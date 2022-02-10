  1. Home
  'Hijab part of Indian culture': RSS Muslim wing backs girl who confronted saffron-clad hooligans

'Hijab part of Indian culture': RSS Muslim wing backs girl who confronted saffron-clad hooligans

News Network
February 10, 2022

In a significant move, the Muslim wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has come out in support of the Karnataka student, Bibi Muskan Khan, who shot to prominence during hijab protests, and said that hijab or 'pardah' is also part of Indian culture.

The RSS Muslim wing -- Muslim Rashtriya Manch -- has backed Bibi Muskan's plea to wear a hijab and condemned the saffron frenzy surrounding her.

Talking to reporters, Anil Singh, Avadh prant sanchalak of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, said, "She is a daughter and sister of our community. We stand by her in her hour of crisis."

In its statement, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch said that Hindu culture teaches respect of women and those who chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and tried to terrorise the girl were wrong.

"The girl has a constitutional freedom to wear a hijab," the statement read. If she had violated the campus dress code, then the institution has the right to act against her.

"The behaviour of boys sporting saffron scarfs and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' is unacceptable. They have defamed Hindu culture," said the RSS leader.

"Hijab or purdah is also part of Indian culture and Hindu women too sport purdah as per choice. And the same condition applies to Bibi Muskan," said Singh.

"Our sarsangh chalak has said, Muslims are our brothers and the DNA of both communities are the same. I appeal to members of Hindu community to accept Muslims as their brethren," added Singh.

News Network
February 5,2022

kateela.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 5: Amid continuing protests by a section of students seeking permission from authorities to wear Hijab in classrooms in some colleges in Karnataka, the BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday said the state government will not allow 'Talibanisation' of the education system.

Kateel's remarks come as scarf-clad women in some parts of the state continued to protest against the decision to bar female students from wearing 'hijab' (headscarf) inside classes.

"There is no scope for such things (wearing Hijab in classrooms). Our government will take stringent action. People have to follow the rules and regulations of the school. We will not allow Talibanisation (of the education system)," he told reporters.

Asserting that bringing religion to educational institutions was not right, Kateel said what children require is education. "There is no scope for Hijab or any such thing in the schools. Schools are the temples of 'Sarasvati' (a Hindu deity). It is the duty of the students to learn and abide by the regulations of the school," the BJP leader said.

Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said some people were intentionally demanding permission for wearing Hijab in classrooms. "Once that demand is fulfilled, they will seek permission to wear Burqa and then to construct mosque inside the school," he alleged. "The demands will go on. Those who are supporting them are the real traitors." Yatnal said those behind such movements should be exposed.

The MLA suspected the involvement of some anti-national forces in 'disturbing' the peace in the state. To a query on Lord Ganesha being worshipped in educational institutions and people entering schools and colleges sporting vermillion on their forehead, Yatnal said, "This is India and our country is founded on the Indian culture. We have already given them Pakistan on the basis of religion for them to wear Hijab."

In Kalaburagi, Muslim students and others holding placards and banners staged a demonstration led by Congress MLA Kaneez Fathima. They raised slogans like 'We want justice' and Gundagardi Nahi Chalegi (Hooliganism will not be tolerated). The MLA said she would raise the matter in the Karnataka assembly demanding permission for Hijab in the classrooms. In Udupi too, a similar demonstration took place where students came to the campus wearing Burqa and sought permission for hijab.

Protesting against wearing Hijabs inside the classroom, Hindu boys and girls started coming to some schools and colleges wearing saffron scarves.

The Karnataka government had on Friday asked educational institutions to follow existing uniform related rules, until the High Court comes out with an order in this connection. With the issue snowballing into a major controversy, spreading to other educational institutions, and the matter coming up before the High Court, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had held a meeting with Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh and top government officials.

Wellwisher
 - 
Sunday, 6 Feb 2022

Totally a unknowlegable comment from a non qualified uneducated sewak.
Only capable to read written notes from nagpur HQ.

News Network
February 9,2022

malala1.jpg

Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace laureate and women’s rights activist, on Tuesday took to Twitter to share her horror over the ongoing hijab controversy raging in Karnataka where Muslim girls wearing the headscarves are being barred from attending classes.

Yousafzai said refusing to let girls go to school in their hijab is horrifying, adding objectification of women continued in one way or the other – for wearing less or more. The young Nobel laureate urged Indian leaders to stop marginalisation of Muslim women.

Quoting a report where a Muslim student said that they were being forced to choose between studies and the hijab, Malala said, “Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists — for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women.”

Earlier, the Basavaraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka ordered the closure of schools for three days as protests spread across the state over the issue.

Campuses witnessed 'conflict-like' situations marked by stone-pelting, use of force by police and Muslim girls standing their ground for wearing the headscarves, prompting calls for peace and calm both by the government and the high court, that is hearing a plea from the students over their right to wear the hijab.

Bommai, who is in New Delhi, said, "I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony."
 

News Network
February 4,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 4: Under pressure from the film industry, the Basavaraj Bommai administration decided Friday to allow 100 per cent seating in theatres and multiplexes. Likewise, the government also allowed 100 per cent occupancy in gyms, yoga centres, and swimming pools. 

The decision will come into effect from Saturday, February 5.  Until now, these establishments were required to function at 50 per cent capacity. 

The decision was taken at a meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired with officials and the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). 

“Starting Saturday, 100 per cent occupancy will be allowed in theatres, yoga centres, gyms and swimming pools,” Health Minister K Sudhakar told reporters. However, consumption of food and beverages inside the movie hall is prohibited. “People can eat outside during intervals,” Sudhakar said. 

“We also require people visiting theatres, gyms and other places to be doubly vaccinated. We want this to be followed strictly,” the minister said. 

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) had mounted pressure on the government to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres, with several new movies getting lined up for release. 

Sudhakar explained that the fresh relaxations are based on declining hospitalisation numbers. “In January, the hospitalisation rate was 5-6 per cent. It is now down to 2 per cent,” he said, adding that the government was aware of the losses incurred by the film industry because of the Covid-19 curbs. 

“Withdrawal of curbs doesn't mean we get complacent. We have learnt the lessons of dealing with Covid these two years. We must take precautions,” Sudhakar said. 

Other curbs on functions (300 people outdoors, 200 indoors), 50 people at a time in places of religious worship and the ban on fairs, rallies, dharnas and protests will continue, Sudhakar said. 

