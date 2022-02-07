Holiday declared after saffron protest against hijab sparks tension in Vijayapura colleges

Vijayapura, Feb 7: A mild communal tension prevailed in Vijayapura district after students belonging to saffron outfits launched an anti-hijab agitation in different colleges.

Protesting against the girl students attending schools and colleges wearing hijab, students of two colleges in Indi taluk of the Vijayapura district attended their classes wearing saffron shawls on Monday.

The incident took place at Shanteshwar PU College and GRB Degree College in Indi town.

Administrative board of the both colleges called an emergency meeting and declared holiday to avoid controversy.

The students have been directed to come college wearing uniform as per the government order.

Vijayapura is considered a BJP stronghold and also communally sensitive.

Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic agency of the state capital known as Silicon Valley of India, planned to take preventive measures fearing surfacing of hijab row. The administration has started distributing uniforms, shoes and books to students and aiming to complete the exercise as early as possible.

The Karnataka High Court will take up the hearing of petitions by Muslim students on hijab row on Tuesday. The students have sought directions for the government and education department to allow them to wear hijab and attend classes. The state government has stated that they would frame a policy on uniform once the High Court gives its orders.