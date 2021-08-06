  1. Home
  Here's all you need to know about new covid guidelines in Karnataka

Here's all you need to know about new covid guidelines in Karnataka

News Network
August 6, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 6: Karnataka on Friday issued new guidelines for controlling the spread of coronavirus in the state. Besides revising the night curfew to 9 pm to 5 am, the state authorities introduced curbs on districts bordering  Kerala and Maharashtra, in light of a surge in the neighbouring two states.

Here is all you need to know: 

— The night curfew across the state is now enforced from 9 pm to 5 am. Earlier, the restrictions on movement in the night began at 10 pm.

— In addition to a night curfew, a weekend curfew will be introduced in districts bordering Maharashtra and Kerala. The districts include Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi in the north and Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagara in the south. Restrictions will be in place from Friday 9 pm to Monday 5 am.

— All gatherings including social and cultural continue to be prohibited.

— Marriage functions will not have more than 100 people and 20 people are allowed to congregate for a funeral, with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. 

— Religious places like temples, mosques and churches are allowed to open and activities related to them can go on but no festivals, processions are permitted. 

—  During weekend curfew, essential services continue to function. People can step out for vaccinations. 

—  Groceries, fruits and vegetable shops, liquor stores can remain open from 5 am to 2 pm during weekend curfew hours in the districts mentioned above.

News Network
July 29,2021

Bengaluru, July 29: Karnataka has reported 2,052 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,01,247 and the toll to 36,491, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 1,332 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,41,479. Out of 2,052 new cases reported on Thursday, 506 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 257 discharges and only 9 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 23,253. 

Out of 35 deaths reported on Thursday 9 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada 8, Chamarajanagara, Kolara, Mysuru, Uttara Kannada 2, followed by others. Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 506, Dakshina Kannada 396, Udupi 174, Mysuru 157, Hassan 136, followed by others. 

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,26,463, followed by Mysuru 1,72,637 and Tumakuru 1,17,667. Cumulatively a total of 3.83 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,48,861 were tested on Thursday alone.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 5,2021

safetynet.jpg

Udupi, Aug 5: As part of precautionary measures, the leaseholder of Malpe Beach in the Udupi district has erected nets and red flags along the beach as a warning to tourists not to venture into the rough Arabian Sea.

The move comes in the backdrop of repeated incidents of drowning involving tourists, the latest being a woman on August 1. 

Sudesh Shetty from Mantra Tourism, the leaseholder, in a statement, said the nets have been erected along a one-kilometre stretch of the beach from where tourists frequently venture into the sea.

Though the monsoon has receded to some extent, the sea continues to be rough. Tourists cannot enter the water till the red flags are replaced with yellow flags, indicating that it is safe to enter the water, he said.

Red flags and warning signs not to enter the water have been placed at regular intervals along the stretch, he said. He proposed a penalty of Rs 500 on tourists who disregard the warning.
 

News Network
July 30,2021

New Delhi, July 30: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced results for class 12 board exams. 

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

Here's how you can check the result online

Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link related to the CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. You will be directed to a new window.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details.

Step 4: Hit the submit tab once done.

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will open in a new window.

Step 6: Download and take a print of your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: How to find your roll number

Step 1: In a browser, search for cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/RollDetails.aspx.

Step 2: Fill in details including name, mother’s name, father’s name, and school code.
Step 3: Click on the 'search' option.

Step 4: Your roll number will be displayed on the screen.

You can carefully note down your roll number and keep it safely.

