  As HDK-BJP bond strengthens, Deve Gowda rules out alliance with NDA for Lok Sabha polls

As HDK-BJP bond strengthens, Deve Gowda rules out alliance with NDA for Lok Sabha polls

News Network
July 25, 2023

HDK.jpg

Bengaluru, July 25: The Janata Dal (Secular) would fight the Lok Sabha elections independently, the party supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, said on Tuesday, ruling out the possibility of an electoral tie-up with the NDA.

Gowda's son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said last week his party would work together with the BJP against the Congress government on various issues, fuelling speculation of the two parties joining hands for next year's polls.

Both the JD (S) and the BJP MLAs had boycotted the Assembly session after 10 BJP legislators were suspended from the House for "indecent and disrespectful conduct".

"JD(S) will fight the Lok Sabha elections independently," Deve Gowda told a news conference here.

"Whether we (the party) win five, six, three, two or one seats, we will fight the Lok Sabha elections independently", he said. "We will field candidates only in those places where we are strong after consulting with our workers".

News Network
July 12,2023

mamata.jpg

Kolkata, July 12: The ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday looked poised to sweep to a massive victory in violence-scarred rural polls in Bengal as the overnight count of ballots gave it an unassailable lead in results declared till now by the State Election Commission.

The TMC has won in 34,359 gram panchayat seats, besides leading in 752 seats, according to the SEC as of 8 am on Wednesday. Its nearest rival BJP has won 9,545 seats and is leading in 180 seats. In all elections are being held for 63,229 gram panchayat seats. The CPI( M) has won 2,885 and is leading in 96 seats. The Congress won 2,498 seats and is leading in 72.

The counting though largely peaceful was marred by stray incidents including bombs being hurled in Bhangar, a spot where there had been deaths in the run-up to election, leading to firing by central forces and state police on Tuesday night on an unruly mob which resulted in injuries including on ISF supporters and policemen including an IPS officer. 

The ruling TMC won 6,134 Panchayat samiti seats while leading 61 seats. BJP has won 939 and is leading in 149 seats, while CPI(M) has won 165 seats and is leading in 14 others and Congress has won in 244 seats and is leading in 7 seats. Elections were held for 9,728 Panchayat Samiti seats.

TMC has also won all 554 Zila Parishad results declared so far and is leading in 201 others. The BJP has in contrast won 19 and is leading in 7 seats.

The CPI(M) has won 2 seats and is leading in 2 more seats, while Congress has won 4 and is leading in 10. In all, there are 928 Zila Parishad seats.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had suffered an injury during campaigning thanked people for reposing trust in her on Tuesday night.

"It's TMC all the way in rural Bengal. I want to thank the people for their love, affection and support towards the TMC. This election has proved that only TMC resides in the heart of the people of the state," Banerjee said in a social media post.

The elections are being seen by all parties as an indicator of which way the wind will blow in the 2024 parliamentary elections from this part of the country.

The violence which rocked the panchayat polls held on Saturday has claimed at least 15 lives with 11 of them from the ruling TMC. Since elections were announced last month, the number of people who died in poll-related incidents has been 33, with the ruling party suffering 60 per cent of the deaths.

Allegations of vote tampering and violence by various parties forced the SEC to order re-polling in 696 seats on Monday, which passed more or less peacefully. Intervention by the Calcutta High Court had seen the deployment of central police forces on both election and counting days.

Though Bengal has a long history of violent rural polls with 40 people killed in one single day of polling during the 2003 panchayat elections, this year’s violence which was covered extensively by the media focused national attention on it.

Governor CV Ananda Bose who had rushed to Delhi to give a report on the violence told newspersons Tuesday "Political parties should realise elections are not grounds to examine one's physical strength".

Counting of votes for the three-tier panchayat polls to nearly 74,000 seats which besides the gram panchayat seats, also includes 9,730 panchayat samiti seats and 928 zilla parishad seats, began at 8 am on Tuesday largely peacefully amid tight security, officials said.

Vote counting is on at 339 venues spread across 22 districts and is likely to carry over to Wednesday. The maximum number of counting centres is in South 24 Parganas at 28, while the minimum is in Kalimpong at four. Some northern districts are also facing inclement weather.

"Counting which began at 8 am yesterday continued overnight and will be completed today" an SEC official said Wednesday.

In Darjeeling hills, out of the 598 seats in Darjeeling and 281 in Kalimpong, the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) was leading in many areas and looks likely to be the new numero uno in the Bengal hill districts.

All the counting venues are manned by armed state police personnel and central forces, with prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC being imposed outside the venue to avoid any untoward incidents. There are a total of 767 strong rooms across 22 districts.

Large crowds of supporters of various candidates gathered at various centres to ensure that counting was conducted correctly.

In various districts, TMC supporters celebrated their victory by dancing and smearing each other with green colour, the party’s chosen colour.

A total of 5.67 crore people living in the state's rural areas were eligible to decide the fate of 2.06 lakh candidates in 73,887 seats of the three-tier-panchayat system. 

News Network
July 24,2023

milind.jpg

A prominent Indian-American Dalit activist fighting against the recent caste discrimination bill in California Assembly died of a heart attack as he passionately spoke against it at a city council meeting in Cupertino, sending shock waves amongst the Hindu American community in the country.

Milind Makwana, according to his close friends and family, spoke at the City Council meeting on July 18 against SB403, the anti-caste discrimination bill in California State Assembly.

Throughout the day, the Cupertino-based activist participated in various meetings and the City Council hearing, speaking passionately against it and stating that the bill was anti-Dalit.

Tragically, he collapsed moments after the hearing at the Cupertino City Council.

"Milind had this clear conviction that Dalits and Bahujan are also Hindu. He was passionate about Justice for underprivileged communities and, at the same time, wanted mutual trust and harmony among all communities,” his wife Purvi Makwana said in a statement issued by the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS).

“All his life, he had stood for Dharma. I urge the community to support and take forward Milind's dream of Justice, Harmony, and Dharma," Purvi said. This past weekend, the community started a fundraiser and raised more than $280,000.

Living, growing, and assimilating in a foreign land is a challenge for any immigrant community, and the micro-minority Hindu community is not an exception to this rule.

Milind became highly alert and concerned by California’s SB403 Bill, “Discrimination on the basis of ancestry,” that unjustly branded the Hindu-American community based on the castes, HSS said in a statement.

Milind was representative of the Hindu community and was a marginalised Hindu based on the so-called caste structure. However, he was of the firm opinion that this so-called law to protect the marginalised community was, in fact, counterproductive and regressive.

For Milind, this law was branding wrongly and a cause of potential social division among the Hindu-American community, HSS said in its statement.

Milind was an active volunteer at Sewa International USA.

"Milind's loss is a great shock to all, and a much sadder part of it is that God has taken away such a gem of a karyakarta (volunteer) so early. As we remember his life, let us also reflect on the importance of caring for our well-being. This tragic incident serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life,” said Arun Kankani, president of Sewa International.

As a Sewa volunteer, Milind visited Tamil Nadu in 2015 to witness and participate in relief work as massive floods hit the state. He regularly volunteered at the California Bay Area Sewa chapter, participating in various service activities and fundraising events.

He was also a member of the Ambedkar-Phule Network of American Dalits and Bahujans (APNADB), and he has written books, created creative games for children, and countless other activities over the years. 

