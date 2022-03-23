  1. Home
  2. Hijab row | Girls are being remote-controlled; hit those remote controls: HDK to BJP govt

Hijab row | Girls are being remote-controlled; hit those remote controls: HDK to BJP govt

News Network
March 23, 2022

Bengaluru, Mar 23: In a shocking remark, former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy today claimed that the Muslim girl students, who are begging the authorities to allow them to enter classes with hijab, are  “remote-controlled”.

The JD(S) leader was speaking in the Assembly on communal harmony in the education sector in the wake of the hijab controversy. 

“The [Muslim] students have said they will boycott exams if hijab isn’t allowed. This is not their feeling; they’re being remote-controlled. You need to hit those remote controls,” Kumaraswamy told the government.

 “Some girls have been misled. There was no problem like this in educational institutions. The hearts of students are unadulterated as milk. But, some have tried to poison their hearts,” Kumaraswamy said. 

Kumaraswamy claimed that MLAs from his own party, including his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy (Ramanagara MLA), asked him not to raise the hijab issue given its sensitivity. 

“Karnataka was seen as the Kashi for education. But, where are we going with our politics? Kids are boycotting classes...what do the kids know? All of us have our agendas and standing, but the government has the responsibility of creating a good environment in schools and colleges,” Kumaraswamy said, urging the government to hold talks with religious leaders.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 24,2022

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to give any specific date to hear a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court order, which dismissed all petitions seeking direction for permission to wear hijab in classrooms.

Senior advocate Devadutt Kamat mentioned one of the cases on behalf of a petitioner, a Muslim girl student, and sought urgent listing of the matter. Kamat insisted that exams were approaching and urged the court for an urgent hearing on the matter.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said this has nothing to do with the exams. The Chief Justice told Kamat not to sensationalise the matter.

Kamat contended that the girl students were not being allowed to enter the schools, and they will lose one year. However, the bench moved on to the next item.

On March 16, the Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to grant an urgent hearing on a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court order, which held that wearing of hijab by the Muslim women does not form a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

Then, senior advocate Sanjay Hedge, representing the petitioners, mentioned the plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana. Hedge said there was urgency in the matter, as several girls have to appear in exams. The bench said others have also mentioned and the court will look into the matter.

Hedge had insisted that the exams are starting and there was urgency in the matter.

The bench said it needed time and it would post the matter for hearing. After brief submissions, the bench said the court may list it after Holi vacations. "Give us time, we'll post the matter," said the bench.

The plea filed through advocate Adeel Ahmed and Rahamathullah Kothwal said the high court order creates an unreasonable classification between the Muslim and the non-Muslim female students, and thereby is in straight violation of the concept of secularism which forms the basic structure of the Indian Constitution. The petitioners are Mohamed Arif Jameel and others.

The plea said: "The impugned order is also in sheer violation of the Article 14, 15, 19, 21 and 25 of the Indian Constitution and also violates the core principles of the International Conventions that India is a signatory to."

It further added, "Being aggrieved by the impugned Government Order, as it is in violation of Indian constitution, the petitioner had approached the Hon'ble High Court by way of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition challenging the validity of the same.

"The Hon'ble High Court vide the impugned order had sought to curtail the fundamental right of Muslim student-women by upholding the impugned Government Order which bars Muslim women from wearing the hijab and pursue their education. It is hereby submitted that the right to wear hijab is an 'essential religious practice' and falls within the ambit of the right of expression guaranteed by Article 19 (1) (a), the right to privacy and also the Freedom of Conscience under Article 25 of the Constitution. The same cannot be infringed upon without a valid 'law'."

Another plea, filed by two Muslim students, Manan and Niba Naaz, through advocate Anas Tanwir, said: "The petitioners most humbly submit that the High Court has erred in creating a dichotomy of freedom of religion and freedom of conscience wherein the court has inferred that those who follow a religion cannot have the right to conscience."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 17,2022

Mangaluru, Mar 17: The man, who was awarded 20 years of imprisonment for planting an improvised explosive bomb at the Mangaluru International Airport in January 2020, had managed to get raw materials to prepare the explosive from online service provider Amazon, as per the judgement.

Investigation agencies have submitted a report to the court about the accused Aditya Rao (37) procuring raw materials to make explosives online and in the 80-page judgement, the court mentions the same.

They found that the accused with an intention to explore the substance so as to cause terror and endanger human life, had pre-planned an outline and collected the information for preparing improvised explosive substances by calling up 'Just Dial' company, the investigation agencies have stated.

Rao had visited several cyber centres, browsing centres as well as internet centres and collected the information. Upon such collection of information, he had ordered the necessary raw materials for explosives from the Amazon website, the investigation report says.

After collecting the raw materials without any license, the accused had discreetly stored them in the staff quarters of a family restaurant in Mangaluru.

Without permission from any authority, he had mixed the raw materials and prepared improvised explosive substances. After this, he had kept that improvised explosive substance in a black bag and moved it to the sensitive and crowded area at the departure gate of Mangaluru International Airport, the report says.

He had left the black back containing improvised explosive substances at the airport and escaped from the place.

In 2018, the accused had applied for a security supervisor post at Bengaluru airport and had spent Rs 7,500 for securing the post. When his attempts failed and he could not get the security supervisor job, he had made a hoax call that there is a bomb in Bangalore Airport and railway station.

Later, he was arrested and sentenced to one-year imprisonment. After serving the sentence of one year he had developed hatred towards the government and with this hatred, he had committed the offence punishable under Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act of 1908 and section 16 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

The facts which emerged from the prosecution papers are that the accused with an intention to threaten the unity integrated security and sovereignty of India had placed the improvised explosive substances, the judge observed.

The Fourth Additional District and Session's Court of Dakshina Kannada district Judge B.R. Pallavi convicted the accused 37-year-old Adithya Rao for 20 years of imprisonment on March 11.

The accused has been found guilty under Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1908 and Section 16 of the Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act 1967. He has also been fined Rs 10,000.

Adithya Rao had planted the bomb in the Mangaluru International Airport on January 20, 2020. The authorities got the bomb detected and disposed it of the same day.

The police department had launched a hunt for the accused. The development had led to many speculations and created tension all over the state.

However, the convict Aditya Rao surrendered himself at the Director General and Inspector General office.

He has been in jail since then. Rao, a resident of Manipal in Udupi district, had pleaded guilty before the court.

Even though the accused pleaded guilty, the court by exercising discretion under section 229 of CrPC had invited the prosecution to prove charges levelled against the accused.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 15,2022

cops.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 15: The security measures have been tightened in the coastal city of Manglauru over the hijab judgement. The High Court of Karnataka is going to pronounce the judgement over the controversy on March 15. 

Around 1,200 additional police personnel have been deployed under the limits of Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate, according city police chief N. Shashi Kumar.

As a precautionary measure, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has declared holiday for all schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada district on March 15.

The DC said that external examinations will be held as per the schedule. Internal exams in all the schools and colleges will be postponed. Prohibitory order too has been issued across the district as a precautionary measure.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.