Home Minister defends Uppinangady lathi-charge, claims 400 people attacked police

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday, December 15, strongly defended the lathi-charge against by the police on Tuesday in Uppinangady wherein dozens of activists of Popular Front of India suffered injuries.

He assured the Legislative Assembly that the government would hand out "merciless" treatment towards people disturbing peace and harmony, especially in coastal areas where communal incidents are reportedly on the rise.

"Police have a free hand to take action as per law. Our police are responding seriously to such incidents irrespective of the religion of the perpetrators of communal incidents," Jnanendra said, requesting people to cooperate with the government in the maintenance of peace.

Jnanendra said the police themselves were attacked in Uppinangady by a crowd involving 300-400 people to retaliate arrests that were made in a case. "We will have to take strict action in such cases," he said.