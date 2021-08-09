  1. Home
  2. ‘He is a senior leader’: Home Minister’s reaction on Eshwarappa's provocative remarks

August 9, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 9: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was on Monday non-committal on action against Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa for his 'inflammatory' remarks at BJP party workers meeting in Shivamogga.

On Sunday, Eshwarappa stoked a controversy claiming that there were instructions to "hit back" if a BJP worker is touched and "take two for one". 

"Eshwarappa is a senior leader. I will check with him about the context in which he was making such remarks," Jnanendra said. 

Jnanendra said that he would speak to Eshwarappa about the issue. On whether a common man would be spared for making such remarks, the minister attempted to make light of the situation by telling reporters to "ask Eshwarappa as he meets the media frequently".

Speaking at the BJP workers meeting in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa had said that RSS used to ask its workers to "be calm at all costs" in the past, even if they were attacked. "Then, it was to be calm at all costs. Today, it is face (them) with the same stick. Hit them back with the same weapon and take two for one," the minister had said.

Jnanendra and Eshwarappa both belong to the Shivamogga district. Both are BJP leaders with an RSS background.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga on Monday, Eshwarappa justified his remarks. He said that those were the words of party leaders and he repeated them in the party's executive committee meeting and not at any public gathering.

"In the past, our leaders used to tell us to be calm at any cost as we had no strength in the country. But today, our strength is visible across the country, from gram panchayat to Lok Sabha. So, now, our leaders are saying workers to hit with the same stick only if they are attacked. There is nothing controversial about it," he said. 

Coming down heavily on the media, Eshwarappa said that some TV news channels had reported that Eshwarappa made controversial remarks. "But, it is far from truth. I have the highest regard for the freedom of the press. Does media want our workers to remain silent even when they are attacked? We can't any longer," he said.

August 6,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 6: British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis in his two-day visit to Karnataka won the hearts of Kannadigas by not only tweeting in Kannada, but also initiating poll on Twitter in relation to his experience with popular South Indian delicacy - dosa, on Thursday.

His two-day visit to Karnataka, saw him tweeting in Kannada using superlative slang words like Sakattagide, Bomabat Guru, which are most common slang words used among Bangaloreans to state - Simply Superb.

While posting him eating Dosa stating - Sakattagide (Simply Superb) in Kannada on August 4 when he began his tour in Karnataka.

On Thursday, he posted a series of tweets in English but he ensured that at least a word or two from the Kannada language were used to convey the message.

For instance, in one of his tweet tagged to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Namasakara Mukhyamatri Avare (Salutations to the CM), and continues with message in English, while after his visit was over, in follow up tweet he promptly said Dhanyavadgalu Mukhya Mantriyavare (Thanks Mr CM for your time).

Apart from this, Ellis also initiated a one-of-its-kind poll on Twitter in relation to his experience with popular South Indian delicacy, Masala dosa.

After the poll results, the British envoy broke the dosa with bare hands by ditching the cutlery, which is a general practice in the West.

On August 4, he had eaten Dosa with using cutlery and followed it up by taking to Twitter, Ellis asked users, "So South India; how do I eat tomorrow's dosa?"; wherein, whopping 92 per cent people voted for 'hands' while eight opted for the 'knife and fork' option.

On Thursday, the British envoy abided to his viewers and shared a video of himself feasting on masala dosa with bare hands and ditched the knife and fork.

Relishing the most widely accepted dish and go-to meal of India, the British High Commissioner said, "it tastes better with the hand."

Interestingly, Alex Ellis captioned his tweet in Kannada, Masala Dosa, Bombat Guru (Masala Dosa tastes Superb with hands) and asserts that 92 per cent of Twitter is correct! It tastes better with the hand. 

August 1,2021

hokyk.jpg

Tokyo, Aug 1: A determined Indian men's hockey team advanced to the Olympic semifinals for the first time in 49 years, beating Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinals on Sunday, a triumph which leaves the side within touching distance of a medal that has proved elusive for over four decades.

The eight-time former Olympic champions scored three field goals through Dilpreet Singh (7th minute), Gurjant Singh (16th) and Hardik Singh (57th) to seal the win.

Great Britain's lone goal was scored by Sam Ward from a penalty corner in the 45th minute.

India will take on world champions Belgium in the semifinal on Tuesday.

India's last of the eight Olympic gold medals came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games but there were no semifinals in that edition as only six teams participated in the event.

For a country that gave the world stalwarts like Major Dhyan Chand and Balbir Singh Senior among others, it has been especially painful to watch the hockey teams' Olympic debacles before this edition.

The last time India featured in the semifinals of the Olympics was in 1972 Munich Games where they lost 0-2 to arch-rivals Pakistan.

It was the edition in which American swimming legend Mark Spitz won seven gold medals, a feat which was overshadowed by the massacre of 11 Israeli athletes and coaches by Palestinian terrorists at the Olympic Village.

Belgium defeated Spain 3-1 in another quarterfinal to seal their place in the last four round.

The other semifinal of the men's hockey competition will be played between Australia and Germany.

By virtue of this win, India now have a 5-4 win-loss record over Great Britain in the Olympic Games.

In Sunday's tie, Great Britain enjoyed the early share of exchanges, earning their first penalty corner as early as in the third minute but India defended well to keep the danger away.

The Indians got their footing into the match as time went by and took the lead in the seventh minute through Dilpreet, who pushed the ball past Great Britain goalkeeper after being fed by Simranjeet Singh.

It was Simranjeet who created the chance after he stole the ball from a Great Britain defender just outside the latter's circle.

Two minutes from the first quarter, India custodian PR Sreejesh made fine reflex saves to deny Great Britain.

The Indians didn't let their rivals settle down and doubled their lead seconds into the second quarter through Gurjant.

It was Hardik who created the opportunity by intercepting a pass just outside the Great Britain 'D' and then sent the ball to an unmarked Gurjant, who kept a calm head to put the ball into the net through the legs of opposition goalkeeper Oliver Payne.

In the 35th minute, Gurjant had another chance to extend the lead but his reverse hit from a tight angle was easily saved by Payne.

Thereafter, it was all Great Britain as they pressed numbers in front in search of goals.

Leading by two goals, the Indians dropped back and tried to defend the lead but the move proved costly as minutes from the end of the third quarter Great Britain secured four back-to-back penalty corners the last of which was put into the back of the net by Ward.

With 15 more minutes remaining and just a goal behind, Great Britain went on the offensive in the final quarter, throwing numbers into their attacks as the Indians struggled to control the onslaught.

Great Britain succeeded in their efforts as they earned three more penalty corners in the match but their doubtable Sreejesh rose to the occasion and pulled off saves after saves to keep his side ahead.

India extended their lead against the run of play in the 57th minute when Hardik scored with a rebound from a counter-attack after his initial shot was saved by Great Britain goalkeeper Payne.

That goal sealed the tie in India's favour as down by two goals and with just three minutes remaining, Great Britain players' shoulders dropped down.

Once the hooter went off to declare the match's end, Indian players had tears of joy as they hugged and congratulated each other.

July 29,2021

Bengaluru, July 29: Karnataka has reported 2,052 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,01,247 and the toll to 36,491, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 1,332 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,41,479. Out of 2,052 new cases reported on Thursday, 506 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 257 discharges and only 9 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 23,253. 

Out of 35 deaths reported on Thursday 9 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada 8, Chamarajanagara, Kolara, Mysuru, Uttara Kannada 2, followed by others. Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 506, Dakshina Kannada 396, Udupi 174, Mysuru 157, Hassan 136, followed by others. 

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,26,463, followed by Mysuru 1,72,637 and Tumakuru 1,17,667. Cumulatively a total of 3.83 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,48,861 were tested on Thursday alone.

