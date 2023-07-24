  1. Home
  2. Heavy rains batter DK, Udupi; water-level rising in rivers; youth washed away in waterfalls

News Network
July 24, 2023

floods.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 24: As heavy rains continued to lash different parts of the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, water-level in many rivers in the region kept rising in the last two days submerging low-lying areas. 

Water levels in Nethravati, Phalguni and rivulets in many parts of DK district are posing threat to people living near the river banks. A few families have been shifted to safer places in Bantwal taluk, official sources said.

A large area of areca nut plantations have also been submerged in the taluk causing concern to the farmers. 

Schools in several taluks of DK and Udupi districts remained closed on Monday as authorities declared holidays. The bathing ghat of Kukke Subrahmanya temple has been submerged with the level in Kumaradhara river rising to the danger mark and devotees have been asked not to visit the shrine till the rain subsides.

The Manjeshwar-Subrahmanya state highway remains flooded disrupting movement of vehicles on the route. Copious rains have also been reported from Addahole, Kollamogru, Subramanya and Bisile in DK.

Sources said a landslide that occurred on a hill at Karvalu area in Udupi district is posing threat to a high-tension electricity tower which carries 110 KV KPTCL overhead line. 

However, officials said necessary precautions have been taken. If the tower gets damaged, there are chances of power supply getting affected in areas including Manipal, Brahmavar, Kunjibettu and Udyavar. 

Officials said that as a precautionary measure, the old line of Manipal-Hiriadka has been activated and installation is in progress from Sunday itself. 

A youth accidentally fell into water and was washed away while watching the Arashinagundi waterfalls near Kollur in Byndoor taluk yesterday. The deceased was identified as Sharath Kumar from Bhadravathi, and it has been said that he was standing near the edge of a rock when the incident took place. The fire service personnel and Kollur police are carrying out the search operation.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has predicted moderate to heavy rains in coastal Karnataka till July 27.

News Network
July 13,2023

delhi.jpg

New Delhi, July 13: The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night and rose to 208.48 metres by 8 am on Thursday. It is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an "extreme situation".

With the situation deteriorating every passing hour, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to intervene and the city police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in flood-prone areas to prevent unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups.

Lt Governor V K Saxena has also called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal requested that the water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released slowly and pointed out that Delhi is set to host the G20 Summit meeting in a few weeks.

"The news of flooding in the capital of the country will not send a good message to the world. Together we will have to save the people of Delhi from this situation," he said.

There are two major barrages on the Yamuna -- Dakpathar in Dehradun and Hathnikund in Yamunanagar, upstream of Delhi. There are no dams on the river and, therefore, most of the monsoon flow remains unutilised, resulting in floods during the season.

Delhi recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna's water level over the past three days.

It shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 metres at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected.

The river exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres Monday night, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations and the closure of the Old Railway Bridge for road and rail traffic. The water level breached the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres by 1 pm on Wednesday and the 208-metre mark by 10 pm.

Major floods in Delhi occurred in 1924, 1977, 1978, 1988, 1995, 1998, 2010 and 2013. An analysis of flood data from 1963 to 2010 indicate an increasing trend for floods occurring in September, and a decreasing trend in July, according to research.

According to the CWC, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage remained above 1.5 cusecs at night.

Normally, the flow rate at the barrage is 352 cusecs, but heavy rainfall in the catchment areas increases the discharge. One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday, raising concern about a further rise in the water level in the rivers.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana recorded "heavy to extremely heavy" rainfall over three days from Saturday. This resulted in overflowing rivers, creeks and drains that have massively damaged infrastructure and disrupted essential services.

Delhi witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982 in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. The city received an additional 107 mm rainfall in the subsequent 24 hours, exacerbating the situation. The heavy rain transformed roads into gushing streams, parks into watery labyrinths and marketplaces into submerged realms.

The Yamuna river system's catchment covers parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

The low-lying areas near the river in Delhi, inhabited by around 41,000 people, are considered prone to flooding. Encroachments on the river's floodplain have occurred over the years, despite the land belonging to the Delhi Development Authority, the revenue department and private individuals.

The city's northeast, east, central, and southeast districts are most affected by floods in the city. A study on 'Urban Flooding and its Management' by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department identifies east Delhi under the floodplain region and highly vulnerable to floods.

The Yamuna breached the danger mark twice in September last year, with the water level reaching 206.38 metres.

In 2019, the river witnessed a peak flow rate of 8.28 lakh cusecs on August 18-19 and the water level rose to 206.6 metres. In 2013, it reached a level of 207.32 metres.

News Network
July 22,2023

manipur.jpg

Imphal, July 22: On the same day two tribal women were stripped, paraded and allegedly gang raped by a mob in Manipur in an incident that has triggered massive outrage, at least two other young women from the state's Kangpokpi district were brutally assaulted and murdered amidst a wave of ethnic violence that is yet to abate.

The victims, aged 21 and 24, were working at a car wash in the Konung Mamang area of the Imphal East district, around 40 kilometres away from the site of the other incident, when they were targeted by a mob on May 4.

The two women at the car wash were reportedly assaulted by a large group of men, accompanied by some women. A male co-worker, who witnessed the incident, told The Times of India that the women in the mob encouraged the men to take the victims inside a room and sexually assault them.

The victims were dragged into the room, the lights were switched off, and they were gagged with clothes to prevent them from screaming. After enduring this horrific ordeal for about one-and-a-half hours, the victims were dragged outside and dumped next to a sawmill in the vicinity. Their clothes were torn, their hair chopped off, and their bodies were covered in blood.

The identities of the victims were initially not reported due to the fear of stigma associated with sexual assault. However, the mother of one of the victims mustered the courage to file a Zero FIR at Saikul police station on May 16th, The Indian Express reported.

The FIR, which stated that her daughter and the other woman were "brutally murdered after being raped and gruesomely tortured," was later transferred to Porompat police station in Imphal East district. 

"Their dead bodies are not yet recovered, and their whereabouts are also not known till date," the police complaint read, putting the number of assailants at about 100-200.

It was at the same police station that another FIR was registered concerning the alleged abduction, rape, and murder of the two women whose horrific ordeal was recorded on video and has triggered nationwide anger.

Police sources have confirmed that no arrests have been made in this case so far. The Manipur police are currently examining thousands of complaints related to various crimes, including weapon looting, arson, killings, and assaults on women.

The incidents have also been flagged to the National Commission for Women in a complaint by two activists and the North American Manipur Tribal Association.

They are the latest tale of horror to emerge from the state, where at least 150 people have been killed and more than 40,000 displaced since the violence erupted on May 3.

The clashes in the state bordering Myanmar began when the Kuki tribal group clashed with a non-tribal group, the ethnic majority Meitei, over sharing economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes.

The trouble appeared to subside after the central government rushed thousands of paramilitary and army troops to the state of 32 lakh people, but sporadic violence and killings resumed soon afterwards and the state has remained tense since. 

News Network
July 19,2023

Mangaluru: A woman has been duped of Rs 56,500, after she was allegedly promised a job in low-cost Indian airline.

The aspirant had applied for a job on June 13, through an online platform, and on the same day, she received a call asking to deposit Rs 1,500 as registration fee. She was told that the interview will be held the next day. 

On June 15, the complainant was asked to pay Rs 10,000 for training, and Rs 7,500 for the courier, and on June 17 was asked to pay Rs 12,500. On June 12, she paid Rs 8,500 for the uniform, and on June 29 she paid Rs 10,500 for insurance. 

The accused told the victim she would have to report on July 5 . On July 11, she was again asked to pay Rs 9,500. Suspecting that she was being duped, she approached the police and a case was registered.

