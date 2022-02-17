Hijab hearing: Karnataka High Court adjourns hearing till 2:30 pm on Feb 18

Bengaluru, Feb 17: Karnataka High Court resumes hearing on the hijab ban issue. This is the fifth day of the hearing and all advocates will present their argument before the bench now.

Karnataka High Court adjourns hearing till 2:30 pm tomorrow

>> CJs tell counsel that all details of petitioners including who is studying in which college and how they are affected must be in the petition

>> "You are wasting the court's precious matter, this is a Special Bench," the bench says

>> Chief Justices dismiss Sr Counsel Dar's petition as withdrawn (as it misses details) with liberty to file petition afresh

>> Adv A M Dar makes submissions for petitioner. He says that the govt order itself is unconstitutional

>> Dr Kulkarni urges Lordships and Her Ladyship to pass an interim order today

>> CJ Awasthi asks Dr Kulkarni to establish his argument from the Quran when he says among the 5 sacred duties for a Muslim, the Holy Koran says that Muslim women should sport hijab and not expose their body parts like head, neck, etc.

>> Quran cannot be ignored, hijab is not against public order, health or morality: Kulkarni argues, citing a former judgment

>> Dr Vinod Kulkarni makes submissions

"This hijab issue is creating a hysteria and is affecting the mental health of Muslim girls," Kulkarni says. Kulkarni refers to Lata Mangeshkar song "kuch Pakar kuch khona hai..." and asks for interim relief to at least let the girls wear the hijab on Friday (day of jumma)

CJs meanwhile examine the PILs

>> Adv Rahamathulla Kotwal now making submissions.

>> Kotwal submits that apart from Articles 14, 15 and 25, the State's action also violates Article 51(c) -foster respect for international law and treaty obligations. Kotwal refers to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

>> Court asks Kothwal to show bonafidees and relevant documents or they will dismiss the petition

>> Bench dismisses the Kotwal's PIL

Kotwal says, "I have filed many petitions and this is the first time my petition has been dismissed on grounds of maintainability"

"New rules have been made after your petitions have been filed," CJ Dixit responds

Details awaited.



On Feb 16

Court adjourned, hearing to resume at 2:30 pm on Feb 17

Why not consult those affected before implementing universal uniform, asks counsel

Purpose of Karnataka Education Act is to promote harmony, not create dissent; where is the need to object an accepted practice? argues counsel

Why are Muslim girls who conscientiously believe that they should wear headscarf be put to a Hobson's choice regarding education and faith? Is it fair?: Muchhala

Does not matter if wearing of hijab is an Essential Religious Practice under Article 25, protecting belief is important: Sr Adv Muchhala

Prof Ravivarma Kumar resumes his submissions. He is referring to the Education Act.

Why is just the hijab being targeted, and not turban worn by Sikhs or crucifix worn by Christians? argues counsel Ravivarma Kumar.

Counsel urges judges to consider discrimination against hijab-clad girls as a humanitarian case

The counsel now refers to a research paper based on a survey on religious symbols and clothing. It states that "many Indians display the religion through attire. Half of Hindus and Muslims majority of Christians say they generally wear a religious pendants. Most Hindu, Muslim, Sikh women cover their head outside the home." To this, Justice Dixit seeks to know the authenticity of the paper.

The arguments so far relate to establishing the fact whether or not the conduct of the state government in delegating to the CDC to decide whether to allow headscareves or not is "totally legal".

The counsel argues that the CDCs consists of MLAs. However, he adds that MLAs cannot be given administrative powers. He quotes a 2015 incident when local MLAS were given administrative powers at a committee constitued by the government. This was later challenged and the order was stayed.

The counsel argues that the CDC is to be constitued for the purpose to utilise the grants and maintain educational standards and its has no police power over students. He adds that uniform cannot be related to academic standards.

Counsel says that Section 143 of the Act deals with delegation to autorities under the Act. He adds that the CDCs are constituted by a circular in 2014 and not an order.

Justice Dixit says that even though the guidelines do not prohibit wearing of hijab, rule 9 grants the institutions the power to prohibit.

Counsel reads the GO and says "there us a direct indictment against those coming in hijab". He adds that as per the GO, in colleges coming under the jurisdiction of the PU board, students should wear uniform as per the CDC decision.

As per the Education Act, educational institutions should give one-year notice in advance to parents for change in uniform, says senior advocate.

Counsel presents guidelines presecribed for PU colleges and argues that the rules does not prescribe any uniform. Neither the Education Act nor the guidelines issued by the department for PU colleges prohibits wearing of hijab, the counsel says.

On February 15

Bengaluru, Feb 15: The full bench of the Karnataka high court comprising chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi resumed hearing on writ petitions pertaining to the hijab ban controversy today.

Hearing in the Karnataka hijab row matter to continue in the high court tomorrow.

Advocate Ravivarma Kumar commences arguments for petitioner Resham.

Kumar: We are not violating any public order, equality or unity.

Kumar: Kindly take note of the fact there is no ban of wearing hijab by any student much less by religious minority community. GO says CDC will prescribe it. Till then, clothes which do not threaten public order, equality or unity must be worn, it say

Kumar: There is no prohibition in wearing the hijab even in the GO.

Kumar: Kindly mark this Govt is yet to take a decision on the uniform dress code. It is to constitute a high-level committee. As of now Govt has not prescribed any uniform or prohibited the wearing of hijab.

Advocate Devadatt: This order in effect suspends fundamental rights. Kindly do not continue this interim order.

Kamat concludes his submissions. Expresses gratitude to the bench for patient hearing and to his associates who helped him in research.

Kamat: I respectfully submit that the sweep of your lordships order is extremely board and it is in the teeth of Article 25 and other rights. Kindly make some leeway. In the meanwhile permit us to wear the head scarf in addition to uniform. Consideration will take time.

Kamat submits that the Education Act has no provision to expel a student for not adhering to uniform.

"If you are expelled for an extra attire, doctrine of proportionality will come in", Kamat submits.

Kamat: This is an innocuous practise of wearing head scarf and not changing my uniform. This is a facet of freedom of speech and expression. If small exemption is given to wear headscarf, it will be in line with right to freedom of speech and expression.

Kamat: State says we are a secular state, we are not Turkey milords. Our Constitution provides positive secularism and all faiths have to be recognised.

Kamat quotes from SC judgment in Aruna Roy case - Our secularism is from a Vedic perspective "Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava"

Kamat: When your lordships passed the order last day, probably your lordships had secularism in mind. But our secularism is not Turkey secularism. Ours is positive secularism. We recognise all religions as true.

"If I go on street, and somebody stops saying he does not like Devdatt Kamat, then State cannot stop me from going to the street saying it will create public order issue".

Kamat: If the state says if somebody wears a head scarf and it will lead to galata, therefore we cannot allow it, that is an impermissible argument.

Kamat refers to a SC judgment authored by Justice Chandrachud which makes a mention about growing intolerance.

Kamat : State cannot create a facile argument that public order is disrupted and it has to create a positive environment facilitating enjoyment of rights.

Kamat says he will give a written note about the judgments. CJ says that will be better. Kamat says the Canada judgment permitted a Sikh student to wear Kirpan to school.

"The display of religion and culture in public is not a “parade of horribles” but a pageant of diversity which will enrich our schools and in turn our country", Kamat quotes from SA judgment.

'Students have been wearing hijab and are following school discipline'

This is what the Chief Justice asked me, whether they have been wearing the headscarves. Yes, they have been wearing and the students were following the school discipline: Kamat

Kamat: If it is the essence of the religion, neither under Articles 25(2)(a) or (b) it can be curtailed. Subject to of course public order, morality or health.

Kamat quotes from the judgment - "laws providing for social welfare and reform not intended to enable the legislature to reform a religion out of existence or identity"

Kamat : Yesterday I was asked whether reform in Article 25(2) can apply to an essential religious practice. That is answered by the Supreme Court (1962) 2 SCR 496.

Kamat is referring to "Sardar Syedna Taher" case in which the Supreme Court struck down a Bombay law which prohibited ex-communication from a community on petitions by Bohra members. SC said, if this is an essential practice, it must be upheld.



Kamat reads Article 25 in Kannada. Points out the use of "sarvajanik suvyavasthe" in that Article for "public order". Kamat : Very categorically sarvajyanik suvyavasthe means public order and it cannot have a different meaning. I rest my case there.

Kamat : If the State has used the word in Constitution the word has to be given the same meaning. Public order as per Constitution in Kannada is "Sarvayanik suvyavaste". Interestingly, this is used 9 times in Constitution.



Kamat seeks to make a clarification regarding the translation of the Kannada GO, which was in dispute yesterday.

Advocate General: The affidavit is vague. Let them come with proper application and we will respond. The affidavit is not filed by any petitioner.

Adv Mohammed Tahir: The order passed by court is misued by the state. Muslims girls are forced to remove their hijab. In Gulbarga govt officials went to an Urdu school and forced the teachers and students to remove hijab.

More details to follow

Devadatt Kamat’s arguments on February 14

>> I am not only challenging the government order, but asking for a positive mandate for allowing to wear a headscarf of the same colour of the uniform.

>> Wearing headscarves is an essential practice of the Islamic faith



>> The last submission which I want to make is even I need not go as far deep into essential religious practice at all. Because essential religious practice theory comes in when practice of fundamental rights of religious violates someone else fundamental rights

>> The high court asks advocate Kamat whether what all stated in Quran is essential religious practice?Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat says, "I am not saying that".

>> Advocate Devadatt Kamat : I am not only challenging the government order, but asking for a positive mandate for allowing me to wear a a headscarf of the same colour of the uniform.

>> Advocate Devadatt Kamat: I would not like to comment on larger issues whether every tenet mentioned in Holy Quran is essential religious practice. For the purpose of this case, hijab is essential.

>> Advocate Devadatt Kamat : This is not a case where students are insisting for a different uniform. They are only saying they will cover the head with the same colour of the uniform that is prescribed.

>> Advocate Devadatt Kamat submits that allowing hijab for Muslim students is a national level practice. Allowance for Sikhs students' head gear is also there. This is in alliance with Article 25, he adds.

>> This Court has to examine the dress code prescribed for women in Islam and; such prescription is an essential part of the religion or not; and if it forms part of essential religious practice, can it be regulated under Article 25(1): Advocate Devadatt Kamat quotes from Kerala HC judgment.

>> The whole idea of Quranic injunctions and Hadiths is to reduce the rights and obligations to formulate certain standards of behaviour of individuals in his conduct in obedience to the commands of the God : Advocate Devadatt Kamat quotes from Kerala HC judgment.

>> Advocate Devadatt Kamat claims that February 5,2022 circular/ government order issued by the state government fixing dress code, gives an erroneous finding that wearing of Hijab is not protected under Article 25 of the constitution. He further claims as illegal, the decision of the state government to leave the uniform issue to respective College Development Committees, whom he described as third parties.