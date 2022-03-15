  1. Home
  HC's verdict against hijab forces 2nd PU girls to walk out of college amid prep exam

News Network
March 15, 2022

Yadgir, Mar 15:  As many as eight 2nd PU girl students of a government PU College at Kembhavi in Surpur taluk of Yadgir district had to helplessly return home without attending preparatory examination on Tuesday in the wake of the High Court’s controversial verdict against hijab.
 
The preparatory examination had commenced two days ago and the students were to write English paper on Tuesday. Out of 29 girl students studying in second PU, 12 students had arrived at the college. Of them, four girls appeared for the examination by removing the hijab, while another eight were waiting for HC’s verdict. As soon as the HC pronounced its verdict upholding BJP govt’s decision, the girls helplessly walked out of the college.

As a precautionary measure, police were deployed at the college. 

College principal Shakuntala said a direction was given to the girl students to remove hijab in a room allotted to them and wear uniform to write the examination. Of them, only four students appeared for the examination and the other eight girls returned home after the court verdict without appearing for the examination, she told. 

Meanwhile speaking to the media persons, Asra, a first-year PU student of a PU college in Yadgir city said: "We will write preparatory examination by wearing hijab. We will not appear for the examination if we are told to write the exam without hijab. We will put on hijab even if the court delivered its verdict", she said.

“We will not follow anyone’s rulings that go against Quran. As both education and hijab are important for us, we should be given permission to write the exam wearing hijab, she urged.

News Network
March 14,2022

ashwin.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 14: A pothole in Bengaluru claimed one more life on Monday, March 14 as a 27-year-old engineer, rode into it and received fatal injuries later succumbing to it in a hospital. 

The victim has been identified as Ashwin, a resident of Muneshwara Layout near Yelahanka. Ashwin, who hailed from Haveri district, is survived by his mother and he was the only earning member in the family. 

Residents alleged that the pothole had come up after the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) failed to restore the road which was dug up for pipeline work. 

“Ashwin fell into the ditch and suffered injuries to his head. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to injuries this morning,” an eyewitness from the locality said.

Another resident, Suhasini Paniraj, said, “The condition of the road has been pathetic for the last two months and we have raised the issue with the officials. However, none of them attended to our complaints,” she said.

Several other daily commuters on the stretch also pointed out that the lack of street lights on the stretch has also compounded the problem. “None of the streetlights along the stretch work. If the road was well-lit, the incident could have been avoided,” said another resident.

The Yelahanka Traffic Police have taken up a case and registered an FIR against BWSSB and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom).

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner, BBMP said, “Our zonal officials are investigating the matter. At the outset, the incident has happened at a stretch where BWSSB had dug up to lay a pipeline. But we are investigating the incident and suitable action will be taken against those who are responsible for the accident. We will ensure all precautions are taken to prevent such incidents in the future.”

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers resorted to protest at the site demanding the intervention of both BBMP and BWSSB officials. The Yelahanka police detained a few protesters as a precautionary measure.

News Network
March 8,2022

gasPutin.jpg

Russia has threatened to close a major gas pipeline to Germany and warned of $300 oil prices if the West goes ahead with a ban on its energy exports.

“It is absolutely clear that a rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Monday in an address on state television.

“The surge in prices would be unpredictable. It would be $300 per barrel if not more.”

Novak also cited Germany’s decision last month to halt the certification of the highly contentious Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, saying: “We have every right to take a matching decision and impose an embargo on gas pumping through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.”

“So far, we are not taking such a decision,” Novak said. “But European politicians with their statements and accusations against Russia push us towards that.”

His comments come with Russia’s onslaught of Ukraine well into its second week, with the already dire humanitarian crisis expected to worsen as the Kremlin continues its invasion.

The U.N. has said 1.7 million refugees have left Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of the country began on Feb. 24, describing it as “the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.”

The U.S. has been considering whether to impose a ban on Russia’s oil and gas exports as a way of punishing Moscow.

Germany, the Netherlands and the U.K. have appeared to back away from a coordinated Western embargo on Russian energy exports, however.

Energy analysts have warned that a ban on Russia’s oil and gas would have seismic repercussions for energy markets and the world economy.

Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer, behind the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, and the world’s largest exporter of crude to global markets. It is also a major producer and exporter of natural gas.

The European Union receives around 40% of its gas via Russian pipelines, several of which run through Ukraine.

Novak: ‘We are ready for it’
“European politicians need to honestly warn their citizens and consumers what to expect,” Novak said.

“If you want to reject energy supplies from Russia, go ahead. We are ready for it. We know where we could redirect the volumes to,” he added, without providing further details.

Oil prices soared to 14-year highs on Monday, as energy market participants focused on the prospect of full sanctions on Russia’s energy exports.

International benchmark Brent crude futures rose 2.1% to trade at $125.75 a barrel on Tuesday morning in London, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were 2% higher at $121.83.

European policymakers are under immense pressure to bring a swift end to their dependence on Russian fossil fuels, particularly as energy-importing countries continue to refill President Vladimir Putin’s war chest with oil and gas revenue on a daily basis.

Indeed, revenue from Russian oil and gas was seen to be responsible for roughly 43% of the Kremlin’s federal budget between 2011 and 2020, highlighting how fossil fuels play a central role for the Russian government.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on Western allies to impose a “full embargo” on Russian oil and gas, saying via Twitter that “buying them now means paying for the murder of Ukrainian men, women and children.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC on Sunday that President Joe Biden’s administration was in “very active discussions” with European governments about banning imports of Russian crude and natural gas.

Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the invasion have so far been carefully constructed to avoid directly hitting the country’s energy exports, although there are already signs the measures are inadvertently prompting banks and traders to shun Russian crude.

News Network
March 6,2022

New Delhi: Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed after one of them indiscriminately opened fire at his colleagues earlier this morning in Punjab's Amritsar, officials said. 

The shooter, identified as Ct Satteppa S K, was among those who died in the incident. Another personnel is injured and in critical condition. 

The incident took place at the force mess in the Khasa area, about 20 km short of the Attari-Wagah border crossing along the India-Pakistan international front.

Senior officers of the border force have rushed to the spot, officials told a news agency.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts.

