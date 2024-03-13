  1. Home
  2. Hegde’s return will strengthen Cong in coastal belt; high command will decide on candidate: CM

News Network
March 13, 2024

Udupi, Mar 13: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah today said that Congress in coastal region will further strengthen thanks to the entry of former chairman of Commission for Backward Classes Jayaprakash Hegde, and former MLA Sukumar Shetty. 

He was responding to the queries of media persons after his arrival at the helipad in Udupi to take part in district-level convention of scheme beneficiaries.

“Hegde was in Congress and had served as MP. With Hegde returning back, the Congress will get more strength in the coastal districts,” he said.

On Hegde’s candidature for Udupi-Chikmagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, the CM said that the Congress high command will decide on the candidate.

On CAA

Siddaramaiah questioned why it took the Centre more than four years to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and termed the announcement as a political gimmick ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

 “Why were they silent all these years on implementing the CAA. With the fear of losing the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the BJP is engaged in all types of gimmick,” he said.

The Centre on Monday announced the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, a move that comes four years after the contentious law was passed. This paves the way for citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Siddaramaiah also said his government has not yet discussed the issue of implementation of the CAA in the State, and the Cabinet will take a call on it. “We are yet to read it. We will take a decision after going through it and discuss it in the cabinet tomorrow," CM said.

News Network
March 1,2024

At least four people are said to be injured after a low-intensity blast occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookefield in east Bengaluru on March 1, 2024.

Fire department officials said they received a call at 1.09 p.m. Initially suspected to be a cylinder blast, fire department officials have now dismissed this, and the source of the blast is yet unknown.

“It is very clear that the blast has not happened because of any cylinder or any other kitchen-related equipment as none of it was near the blast site. All our equipment is at the back of the restaurant. There is only a handwash area with a sink, dustbin and a stand to collect plates. Some people told us that someone came and kept a bag there and went and the blast happened after that. We have found a bag that exploded at the spot,” Divya Raghavendra, Managing Director and founder, The Rameshwaram Cafe, said.

Three of our staff members and one customer have been injured and they’re being treated at a hospital. The doctors have told us that they’re out of danger. The police are further investigating the matter and we are providing full support. We’ve already given them access to all the CCTV footage,” she added.

Speaking to media persons near the restaurant, Shabarish, an eye witness said, “There was a loud sound a little after 1 p.m. which must have been audible up to a kilometre away. There was a lot of smoke around the restaurant. When I went and checked, a few customers and employees were injured and bleeding. We sent them to hospital in the ambulance.”

Sachin Lamani, a security guard with The Rameshwaram Cafe at Brookfield told The Hindu that he was just outside the cafe when he heard a loud explosion at around 1:15 pm. As he rushed inside, he saw smoke and fire near the wash basin area, he said.

“There was a big explosion-like sound and there was a burnt smell. I don’t know how the blast occurred. I saw many people injured and helped them rush to a hospital,” he said. The cafe was filled with people as it was a Friday and lunch time. “I did not see how the fire occurred. But it was not a cylinder blast or an electric short-circuit as there were no cylinders or any equipment near the wash basin,” he added.

Another eye witness, Suresh, who was opposite the cafe when the blast happened, said he heard a huge explosion sound and rushed to the cafe. “There was dense smoke and none of us could go in. It took us over 10 minutes to get inside the cafe. We saw at least eight people injured,” he said.

The eatery is very popular among locals and usually bustling with people during lunch hour.
 

News Network
March 1,2024

Mangaluru, Mar 1: Veteran local journalist, artist and anchor Manohar Prasad, who worked for Udayavani Kannada daily newspaper for nearly four decades, passed away early this morning. He was 64.

Prasad, who hailed from Karvalu village in Karkala taluk, had settled in Mangaluru.

After completing his college education in Mangaluru, he began his career in journalism with the ‘Navabharat’ newspaper. 

He later joined ‘Udayavani’ as a correspondent. He gradually rose to become the chief of newspaper's Mangaluru bureau and then served as assistant editor.

With an illustrious career spanning 36 years of dedicated service at Udayavani, he retired two years ago.

Recognizing his immense contribution to the print media, Manohar Prasad was honored with numerous awards, including the district Rajyotsava Award, for his outstanding service.

His invaluable service to the field of journalism, showcased through his contributions to print media, has earned him accolades and respect from various quarters.

