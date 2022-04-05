  1. Home
  2. Hindutva workers block bus accusing BJP MLA of failing to protect those who assaulted interfaith ‘friends’

April 6, 2022

Puttur, Apr 6: In a bizarre development, a group of miscreants belonging to a Hindutva groups last night waylaid a bus in which Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor was travelling and took him to task for failing to protect the men who were detained by the police in connection with “immoral policing”. 

The development comes after Uppinangady police detained Surendra, Theertha Prasad and Jithesh on charge of torching a 21-year-old Muslim man and his Hindu female friend at Derane in Siribagilu village under Uppinangady police station limits on Tuesday.  

According to the male victim who hails from Aryapu, said in a police complaint that a group intercepted the auto-rickshaw and the miscreants sought personal details from them, including names and where they were headed to.

“They abused and assaulted me. The gang also threatened me with dire consequences if I was caught moving around with the girl from the Hindu community. They also threatened the girl of dire consequences,” the victim said in his complaint. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

After the police took action against the miscreants, their associates reportedly contacted local BJP MLA over phone and requested to intervene in the case and protect the accused. However, the MLA reportedly refused to intervene, saying he was out of station. 

Enraged by MLA’s response, a group of Hindutva workers blocked the bus in which he was travelling from Puttur to Bengaluru for some time and raised slogans against him, sources said.

April 3,2022

Colombo, Apr 3: The Sri Lankan government on Sunday blocked social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram after declaring a nationwide public emergency and imposing a 36-hour curfew ahead of a planned anti-government rally over the worst economic crisis in the island nation.

The move is aimed at preventing masses from gathering in Colombo to protest the government’s failure to provide relief to the public suffering from shortages of food, essentials, fuel and medicine amidst hours-long power cuts, the Colombo Page newspaper reported.

NetBlocks, a watchdog organisation that monitors cybersecurity and the governance of the Internet, confirmed the restriction of multiple social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber and YouTube in Sri Lanka after midnight on Sunday.

NetBlocks reported that real-time network data collected from over 100 vantage points across Sri Lanka show the restrictions coming into effect across multiple providers from midnight.

Metrics corroborate user reports of service unavailability across the country, showing that all of Sri Lanka’s major network operators including Dialog, Sri Lanka Telecom, Mobitel, Hutch are covered by the measure, the report said.

Fully or partially impacted social media and messaging platforms include Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TokTok, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, and Facebook Messenger, it said.

Earlier, NetBlocks tracked a significant decline in connectivity levels on internet provider Dialog from March 29, coinciding with the onset of the protests.

The island nation braced for country-wide protests on Sunday against the government’s poor handling of the ongoing economic crisis where people currently endure long hours of power outages and scarcity of essentials. The imposition of a curfew would prevent citizens from holding protests.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a special gazette notification late on Friday night, declaring a public emergency in Sri Lanka with immediate effect from April 1.

The government also imposed a 36-hour curfew with effect from 6 pm Saturday to 6 am Monday (April 4).

A Sri Lankan man on Saturday alleged that his son, who is a social media activist, has been abducted by the police. Anurudda Bandara’s father said his son was taken away by someone from the north Colombo police station of Modera on Friday night.

According to the police, he was wanted to be questioned about his social media activities. On Sunday, he was released on bail.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts the public has been suffering for weeks.

Rajapaksa has defended his government's actions, saying the foreign exchange crisis was not his making and the economic downturn was largely pandemic driven where the island’s tourism revenue and inward remittances waning. 

April 4,2022

After the rigorous hate campaign against hijab in educational institutions and halal meat, the hardline hindutva outfits led by Bajrang Dal and Sri Ram Sena have now called for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques. Backing the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, they warned that they will play Bhajans at 5 am as a protest against azaan from loudspeakers at mosques.

Raj Thackeray on Saturday demanded that loudspeakers of mosques be shut down. "Why are loudspeakers in mosques played at such high volume? If this is not stopped, there will be speakers outside mosques playing Hanuman Chalisa at higher volume," he had warned while addressing a Gudi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

In a video message, Sri Ram Sena convener Pramod Muthalik said the Hindutva outfits have been demanding that the loudspeakers on mosques should be banned and the Supreme Court’s order on noise pollution implemented. In this regard, the Sriram Sena had petitioned the authorities concerned but no one paid heed, he alleged.

The government has to instruct the mosque managements not to use loudspeakers, Muthalik said. He also said that the Supreme Court prohibited use of loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am every day.

"The order also says that loudspeakers should not be used in the silent zones such as schools and hospitals but that order is being violated by the mosque managements. We will play Bhajan every morning if the loudspeakers from mosques are not removed," Muthalik warned.

March 23,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 23: Law Minister J C Madhuswamy today said that the government of Karnataka cannot interfere in the ban on Muslim traders when it comes to them setting up shops or stalls on the premises of Hindu temples and shrines during fairs. 

The minister was replying to a heated debate in the Karnataka Assembly over the issue of Muslim traders being banned from participating in Hindu religious fairs in coastal Karnataka.

Madhuswamy said the government will examine whether the ban applied to the premises of the religious institutions or outside of it.

"As per The Hindu Religious Institutions And Charitable Endowments Act and Rules that were framed in 2002, it is prohibited to lease out the space near a Hindu religious institution to a person of another faith. If these recent incidents of banning Muslim traders have occurred outside the premises of the religious institutions, we will rectify. Otherwise, as per norms, no other community is allowed to set up shop on the premises," Madhuswamy said.

He also claimed that the rules were made when the Congress was in power.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, too, assured to look into the issue by examining the applicability of the rules.

The issue was raised by Congress lawmakers U T Khader and Rizwan Arshad in Zero Hour. They urged the government to take action against "miscreants" who were involved in distributing pamphlets and putting up banners prohibiting Muslim roadside vendors from setting up shop at local religious fairs.

"The government must uphold the dignity of roadside vendors as they work hard to fend for their families. Certain miscreants are trying to create a discord between communities. In many instances, Hindu brethren have themselves put a stop to such propaganda. However, the police are mute spectators," Khader said, urging the government to put an end to such practices and act against those involved.

Arshad, too, raised concerns and appealed to the government to protect the constitutional rights of the minority community.

Pandemonium prevailed when Khader said people who are putting up banners and posters calling for a ban on Muslim traders as "cowards". Khader's use of the word "cowards" caused agitation among BJP lawmakers.

Some BJP MLAs alleged that their Congress lawmakers were condemning incidents selectively. "It is the Congress that did vote-bank politics all these years," CM's political secretary MP Renukacharya said.

