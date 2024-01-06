  1. Home
High Court directs Karnataka govt to consider extending Shakti scheme to private buses too

News Network
January 6, 2024

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the state government to consider, within two months, a plea by private transport firms to extend the Shakti Scheme offering free bus travel for women to their buses as well.

The single judge bench of Justice S R Krishna Kumar disposed of a petition filed by private bus operators in Udupi district who had made such a plea.

The petition said the Shakti Yojane "can be extended to private stage carriage operators also", and a representation in this regard was made to the chief minister and deputy chief minister and other ministers but there has been no positive outcome.

The petition claimed that private operators run services in mountainous and hilly areas and valleys, which are not otherwise easily accessible, as some of these routes do not have KSRTC bus services.

"Although the cost of running a state carriage bus is very high, the private operators are providing good services to the passengers at large on different routes throughout Karnataka and even in a number of routes where there are no KSRTC buses," the court was informed.

The petition claimed that after the launch of the free bus services for women in state transport buses, private operators are suffering losses.

"Within two days (after) the Shakti Yojane came into effect from 11.6.2023, private operators are heavily and severely facing loss without any passengers, and the services which are in operation for more than 50 to 60 years on the route are in question,” the petitioner said.
 

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 28,2023

New Delhi: A Qatar Court has commuted the death sentence given to eight former Indian Navy personnel in an alleged case of espionage, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

"We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced," the ministry said in a statement.

The eight former personnel of the Indian Navy, arrested in an alleged case of espionage, were given the death sentence by Qatar’s Court of First Instance in October.

The Indian nationals, all employees of Doha-based Dahra Global, were taken into custody in August 2022. The charges against them were not made public by Qatari authorities.

The eight expats were sentenced to death by a court in Qatar in October this year (2023) for allegedly spying for Israel. The Indian nationals were arrested by the Qatari intelligence agency in August 2022. 

India had moved the Court of Appeal in Qatar against the death sentence last month.

"Our Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members. We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities," the statement said.

Noting that a detailed judgement was awaited, the ministry said it was in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps.

"Due to the confidential and sensitive nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture," the MEA said.

News Network
December 29,2023

Chitradurga: The skeletal remains of five members of a family were recovered from a house in Chitradurga district in Karnataka, police said Friday.

The skeletal remains are suspected to be that of a retired government executive engineer Jagannath Reddy (85), his wife Prema (80), daughter Triveni (62), sons Krishna (60) and Narendra (57), they said.

However, the identity of the deceased could be ascertained only after forensic examination, police said, adding that the cause of death will be established through an autopsy.

The family members kept to themselves and had severe health issues. They were last seen months before covid entered India and their residence has remained locked since then, police said.

The police came to know about the incident on Thursday through a local media personnel, who was informed by a person in the locality.

"We visited the spot on Thursday evening and spoke to acquaintances and relatives of the family. All of them claimed that the family used to live a completely secluded life and were facing critical health issues. The family was last seen in June-July 2019. The house was always locked. Around two months ago, the main wooden door was seen broken by someone on their morning walk, but police weren't informed," a senior police officer said.

A police visit to the scene of the crime suggested that the house had been intruded multiple times and ransacked.

Four skeletons (two on beds, two on the floor) were found in one room in a sleeping position, while another skeleton was found in a lying position in another room, he said.

Forensic Science Laboratory experts from Davanagere were called to collect evidence. The crime scene has been guarded and sealed to ensure there is no tampering with evidence, he said.

"The exact cause of death is not clear. It could be suicide or something else. We are in the initial stage of investigation. We will be able to ascertain the cause of death only after the forensic examination and autopsy is done, and the reports are received," the officer added.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, State Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "There is a report about finding five skeletons in a house. For how long they have been there, and who they are. I have asked the police to investigate it."

"The police are already at work and the samples have been sent to a forensic science lab to find age and other details. Also, information is being gathered as to whom the house belongs to and who were living there.

"Whether they died by suicide or killed by some one, details are not known. After investigation and from a forensic report, we will get to know. Until then, we can't say anything or come to any conclusion," he said. 

News Network
December 23,2023

Bengaluru, Dec 23: Karnataka BJP has come down heavily on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for announcing the decision to withdraw communally motivated hijab ban imposed by the previous BJP government.

Taking to social media on Friday, the BJP charged that Siddaramaiah is all set to amend the Constitution to appease the 'goondas' of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and the minorities, adding that people will teach him a befitting lesson in the coming days.

"Sowing of poisonous seeds in the beautiful garden of all religions is Siddaramaiah's guarantee scheme. The uniform guidelines were implemented to ensure equality among children in schools and colleges. This has been upheld by the Supreme Court of India as well," BJP calimed.

But, the Chief Minister is creating divisiveness in the minds of school going children in the matter of uniforms, BJP said.

Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that he has asked for lifting of the ban on hijab for students and pre-university students in the state as clothing is a matter of individual choice.

"PM Modi's 'sab ka saath sab ka vikas' slogan is bogus. The BJP is into dividing people and the society on the basis of clothes, dress, and caste. Anyone can wear hijab and go to schools and colleges. I have asked to revert the decision banning hijab.

"Dressing and food habits are people's choice. You can wear whatever dress you want to. You can eat whatever you want. Whatever I eat is my right. I am clad in dhoti and jubba. If you want to wear a pant, you can. What is wrong with that?

"Our government will work for the poor. You should not stand with those who lie and indulge in cheating," Siddaramaiah said after inaugurating the newly-constructed Kavalande, Antarsante and Jayapura police stations in the Nanjangudu constituency in Mysuru.

The previous BJP government had imposed a ban on wearing hijab in schools and pre-university colleges.

The move was questioned by the students in the Karnataka High Court, which had upheld the decision of the government. The matter is presently pending in the Supreme Court.

