‘Hijab part of Indian culture’: RSS Muslim wing backs girl who confronted saffron-clad hooligans

Bengaluru, Feb 5: Amid continuing protests by a section of students seeking permission from authorities to wear Hijab in classrooms in some colleges in Karnataka, the BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday said the state government will not allow 'Talibanisation' of the education system.

Kateel's remarks come as scarf-clad women in some parts of the state continued to protest against the decision to bar female students from wearing 'hijab' (headscarf) inside classes.

"There is no scope for such things (wearing Hijab in classrooms). Our government will take stringent action. People have to follow the rules and regulations of the school. We will not allow Talibanisation (of the education system)," he told reporters.

Asserting that bringing religion to educational institutions was not right, Kateel said what children require is education. "There is no scope for Hijab or any such thing in the schools. Schools are the temples of 'Sarasvati' (a Hindu deity). It is the duty of the students to learn and abide by the regulations of the school," the BJP leader said.

Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said some people were intentionally demanding permission for wearing Hijab in classrooms. "Once that demand is fulfilled, they will seek permission to wear Burqa and then to construct mosque inside the school," he alleged. "The demands will go on. Those who are supporting them are the real traitors." Yatnal said those behind such movements should be exposed.

The MLA suspected the involvement of some anti-national forces in 'disturbing' the peace in the state. To a query on Lord Ganesha being worshipped in educational institutions and people entering schools and colleges sporting vermillion on their forehead, Yatnal said, "This is India and our country is founded on the Indian culture. We have already given them Pakistan on the basis of religion for them to wear Hijab."

In Kalaburagi, Muslim students and others holding placards and banners staged a demonstration led by Congress MLA Kaneez Fathima. They raised slogans like 'We want justice' and Gundagardi Nahi Chalegi (Hooliganism will not be tolerated). The MLA said she would raise the matter in the Karnataka assembly demanding permission for Hijab in the classrooms. In Udupi too, a similar demonstration took place where students came to the campus wearing Burqa and sought permission for hijab.

Protesting against wearing Hijabs inside the classroom, Hindu boys and girls started coming to some schools and colleges wearing saffron scarves.

The Karnataka government had on Friday asked educational institutions to follow existing uniform related rules, until the High Court comes out with an order in this connection. With the issue snowballing into a major controversy, spreading to other educational institutions, and the matter coming up before the High Court, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had held a meeting with Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh and top government officials.