  1. Home
  2. Here’s the full list of Kannada Rajyotsava Award- 2023 winners

Here’s the full list of Kannada Rajyotsava Award- 2023 winners

News Network
October 31, 2023

awardkannada.jpg

Bengaluru: The chief minister Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government has announced the list of Kannada Rajyotsava Award winners for the year 2023.

Former journalist Dinesh Amin Mattu and philanthropist Charmadi Hasanabba are among the 68 personalities who will be awarded Rajyotsava Award on November 1 as the state is celebrating 50 years of its naming.

Muslim Educational Institutions Federation (MEIF) of Dakshina Kannada is among the 10 organizations that are chosen for the award.

Here’s the complete list. 

award1.jpg

award2.jpg

award3.jpg

award4.jpg

award5.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 31,2023

awardkannada.jpg

Bengaluru: The chief minister Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government has announced the list of Kannada Rajyotsava Award winners for the year 2023.

Former journalist Dinesh Amin Mattu and philanthropist Charmadi Hasanabba are among the 68 personalities who will be awarded Rajyotsava Award on November 1 as the state is celebrating 50 years of its naming.

Muslim Educational Institutions Federation (MEIF) of Dakshina Kannada is among the 10 organizations that are chosen for the award.

Here’s the complete list. 

award1.jpg

award2.jpg

award3.jpg

award4.jpg

award5.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 23,2023

hijab.jpg

Candidates in Karnataka will be allowed to wear hijabs to competitive and recruitment-related exams, state higher education minister M C Sudhakar has said.

Sudhakar's comments came after a meeting held on Sunday to discuss the State Education Policy and the issue of filling vacancies, when he said, "The hijab issue was not part of the discussion."

"Some want to raise objections to small things, but we cannot infringe on the rights of people. Even in NEET, candidates allowed to wear hijab," the minitster was quoted as saying by TOI.

"I think people who are protesting should verify the guidelines of the NEET exam. I don't know why they are making an issue out of this," he added.

The minister also told India Today that people had the right to wear what they wanted to examinations, saying, "This is a secular country. People are free to dress however they want."

The clarification, it is understood, will also apply to the exams that are being held in Karnataka on October 28 and 29 to fill vacancies in five corporations, among other bodies.

Sudhakar's comments on Sunday come against the backdrop of the hijab row in Karnataka, which erupted last year after the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing hijabs from entering the classroom, sparking a protest by the girls.

The protest was met with counter-protests by some Hindu students in colleges who demanded they be allowed to wear saffron scarves, and the issue soon spread to other colleges in the state.

Petitions were also filed in the Karnataka High Court on behalf of the aggrieved students in the Udupi college, and after a protracted hearing spread over 11 days, the HC upheld the ban on the hijab in educational institutions, declaring that the hijab was not an essential part of religious practice. 
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 29,2023

Kerala.jpg

Kochi: One person died and over 20 were injured in a blast at a convention centre of a Christian religion group in Kalamassery here on Sunday morning, police said.

TA Sreekumar, regional spokesperson, Jehovah's Witnesses said that three explosions took place inside the convention hall at around 9:45 a.m. 

"The explosion occurred seconds after the end of a prayer as part of the day's event. The first blast took place in the middle of the hall. Seconds later, two more explosions rocked simultaneously on either sides of the hall," said TA Sreekumar.

An officer of Kalamassery police said the cause of the blast or whether there was more than one was not confirmed. State Industries Minister P Rajeev said the blast site is cordoned off and police and fire rescue have been pressed into service.

Rajeev said that reportedly few of the injured have suffered serious burns. He said that all medical aid and facilities are available at the Kalamassery Medical College and if required, the injured can be shifted to other hospitals.

The minster said that information about the nature of the blast or if anyone was behind it was not known presently.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George urged government healthcare professionals to report for duty in the wake of the blast.

Another person present at the centre said there were over 2,000 people inside the hall when the incident occurred. According to Police, a call was received around 9 am about the blast, seeking police assistance.

Visuals of the incident on TV channels showed fire rescue and police personnel in large numbers evacuating people from the site. Disturbing visuals of the blast inside the convention centre showed multiple fires inside the hall as people and children were heard screaming in fear.

The video also showed some people trying to quell the fires as the hall was littered with scattered and damaged chairs. Hundreds of people were seen outside the convention centre post the explosion. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.