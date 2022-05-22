  1. Home
Homage paid to 158 victims of Mangaluru air crash on 12th anniversary

News Network
May 22, 2022

kateel.jpg

Mangaluru, May 22: The district administration of Dakshina Kannada paid homage to the 158 persons who died in the 2010 Mangaluru air crash, at the memorial built for them, off the Phalguni, at Kulur in the city on Sunday.

MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel laid the wreath at the memorial, followed by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, Additional Deputy Commissioner H.K. Krishna Murthy, and District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar.

Mayor Premanand Shetty, MLC Manjunath Bhandary, Home Guard District Commandant Murali Mohan Choontaru, and representatives of New Mangaluru Port Trust also attended the event. One-minute silence was observed.

The 158 people died after flight IX 812 from Dubai crashed while landing at Mangaluru International Airport on May 22, 2010. Eight passengers survived, while 136 bodies were identified and handed over to their families. DNA tests were done for identifying 22 bodies.

As 12 bodies could not be matched to any living kin, they were buried on May 27, 2010 on land that belonged to New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT). The NMPT and Airport Authority of India built a memorial at the site and KIOCL developed a park. The memorial service is being held at this place every year.

News Network
May 9,2022

New Delhi, May 9: The rupee extended its losses and touched an all-time low of 77.42 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and unabated foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 77.17 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 77.42, registering a fall of 52 paise from the last close.

On Friday, the rupee had slumped 55 paise to close at 76.90 against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee opened weaker on Monday against the dollar as weakness in global equities on concerns over economic outlook and rising bond yields weighed on sentiments, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

Forex traders said, risk appetite has weakened amid mounting concerns about inflation that may trigger more aggressive rate hikes by the global central banks.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.35 per cent higher at 104.02, tracking rising US yields and fears about higher interest rates.

Moreover, Asian and emerging market peers started weak this Monday morning and will weigh on sentiments.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 737 points or 1.34 per cent lower at 54,098.58 points, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 220.25 points or 1.34 per cent to 16,191.00 points.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.14 per cent to USD 112.55 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 5,517.08 crore, as per stock exchange data.

News Network
May 16,2022

lawyer.jpg

Bengaluru, May 16: The Karnataka Police have arrested an accused in connection with a brutal attack on a woman lawyer in Bagalkot district, the police said on Monday.

The video clip of the attack containing disturbing images of the culprit kicking, slapping, and assaulting the lawyer in full public view went viral on social media.

Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has also reacted to the incident through social media, saying that the man must be arrested for such abhorrent behaviour. "He is an animal not a civilised human," she said, sharing the video.

Social media describes this incident as shameful for Karnataka. The police have arrested the accused, 40-year-old Mahantesh Cholachagudda.

After the video went viral, the police arrested the accused. According to police, Mahantesh, a trader and a photographer at Bagalkot University assaulted the woman with respect to a property dispute. The victim, Sangeetha Sikkeri, was admitted to a hospital after the attack.

Advocate Sangeetha explained that her uncle, without informing her or her family, had sold the house they are residing in. The matter was in the court and the buyer of the property was forcing them to vacate the house. The person was influential and she suspected his role behind the attack.

Meanwhile, advocates in Bagalkot decided to not appear for the accused and were planning a dharna on Monday. Further investigation is on. 

News Network
May 15,2022

Udaipur, May 15: The Congress on Sunday announced wide-ranging organisational reforms to make the party battle-ready for the next round of assembly and Lok Sabha polls, stressing on wider representation to those under 50 years of age and enforcing 'one person, one post' and 'one family, one ticket' rules with riders.

In its Udaipur Declaration adopted after deliberations at the 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir', the Congress also decided to set up three new departments -- public insight, election management and national training.

The party announced enforcing the ‘one family, one ticket’ rule with exception to being made only when another family member has been working in the party for at least five years.

The party also decided that no person should hold one party position for more than five years to give opportunities to new people.

The party has also decided to provide 50 per cent representation to those below 50 years of age at all levels of the organisation.

The Congress president will set up an advisory group from among Congress Working Committee (CWC) members to deliberate on political challenges, the party announced.

In her concluding address, Congress president Sonia Gandhi announced that a task force will be set up to initiate the organisational reforms.

She said the Congress will launch a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir beginning on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

The party will also launch the second phase of its 'Jan Jagran Yatra' at the district level from June 15, she announced.

The Congress held the three-day conclave in Udaipur in the backdrop of a string of electoral defeats and dissent in the party for the past many years.

