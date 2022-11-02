Hindu Janajagruti Samiti calls ex-HC judge Nagamohan Das 'anti-Hindu and anti-national'

  1. Home
News Network
November 2, 2022

Bengaluru, Nov 2: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), one of the key hardline Hindutva outfits in India, today described Justice H N Nagamohan Das, the retired High Court judge, as "anti-Hindu" and “anti-national” and urged the government not to have him in any committees going forward. 

The HJS was reacting to the Justice H N Nagamohan Das Commission's report on SC/ST reservation in which it blamed the "emergence of Vedic philosophy" for social inequality and caste system. 

HJS Karnataka spokesperson Mohan Gowda, in a video statement, said that Justice Das has been an "anti-national" for a long time. “He even released a book titled 'Imran Khan Ondu Jeevanta Danta Kathe' authored by Sudhakar S B. How can he agree to release a book that glorifies our enemy country (Pakistan)?” Gowda said.

He added that Justice Das had the habit of "insulting" the Hindu religion and its gods. "He has, time and again, insulted our gods, goddesses and scriptures. All practicing Hindus must condemn this unequivocally," Gowda said. 

The Commission, in its July 2020 report that the BJP government accepted recently, blamed "Brahmins, Upanishads, epics like the Mahabharata and Ramayana” for social inequality and caste system. "This is wrong interpretation. He has insulted our holy scriptures," Gowda said, adding that the HJS would not tolerate it. 

“Sri Rama was not only a benevolent king, but also a harbinger of equal opportunities to lower caste people. There is a reference in Ramayana that he appoints a ‘Nishad' (Dalit) person as king. He takes the lead in picking and appointing this Nishad person. How can Justice Das misrepresent facts in his report?” Gowda said.

The state government, he said, should not appoint people like Justice Das to any committees. "Government should take steps to identify all such persons and stop them from giving misquoted reports," he said. 

