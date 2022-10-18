  1. Home
  2. Hindutva outfits launch campaign against Halal products in Karnataka

News Network
October 18, 2022

Bengaluru, Oct 18: Hardline Hindutva organisations in Karnataka on Tuesday launched a campaign against Halal products ahead of the prominent Hindu festival of Deepavali, by staging demonstrations outside multinational food chain outlets.

The activists of these fringe outfits held demonstrations at KFC and McDonald's, demanding that they should not serve Halal certified meat to non-Muslims.

According to Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda, the drive has begun in most of the districts of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra and Sriram Sena has also joined it.

Talking to reporters here, Gowda said the campaign was launched in the city in front of McDonald's and the KFC store. “McDonald's and KFC are serving only Halal certified meat. Compelling Hindus to eat Halal meat is against the Hindu faith. We have submitted a memorandum to the KFC and the McDonald's management not to serve Halal products to Hindus,” he said.

The memorandum comprises four demands, which include Hindus should not be served Halal product, menu should contain Halal and non-Halal items listed separately. These demands should be fulfilled in a week.

Gowda warned the companies of protests at all stores across Karnataka and boycott of their products nationwide if their demands were not met. 

News Network
October 7,2022

The rupee weakened to a new low against the US dollar on Friday as Federal Reserve officials in the US outlined a large quantum of rate hikes going ahead, leading to a stronger greenback globally.

The rupee, which weakened past the 82 per dollar mark for the first time, was at 82.35 per dollar at 11:35 am IST. Its previous low was 81.95 per dollar.

The domestic currency, which has weakened 9.7 per cent versus the US dollar in 2022, had settled at 81.89 on Thursday.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, was last at 112.31 versus 111.35 at 3:30 pm IST on Thursday. On Thursday, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said that the federal funds target rate is likely to rise to 4.50-4.75 per cent by the spring of 2023.

Following 300 bps of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve since March 2022, the federal funds target rate is currently at 3-3.25 per cent. Higher US interest rates lead to a stronger dollar and erode the appeal of emerging market currencies such as the rupee. A 6 per cent rise in Brent crude prices so far this week following a reduction in output by the OPEC also dragged the rupee lower, dealers said.

“Rupee opens at a life time low of 82.21 with dollar index above 112 on the expectation that the Fed will continue on its aggressive tightening path to tame inflation gaining support from a strong US jobs data expected today,” said Ritesh Bhansali, vice-president, Mecklai Financial Services.

“U.S. non-farm payrolls are expected to increase to 275k in September, compared to 315k in August, and unemployment is predicted to be steady at 3.7%. Oil prices rose as OPEC+ agree to cut production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), the largest reduction since 2020,” he said.

Advisors at CR Forex see the rupee in a band of 81.80-82.50 per dollar in coming days before breaking towards the 83 levels.

Dealers said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is intervening in the market through dollar sales around the 82.30-82.35 per dollar mark in order to rein in the volatility in the rupee. However, the central bank is not seen selling dollars aggressively, given the scale of dollar’s global strength.

As on September 23, the RBI’s foreign exchange reserves were at a two-year low of $537.52 billion. The reserves were at $631.53 billion as on February 25, which was when Russia invaded Ukraine.

News Network
October 18,2022

boy.jpg

Bantwal, Oct 18: A youth was killed and two others suffered critical injuries in a collusion between a lorry and a pickup vehicle at Punjalkatte near here on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Sahil (19), who was driving the pick-up vehicle. Avinash (19), who was travelling with Sahil and Dhanraj, the driver of the lorry, are undergoing treatment at a hospital. 

The accident occurred on the national highway in front of Pragathi hospital. All three were rushed to hospital after the mishap, where Sahil breathed his last at night, it is learnt.

The lorry was on its way from Mangaluru to Dharmasthala while the pickup was heading to Vagga from Punjalkatte. 

The impact of the collision was such that the pick-up was reduced into a bundle of metals.  

A case has been registered at Punjalkatte police station. 

News Network
October 18,2022

umarkhalid.jpg

New Delhi, Oct 18: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday denied bail to activist and former student leader Umar Khalid in the alleged Delhi riots conspiracy case.

"There is no merit in the bail appeal. Bail appeal is dismissed," said a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar.

Umar Khalid was arrested two years ago in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in Delhi.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar had on September 9 reserved its order on the plea.

Khalid had argued that neither did he have a “criminal role” in the violence in North-east Delhi nor any “conspiratorial connect” with the other accused in the case.

The violence had erupted during the protests against CAA and NRC.

Besides Khalid, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the stringent law in the case.

