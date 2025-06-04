HC issues notice to Karnataka govt over stadium stampede

  1. Home
News Network
June 5, 2025

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government to file a status report on the stampede outside the cricket stadium here that led to 11 deaths and injuries to over 50 people.

The court, after taking suo motu congnisance of the matter, issued notice to the state, and tasked it to file a detailed status report by June 10.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi directed the court registry to treat the matter as a suo motu public interest litigation petition.

In the stampede during the IPL victory celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on June 4, 11 people died and 56 others were injured.

News Network
May 31,2025

Bengaluru: In view of the Covid-19 situation in the state and the reopening of schools, Karnataka government, in a circular, has asked parents not to send their children to school, if they have fever, cough, cold and other symptoms.

The Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare has issued the circular late for precautions to be taken in government and private schools, as instructed during the Covid-19 situation review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiahheld on May 26.

"If fever, cough, cold and other symptoms are found in school children, do not send the children to school and follow appropriate treatment and care measures as per doctor's advice," the circular, issued late on Friday, said.

It instructs for sending children to school only after complete cure.

If children come to school with fever, cough, cold and other symptoms, inform their parents and send them back to home, the Health Department further said, adding that if these symptoms are found among the school teachers and non-teaching staff, they should be advised to follow appropriate precautionary measures.

It also calls for ensuring adherence to precautionary measures like hand hygiene, cough etiquette and other Covid-19 Appropriate Behavior (CAB).

"Overall, strict adherence to Covid-19 precautionary measures has been instructed in the interest of the health of school children," it added.

As of Friday evening 234 Covid active cases have been reported in the state. Three patients with the infection, who had other comorbidities, have died since January 1.

News Network
June 2,2025

Riyadh/Kasaragod: A shocking tragedy has struck the expatriate community as an Indian national from Kerala’s Kasaragod district was gunned down in Saudi Arabia. The victim has been identified as Basheer (41), who had been living and working in the Kingdom for the past 13 years.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Bisha, located in the Asir province. Basheer, who was employed on a house driver visa, was reportedly cleaning his vehicle near his residence when an unknown group arrived in a car and opened fire. The sudden and brutal attack left him critically injured.

On hearing the gunshots, nearby residents rushed to the scene and found Basheer lying in a pool of blood inside the car. A nearby Egyptian national immediately transported him to King Abdullah Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries en route.

CCTV footage reportedly captured a vehicle arriving and stopping at the scene around the time of the attack. Eyewitnesses also mentioned having seen Basheer purchasing food from a nearby souk shortly before the incident.

Basheer’s body is currently preserved in the morgue at King Abdullah Hospital. Efforts are underway to complete the post-mortem and legal formalities, spearheaded by Hamza Kannur, President of Bisha KMCC and member of the Jeddah Indian Consulate Welfare Committee.

Basheer hailed from Kasaragod, Kerala. He is survived by his father Asainar Muhammad, mother Mariyumma Muhammad, wife Nasrin Begum, and two children – Mariyum Hala and Muhammad Bilal. He was also a member of the ICF (Indian Cultural Forum).

Social workers Abdul Aziz Pathiparamban and Mujeeb Saqafi are actively assisting with the legal procedures. Meanwhile, the Saudi police have launched an investigation, but no further details about the assailants or motive have been officially disclosed.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 24,2025

Mangaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for all three coastal districts for the next four days. The IMD has sounded a red alert for Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, predicting heavy rainfall and gusty winds in the region till May 27.

Heavy rains, coupled with strong winds, continued to lash Karwar and coastal areas of Uttara Kannada district on Friday. Tree falls have damaged scores of houses and crippled power supply in several places of Karwar, Ankola, Bhatkal and Honnavar taluks.

Karwar town and parts of the district have plunged into darkness with the inclement weather crippling the power infrastructure. The Mastikatte-Madangeri stretch of state highway has been closed for traffic after a massive tree came crashing on the road near Hilluru village of Ankola taluk.

Vyalawada in Karwar taluk recorded 150 mm of rain in the last 24 hours while Amadalli and Kadawada have registered 140 mm and 110 mm of rain.

Mangaluru city experienced heavy rain on Friday morning. The rains however receded in the afternoon. Parts of the district also witnessed intermittent spells of rain. Udupi district saw a brief spell of moderate to heavy rain.

With the low-pressure area over Arabian Sea off the Konkan coast likely to intensify into depression, the weatherman has advised the fishermen not to venture into the rough sea for next three to four days.

Several parts of Chikkamagaluru district, including the district headquarters, Kottigehara, Mudigere, Mullayanagiri, Kalasa, Kudremukh and Sringeri, experienced heavy rain on Friday morning. After a break in the afternoon, skies opened up again in the evening. The incessant rain in the region is posing a hurdle to agricultural activities.

The hilly district of Kodagu continued to experience heavy downpour on Friday. Bhagamandala and Talacauvery received heavy rain throughout the day. The copious rain has infused life into rivers and rivulets. The water level at Triveni Sangama has increased. Power supply in the district is hit hard due to gusty winds and tree falls.

Up north, a yellow alert has been sounded in Dharwad district for next four days with IMD predicting heavy rain. The district administration has cautioned the villages on the banks of Tupparihalla and Benni halla streams, notorious for flash floods.

