  2. Holiday declared after saffron protest against hijab sparks tension in Vijayapura colleges

News Network
February 7, 2022

Vijayapura, Feb 7: A mild communal tension prevailed in Vijayapura district after students belonging to saffron outfits launched an anti-hijab agitation in different colleges.

Protesting against the girl students attending schools and colleges wearing hijab, students of two colleges in Indi taluk of the Vijayapura district attended their classes wearing saffron shawls on Monday. 

The incident took place at Shanteshwar PU College and GRB Degree College in Indi town. 

Administrative board of the both colleges called an emergency meeting and declared holiday to avoid controversy. 

The students have been directed to come college wearing uniform as per the government order.

Vijayapura is considered a BJP stronghold and also communally sensitive.

Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic agency of the state capital known as Silicon Valley of India, planned to take preventive measures fearing surfacing of hijab row. The administration has started distributing uniforms, shoes and books to students and aiming to complete the exercise as early as possible.

The Karnataka High Court will take up the hearing of petitions by Muslim students on hijab row on Tuesday. The students have sought directions for the government and education department to allow them to wear hijab and attend classes. The state government has stated that they would frame a policy on uniform once the High Court gives its orders.

News Network
February 7,2022

Udupi Feb 7: Like every day, a few students wearing hijabs walked into Kalavara Varadaraj government College in Koteshwara town of Karnataka’s Udupi district today morning. 

Upon seeing this, other students began wearing saffron shawls as a sign of protest. The principal convinced them to not wear the saffron shawls and they entered. The principal asked the girls to remove their hijabs too.

Not willing to budge, the three Muslim girls with hijabs walked out of the college.

On Friday, Hindu groups allegedly forced boys to wear saffron shawls in pre-university college classrooms in Udupi.

The incident was reported by the Government Pre-University College in Udupi district’s Byndoor town.

According to reports, this incident took place after Muslim girls in the college removed their hijabs before entering the campus. The principal, however, intervened in the matter to stop Hindu outfits from enforcing a ‘saffron shawl campaign’.

News Network
February 3,2022

Jeddah, Feb 3: Saudi Arabia announced new travel restrictions on Thursday that will enter into force on Feb. 9.

An official source at the Ministry of Interior stated that all Saudi citizens must take the booster dose of coronavirus vaccine to travel outside the Kingdom effective from Feb. 9 (Rajb 8).

According to the Interior Ministry, all arrivals to the Kingdom, including citizens, must submit a negative PCR result 48 hours before their departure to the Kingdom, regardless of their immunization status.

News Network
February 6,2022

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and Chief Minister's Political Secretary M P Renukacharya urged the Karnataka government to book sedition cases against three Congress leaders Tanvir Sait, U T Khader and Zameer Ahmed Khan.

The MLA, who intimate photos with a nurse had gone viral, accused the Congress leaders of instigating girl students of the Muslim community to attend classes wearing hijabs.

Speaking to media persons in Honnali town on Sunday, he alleged that some terrorist organisation is behind this development and it wants to harm communal harmony in the state. 

So girl students of the Muslim community started attending classes wearing hijab recently, he said.

He also said that the state government would not allow Karnataka to become Taliban.

Wellwisher
 - 
Sunday, 6 Feb 2022

Arrest this sexy scandal criminal under posco put him behind bar atleast 2years.
Then only he will understood about Indian constitution.
After all nagpur sewak followers of godse.

