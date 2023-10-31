HIF_INDIA honours Munawar Zama with HIF Global Youth Icon Award

  1. Home
News Network
October 31, 2023

Mangaluru: Highland Islamic Forum (HIF India) on Friday 27th October, honoured motivational speaker Munawar Zama with the HIF Global Youth Icon Award  here at the TMA Pai Hall in the city. Munawar Zama was in the city to deliver a talk for youths and parents organised by HIF India.

The recognition was presented by UT Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, after Zama’s address to youth and parents.

In his address, UT Khader commended Zama's unwavering commitment to nurturing the potential of the youth, emphasizing the transformative impact of such efforts in shaping a brighter future for the world.

During the event, Munawar Zama emphasized the importance of mentorship and support systems for the younger population.

HIF members and other dignitaries including Shaz Ahmed AK as the program anchor, and Ashraf Ali - Trustee of Sana Shaheen Charitable Trust, Niyaz AK - Managing Director of AK Apple Ply Group, Naushad AK - Director of AK Apple Ply Group, and SM Farooq - Director of SM Fisheries and Export, were present during the event.

HIF India President Adil Parvez presided over the event.

News Network
October 22,2023

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement says Israel has refused to receive two more captives the movement had decided to release on solely humanitarian grounds.

Speaking on Saturday, Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for Hamas' military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said in a brief statement that the movement had informed Qatar that it intended to release two more female captives "for compelling humanitarian reasons and without compensation," the Palestinian Information Center reported.

"However, the occupation regime refused to receive them," the spokesman added, identifying the captives as Nurit Yitzhak and Yochved Lifshitz.

Abu Ubaida had previously said that the number of Israelis who have been captured during Operation al-Aqsa Storm, which started on October 7, is around 250. He noted that 200 of those captives were held by al-Qassam Brigades, while the rest were kept by other Palestinian resistance factions.

On Friday, al-Qassam Brigades announced the release of two American female captives for “humanitarian reasons” in response to Qatar's mediation efforts.

Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, said at the time that the release of two US captives was a “goodwill” gesture by the group.

Also speaking on Saturday, another Hamas official, who is in charge of prisoners' affairs, said the movement had offered to release the two female captives "in line with the moral principles of the resistance."

The unnamed official added, "Civilians are not a bargaining chip" for the Hamas movement, stressing that they would be released in due course when "field conditions allow."

Earlier on Saturday, a Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman told the German Welt am Sonntag newspaper that Doha believed the captives held by Hamas could be released "very soon" thanks to the ongoing discussions.

"I can't promise you this will happen today or tomorrow or after tomorrow. But we are taking a path that will very soon lead to release of the hostages, especially civilians," Majed al-Ansari said.

"We are currently working on an agreement under which all civilian hostages will be initially released," the Qatari spokesman added.

Al-Ansari said the release of the two American nationals "proved to us and our partners that the efforts made in the past days are feasible and must continue."

The Palestinian resistance groups' Operation al-Aqsa Storm also resulted in the death of at least 1,500 Israeli forces and illegal settlers and injured more than 4,800 others.

The Israeli regime has responded by bringing Gaza under a relentless campaign of bloodshed and destruction that has so far claimed the lives of at least 4,385 people, mostly civilians.

News Network
October 27,2023

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said on Thursday that Israel’s bombing of Gaza has so far killed 50 Israelis captured by Hamas earlier this month. 

Abu Hamid, a member of a Hamas delegation visiting Moscow, told Russia's Kommersant newspaper the movement could not release the hostages until a ceasefire was agreed.

Since the aggression began, only 74 trucks of food, water, and medicine have been allowed to enter Gaza, a figure described by aid groups as vastly insufficient.

That’s while Gaza used to receive about 500 trucks daily before the fighting began, according to the United Nations.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.

The Al-Aqsa Storm operation conducted by the Palestinian resistance killed at least 1,500 Israeli forces and settlers and injured more than 4,800 others. Dozens of captives were also taken to Gaza as part of the operation.

The White House reportedly advised Israel to delay the ground invasion to buy time to negotiate the release of the captives.

News Network
October 23,2023

Candidates in Karnataka will be allowed to wear hijabs to competitive and recruitment-related exams, state higher education minister M C Sudhakar has said.

Sudhakar's comments came after a meeting held on Sunday to discuss the State Education Policy and the issue of filling vacancies, when he said, "The hijab issue was not part of the discussion."

"Some want to raise objections to small things, but we cannot infringe on the rights of people. Even in NEET, candidates allowed to wear hijab," the minitster was quoted as saying by TOI.

"I think people who are protesting should verify the guidelines of the NEET exam. I don't know why they are making an issue out of this," he added.

The minister also told India Today that people had the right to wear what they wanted to examinations, saying, "This is a secular country. People are free to dress however they want."

The clarification, it is understood, will also apply to the exams that are being held in Karnataka on October 28 and 29 to fill vacancies in five corporations, among other bodies.

Sudhakar's comments on Sunday come against the backdrop of the hijab row in Karnataka, which erupted last year after the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing hijabs from entering the classroom, sparking a protest by the girls.

The protest was met with counter-protests by some Hindu students in colleges who demanded they be allowed to wear saffron scarves, and the issue soon spread to other colleges in the state.

Petitions were also filed in the Karnataka High Court on behalf of the aggrieved students in the Udupi college, and after a protracted hearing spread over 11 days, the HC upheld the ban on the hijab in educational institutions, declaring that the hijab was not an essential part of religious practice. 
 

