Homage paid to 158 victims of Mangaluru air crash on 12th anniversary

Mangaluru, May 22: The district administration of Dakshina Kannada paid homage to the 158 persons who died in the 2010 Mangaluru air crash, at the memorial built for them, off the Phalguni, at Kulur in the city on Sunday.

MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel laid the wreath at the memorial, followed by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, Additional Deputy Commissioner H.K. Krishna Murthy, and District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar.

Mayor Premanand Shetty, MLC Manjunath Bhandary, Home Guard District Commandant Murali Mohan Choontaru, and representatives of New Mangaluru Port Trust also attended the event. One-minute silence was observed.

The 158 people died after flight IX 812 from Dubai crashed while landing at Mangaluru International Airport on May 22, 2010. Eight passengers survived, while 136 bodies were identified and handed over to their families. DNA tests were done for identifying 22 bodies.

As 12 bodies could not be matched to any living kin, they were buried on May 27, 2010 on land that belonged to New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT). The NMPT and Airport Authority of India built a memorial at the site and KIOCL developed a park. The memorial service is being held at this place every year.