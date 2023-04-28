  1. Home
  History will repeat in Karnataka; JD(S) will win over 123 seats and form govt: Deve Gowda

April 28, 2023

Bengaluru, Apr 28: JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda, who is leading the party’s campaign from the front, has claimed that his party would win more than the 123 seats it has targeted in the May 10 assembly elections. 

In an interview, the 89-year-old former Prime Minister said that the history will repeat in Karnataka. “Don’t forget that we formed the government in the past (in 1994) that was stable for a full term. We will repeat history by exceeding our target of winning 123 seats,” he said.

“Our trump card is the Pancharatna Yatre and Janata Jaladhare Yatre led by former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. Through the Pancharatna Yatre, we are promising welfare schemes in five significant sectors — health, education and jobs, women’s empowerment, agriculture, and irrigation.”

“People remember Kumaraswamy’s performance in office for his ability to implement big schemes such as the farm loan waiver and building houses for flood victims within a record time and regardless of coalition constraints. We are promising five free LPG gas cylinders considering the exorbitant hike in gas price, Rs 2,000 cash assistance toauto drivers, investment support for farmers and so on. The Pancharatna Yatre will propel us to office,” he said.

April 26,2023

Mandya, Apr 26: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began his first Karnataka poll rally from Mandya, with the BJP making serious efforts to make inroads in Old Mysuru region, which is the Vokkaliga bastion.

He took part in the mega roadshow in Mandya and later addressed a public rally.

Targeting the Congress, Adityanath said the Congress, which talks about development works had introduced five-year programmes that never became a reality. However, the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been implementing several programmes, he said amidst huge applause, further adding that the PM Modi launches the programmes and also inaugurates them.

Yogi said the BJP-led government banned organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) and others, while the Congress has been appeasing them with reservation, which is against the Constitution.

Pointing out farmers’ suicides in Mandya district, Yogi said that the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana have helped the farming community.

The state has been seeing development in all sectors due to the double-engine government, he added.

Adityanath called upon the people of Karnataka to vote for the BJP to strengthen Team India, led by captain  Narendra Modi. The BJP has carried out development works and the Ram Mandir will be ready by 2024, the UP CM informed.

He also spoke a few lines in Kannada seeking support for the BJP candidates.

BJP is trying to attract the people of Mandya with Yogi Adityanath, who is an adherent to the Naath parampara at Adichunchanagiri mutt  in Nagamangala taluk, of Mandya district. The mutt has the support of Vokkaligas.

April 25,2023

Bagalkote, Apr 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday defended the BJP government's decision in Karnataka of scrapping four per cent quota for Muslims saying the party never believed in ‘religion-based reservation’.

The former BJP chief also took a dig at Congress for its stand that the quota would be restored if it is voted to power in the state after the May 10 Assembly polls.

"There was a religion-based reservation of four per cent for Muslims. Without falling for the vote bank politics, the BJP government abolished the Muslim reservation," he said addressing a public meeting at Terdal in this district.

"We believe that religion-based reservation should not happen," Shah said openly taunting the religious minorities.

The Minister added that after abolishing Muslim reservation, the BJP government increased the reservation for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Vokkaligas and Lingayats.

Referring to the Basavaraj Bommai government’s decision to increase the SC reservation from 15 per cent to 17 per cent, Shah noted that the internal reservation of SC (Left) now stands at six per cent, SC (Right)- 5.5 per cent and other SCs 5.5 per cent.

Responding to Congress president D K Shivakumar who has promised to restore the Muslim reservation if his party comes to power, Shah sought to know whose quota the party will scrap if it manages to form the government in Karnataka.

"Whose reservation will be decreased if four per cent reservation for Muslims is restored? Will it be Vokkaligas or Lingayat, Dalits, Scheduled Tribes or the Other Backward Castes?" the Minister asked.

At the fag end of its term, the BJP government decided to abolish the four per cent reservation for Muslims under 2-B category. The four per cent was later split into two and distributed among Vokkaligas in 2-C category and Lingayats in 2-D category. Vokkaligas and Lingayats are the two major dominant communities of Karnataka.

Shah’s statement came on a day when the Supreme Court directed that the state government's decision of scrapping quota for Muslims will not be implemented till May 9.

April 18,2023

Hubballi, Apr 18: A day after the BJP named State BJP general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai as its candidate from Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who is now the Congress candidate after quitting the BJP, said on Tuesday that BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh is responsible for the BJP denying him (Shettar) the ticket.

Charging that Santosh managed to field his aides as BJP candidates across the state including his 'blue-eyed boy' Tenginkai, Shettar said Santosh and other leaders should have thought about the damage to be caused to the party's foundation if seniors like him (Shettar) who built the party are disturbed.

"I don't know why BJP's top leaders have belief in Santosh who was a failure when appointed as BJP's poll in-charge in different states. For him, the individual has become important and not the party. This will spoil BJP, and the ground reality was not conveyed to No 1 and No 2 (Narendra Modi and Amit Shah) in that party," Shettar said.

"Whispering campaign against me started several months back. I informed J P Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan, and others about it, but they did not take it seriously. B S Yediyurappa was also helpless," he noted.

There are several examples (like Ramdas in Mysuru) of Santosh managing to field his followers replacing winnable candidates. This is going to spoil the BJP, Shettar observed.

He also said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should have presented a strong case in favour of him before the high command instead of giving mere assurances.

"State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel is also Santosh's man. I was the senior most leader in BJP after B S Yediyurappa and K S Eshwarappa. Probably, that may be the reason to deny the ticket to me to prevent me from becoming an MLA. I just wanted a respectful exit from politics by becoming an MLA just for six months, but I was humiliated," he said, adding that State BJP is being controlled by only a few persons.

Opining that denial of a ticket to him would have an impact on neighbouring districts and across the state, Shettar said his task is to bring victory for Congress and to get it a clear majority.

"I am not power hungry and this would probably be my last election. As I want a respectful exit, I joined the Congress, and asked them to treat me with respect," he said.

"I am pained not just because of ticket denial, but because I was humiliated in BJP for several months. Floodgates are opened now," Shettar said.

