deshmukh of corruption with the help of some police officers when he was serving as the home minister of the state.

Raut also slammed the raids conducted recently by the Income Tax department on the family members of NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The details of the PM Cares Fund are not made public. It is said this fund is not a government fund but a private fund. Funds worth crores of rupees are collected in the name of the prime Minister," Raut stated.

