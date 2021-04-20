Here's a list of what's allowed and what’s not during weekend curfew in Karnataka

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
April 20, 2021
April 20, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 20: To prevent the spread of covid-19 in Karnataka, the government has issued new set of guidelines and imposed night curfew in the state from April 21. 

Curfew will also be imposed in the sate over the weekends. The fresh restrictions come in place as Karnataka witnessed highest single-day spike of 21,794 COVID-19 cases and 149 related fatalities on Tuesday. 

“Night Curfew is imposed in the entire state from 9 pm to 6 am and there shall be weekend curfew from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am,” state’s Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said.

Here is the list of fresh restrictions:

WHAT’S SHUT?

Schools, colleges, educational/ training/coaching institutions etc. Online learning to continue.

-All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, yoga centers, spas, sports complexes, stadium, swimming pools, entertainment/amusement parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

Exception: Swimming pools approved by Swimming Federation of lndia to be opened for sports persons for training purpose only.

-All social/ political/ sports/entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious gathering/ other gatherings and large congregations prohibited.

Exception: Stadium and playground are allowed for organizing sports events and practicing purpose without spectators. All religious places for rituals and prayers for designated priests (places of worship closed for public).

Exception: All personnel engaged in the service of the place of worship allowed to perform rituals.

WHAT’S OPEN?

-Essential shops shall remain open between 6am to 10am on weekends.

-Restaurant and eateries permitted to operate and only take home (parcel) is allowed.

-Construction activities, civil repair activities, works pertaining to pre-monsoon preparation are permitted.

-Industries, industrial establishments, production units are permitted to operate adhering to Covid appropriate behavior. The movement off staff allowed by producing valid ID.

-Shops, including ration shops (PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder are permitted.

-Wholesale vegetable/fruit/flower markets shall be permitted to operate from open playgrounds strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behavior.

-Lodging hotels are permitted with services for guests only.

-Standalone liquor shops and outlets/bars and restaurants are permitted for take away only.

-All food processing and related industries are permitted to operate.

-Banks, insurance offices and ATM are permitted.

-Print and electronic media permitted.

-Delivery of all items through e-commerce permitted.

-Capital and debt market services and notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India are permitted.

-Cold storage and warehousing services permitted.

-Private security services permitted.

-Barber shops/salon/beauty parlors permitted adhering to Covid protocols.

-Private companies – advised to function with minimal strength, and work from home as much as possible, only essential service staff to work from office.

-No restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval required.

-Existing guidelines on inter-state travel to be followed.

-Movement of people through public transport (Metro, KSRTC, BMTC, NEKSRTC, NWSRTC), private buses, trains, taxis including cab aggregators (4 wheelers), auto Rickshaw, etc, is permitted adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour.

-Number of people traveling in buses, maxicabs, tempo travelers and metro shall be 50% of the seating capacity and other vehicles shall be as per the seating capacity stipulated by the RTO.

-Marriages allowed with maximum of 50 people and cremation/funeral not more than 20 people. 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 19,2021
April 19,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 19: The Hundi collection of Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada district has touched Rs 68.94 crore during 2020-21 despite Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the collection, as compared to previous year, has reduced by Rs 29.97 crore.

The temple had remained closed from March 17, 2020 to September 8, 2020 following Covid-19. As a result, the temple did not earn any income for six months. The amount of Rs 68.94 crore was earned from September 15 to March 31, 2021, said Temple Management Committee President Mohanram Sulli.

A big chunk of the temple’s revenue comes from various ‘sevas’. In addition, the income is generated from offering box, SB account, rent from choulty and buildings and agriculture produce. The temple in 2019-20 had earned an income of Rs 98.92 crore.

Though the temple opened for devotees from September 8, there were even restrictions on the number of sevas to be conducted each day.

In the interest of the devotees, the work on lodges, toilets, comprehensive drinking water supply, UGD facilities and road widening works have been taken up, he added.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 9,2021
April 9,2021

gold1.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 9: The officers of Mangaluru air customs apprehended a man and seized 647 grams of gold that was being smuggled into the country, at Mangalore International Airport.

The surveillance team led by Deputy Commissioner of Customs Avinash Kiran Rongali had profiled and intercepted a passenger named Ibrahim Panalam Abdullah hailing from Alampady in Kasargod on his arrival from Dubai.

The passenger had arrived in the Spicejet flight SG 146 from Dubai. He tried to smuggle the gold by concealing it in his innerwear. The value of the seized gold is Rs 30.73 lakh. Further investigation is in progress.

A Crucial role of surveillance and interception was carried out by Superintendents Sateesh and Shrikanth in the team.

News Network
April 15,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 15: The Mangaluru Chapter of INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) is organising an exhibition of photographs by Vivek Gowda from April 17 to 21, 2021 at Kodial Guthu Center for Art and Culture, G. G. Road, Ballal Bagh, Mangaluru – 575003. 

The exhibition will be inaugurated on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 5:00 pm in the esteemed presence of eminent photographer Guruduth Kamath Udupi, Vani Rajagopal, Bharatanatyam artist, Kalakshethra, Chennai and Wilson Kateel, Poet, Lyricist and Editor of Arso Konkani monthly. The display will remain open to the public on all days till April 21, 2021 between 11:00 am and 7:00 pm. Admission is free. 

The event is supported by Mangaluru Horse Riding Academy, Blink Films, Craft Zilla and Art Kanara Trust.

VIVEK GOWDA

Vivek Gowda.jpeg

Vivek Gowda is a cinematographer and photographer who loves to convey stories and conditions of human life through videos and images. His areas of expertise are in the genres of video editing, cinematography, people and documentary photography. Vivek’s works represent his dedication to his passion. Most of his videos and images are intensely dramatic and follow the theme of storytelling.

Vivek was declared as the “FIP Photographer of the Year 2020” by the Federation of Indian Photography (FIP) for his photo story of Intha Fishermen in Myanmar. He has received the ‘Best Editor’ award from Hamsa TV in 2017, won many international awards and accolades in different photography contests of various countries. He has also bagged AFIP (Artist FIP) distinction from Federation of Indian Photography.

He runs a company named ‘Blink Films’, where he mainly focuses on shooting advertisements, feature films, weddings and filming corporate events. Vivek is a mentor for Panasonic Lumix Cameras. He has played an active role in sharing his learnings and experiences with other aspiring photographers. He lives and works in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

