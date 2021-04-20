Here's a list of what's allowed and what’s not during weekend curfew in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Apr 20: To prevent the spread of covid-19 in Karnataka, the government has issued new set of guidelines and imposed night curfew in the state from April 21.

Curfew will also be imposed in the sate over the weekends. The fresh restrictions come in place as Karnataka witnessed highest single-day spike of 21,794 COVID-19 cases and 149 related fatalities on Tuesday.

“Night Curfew is imposed in the entire state from 9 pm to 6 am and there shall be weekend curfew from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am,” state’s Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said.

Here is the list of fresh restrictions:

WHAT’S SHUT?

Schools, colleges, educational/ training/coaching institutions etc. Online learning to continue.

-All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, yoga centers, spas, sports complexes, stadium, swimming pools, entertainment/amusement parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

Exception: Swimming pools approved by Swimming Federation of lndia to be opened for sports persons for training purpose only.

-All social/ political/ sports/entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious gathering/ other gatherings and large congregations prohibited.

Exception: Stadium and playground are allowed for organizing sports events and practicing purpose without spectators. All religious places for rituals and prayers for designated priests (places of worship closed for public).

Exception: All personnel engaged in the service of the place of worship allowed to perform rituals.

WHAT’S OPEN?

-Essential shops shall remain open between 6am to 10am on weekends.

-Restaurant and eateries permitted to operate and only take home (parcel) is allowed.

-Construction activities, civil repair activities, works pertaining to pre-monsoon preparation are permitted.

-Industries, industrial establishments, production units are permitted to operate adhering to Covid appropriate behavior. The movement off staff allowed by producing valid ID.

-Shops, including ration shops (PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder are permitted.

-Wholesale vegetable/fruit/flower markets shall be permitted to operate from open playgrounds strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behavior.

-Lodging hotels are permitted with services for guests only.

-Standalone liquor shops and outlets/bars and restaurants are permitted for take away only.

-All food processing and related industries are permitted to operate.

-Banks, insurance offices and ATM are permitted.

-Print and electronic media permitted.

-Delivery of all items through e-commerce permitted.

-Capital and debt market services and notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India are permitted.

-Cold storage and warehousing services permitted.

-Private security services permitted.

-Barber shops/salon/beauty parlors permitted adhering to Covid protocols.

-Private companies – advised to function with minimal strength, and work from home as much as possible, only essential service staff to work from office.

-No restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval required.

-Existing guidelines on inter-state travel to be followed.

-Movement of people through public transport (Metro, KSRTC, BMTC, NEKSRTC, NWSRTC), private buses, trains, taxis including cab aggregators (4 wheelers), auto Rickshaw, etc, is permitted adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour.

-Number of people traveling in buses, maxicabs, tempo travelers and metro shall be 50% of the seating capacity and other vehicles shall be as per the seating capacity stipulated by the RTO.

-Marriages allowed with maximum of 50 people and cremation/funeral not more than 20 people.