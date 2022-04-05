Hindutva workers block bus accusing BJP MLA of failing to protect those who assaulted interfaith ‘friends’

Puttur, Apr 6: In a bizarre development, a group of miscreants belonging to a Hindutva groups last night waylaid a bus in which Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor was travelling and took him to task for failing to protect the men who were detained by the police in connection with “immoral policing”.

The development comes after Uppinangady police detained Surendra, Theertha Prasad and Jithesh on charge of torching a 21-year-old Muslim man and his Hindu female friend at Derane in Siribagilu village under Uppinangady police station limits on Tuesday.

According to the male victim who hails from Aryapu, said in a police complaint that a group intercepted the auto-rickshaw and the miscreants sought personal details from them, including names and where they were headed to.

“They abused and assaulted me. The gang also threatened me with dire consequences if I was caught moving around with the girl from the Hindu community. They also threatened the girl of dire consequences,” the victim said in his complaint. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

After the police took action against the miscreants, their associates reportedly contacted local BJP MLA over phone and requested to intervene in the case and protect the accused. However, the MLA reportedly refused to intervene, saying he was out of station.

Enraged by MLA’s response, a group of Hindutva workers blocked the bus in which he was travelling from Puttur to Bengaluru for some time and raised slogans against him, sources said.