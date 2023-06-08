  1. Home
  2. Here’s the full list of district in-charge ministers of Karnataka

News Network
June 9, 2023

ministers.jpg

Bengaluru: The Siddaramaiah government on Friday allotted various districts to the Cabinet Ministers. This comes 20 days after the government came into power. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has been given the responsibility of Bengaluru City.

Here is the full list 

  • DK Shivakumar - Bengaluru City
  • G Parameshwara - Tumakuru 
  • H K Patil - Gadag
  • K H Muniyappa - Bengaluru Rural
  • Ramalinga Reddy - Ramanagara
  • K J George - Chikkamagaluru
  • M B Patil - Vijayapura
  • Dinesh Gundu Rao - Dakshina Kannada 
  • H C Mahadevappa - Mysuru
  • Satish Jarkiholi - Belagavi district
  • Priyank Kharge - Kalaburagi
  • Shivanand Patil - Haveri
  • B Z Zamir Ahmed Khan - Vijayanagara
  • Sharanabasappa Darshanapur - Yadgir
  • Eshwar Khandre - Bidar
  • N Cheluvarayaswamy - Mandya
  • S S Mallikarjun - Davangere 
  • Santosh Lad - Dharwad
  • Dr Sharan Prakash Patil - Raichur 
  • R B Thimmapur - Bagalkote
  • K Venkatesh Chamarajanagara
  • Shivaraj Thangadagi - Koppal
  • D Sudhakar - Chitradurga
  • B Nagendra Ballari
  • K S Rajanna - Hassan
  • B S Suresh - Kolar
  • Laxmi Hebbalkar - Udupi
  • Mankal Vaidya - Uttara Kannada
  • Madhu Bangarappa - Shivamogga
  • Dr M C Sudhakar - Chikkaballapura 
  • N S Boseraju – Kodagu

News Network
May 28,2023

cycle.jpg

Kuwait City, May 28: Indian expats were among 15 Asians injured in a hit-and-run accident in Kuwait's Al Khaleej Al Arabi street, a media report said on Sunday.

The accident happened on Friday in Kuwait city when a group of Filipino cycling group had gathered to practice the sport, and was later joined by cyclists of Indian nationality as well, the Khaleej Times reported.

As the group was cycling in the main road, a vehicle ran over the group.

"The accident, which occurred on Al Khaleej Al Arabi street, caused several injuries to a group of Asian cyclists that included Indian expats and who were using the main road. The driver of the vehicle initially escaped after running down the cyclists, and surveillance camera footage was being reviewed to find the perpetrator. However, later he turned himself in," the report said.

However, the report did not mention about the exact number of Indians injured in the accident. A senior official of the Kuwaiti government said that the cyclists did not have a permit to use the road, and therefore were not assigned security patrols.

It urged residents to obtain the necessary permit to practise sports in public places so that security patrols can be issued in order to prevent such incidents, noting that this has happened before.

News Network
May 30,2023

Bengaluru, May 30: In connection with the hijab ban in schools and colleges in Karnataka, state Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Tuesday said the Congress government will take a decision which would benefit all students.

Speaking to reporters, Bangarappa admitted that were a few legal roadblocks over the hijab issue, but "we will take a decision which will benefit the whole student community".

"We will also pursue the matter legally keeping the interest of all students in mind," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and the Congress had vehemently stated that including the ban on hijab, all laws made on communal basis by the former BJP government would be withdrawn once the Congress assumed power in the state.

Cabinet Minister Priyank Kharge has also maintained that the Congress will withdraw the ban on hijab, halal cut and cow slaughter laws.

The hijab row, which was initially started by six students of the Udupi Pre-University Girls College, quickly turned to a fulll blown crisis in the state last year.

The students refusing to attend classes without hijab still maintain that they will wait until a final verdict is given by the Supreme Court.

The issue had taken a communal turn and resulted in revenge killings in the state.

In his address to the reporters on Tuesday, Bangarappa further said that there was no confusion over textbooks and uniforms.

"All preparations are made to commence the schools for the academic year. I am visiting a school in Shivamogga and welcoming students to schools. The Department of Education is ready. The children can come to schools with all the joy and without any concerns," he said.

Following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's firm words that he wouldn't allow texts and lessons that poison children's minds, Bangarappa stated that the textbook revision exercise would be taken up in a phased manner.

The Congress party had assured textbook revision in its manifesto.

"The revision exercise would be taken up in a phased manner. Whichever lesson threatens to poison the minds of children would be changed," he said.

Bangarappa further stated that the future course of action would be initiated after getting guidance from Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

"I have already discussed the matter with the Chief Minister and he has given suggestions," he added. 

News Network
June 2,2023

rahulgandhi.jpg

Washington, June 2: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Opposition is pretty well united and a lot of good work is happening on the ground as he asserted that there is a hidden undercurrent building and it will "surprise" the people in the next general elections.

Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city US tour, made the remarks in response to a series of questions during an interaction with the media at the National Press Club here.

"I think the Congress party will do very well in the next two years. I think it will,” said 52-year-old Gandhi, a former party president.

"I think there is a hidden undercurrent building…I think (the outcome) will surprise people,” he added.

Pointing out the outcome of the Karnataka assembly elections where Congress secured a comfortable majority and ousted the BJP from power, Gandhi said, "Wait and watch the next three or four state elections…. which is a better indicator of what's going to happen.”

Responding to another question, Gandhi said the Opposition in India is pretty well united. "And I think it's getting more and more united. We're having conversations with all the Opposition (parties). I think quite a lot of good work is happening."

"It's a complicated discussion because there are spaces where we have competing also with (other) Opposition (parties). So, it's a little bit of give and take as required. But I'm confident that that will happen,” he added.

Gandhi also answered a range of questions, including on press and religious freedoms in India, the issues faced by the minorities and on the state of the economy.

When asked about the worldwide high levels of popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said there is a "definite capture of the institutions of the country. There's a definite capture of the press in the country. I'm not convinced that you know, I don't, I don't believe everything I hear."

When asked what his party would do to implement to ensure the rights of minorities in India if it came to power, he said, "India has a very robust system already in place, (but) that system has been weakened...You have to have an independent set of institutions that are not pressurized and controlled. And that's been the norm in India. This is an aberration that is taking place in India...If you say that if Congress came to power that they could quickly be restored, quickly."

On weakening press freedom in India, he said press freedom is very, very critical for democracy.

"It's not just press freedom. It's political access on multiple axis, there is a clamp down on the institutional framework that allowed India to talk, that allowed the Indian people to negotiate.... And that structure that allows the negotiation between India's people is coming under pressure,” he added.

On US-India ties, he said the relationship between India and the United States is very, very important.

"It's important to have have a defense relationship. But I think we need to also consider other areas (of cooperation)," he added.

