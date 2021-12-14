  1. Home
  2. Home Minister defends Uppinangady lathi-charge, claims 400 people attacked police

News Network
December 15, 2021

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday, December 15, strongly defended the lathi-charge against by the police on Tuesday in Uppinangady wherein dozens of activists of Popular Front of India suffered injuries.  

He assured the Legislative Assembly that the government would hand out "merciless" treatment towards people disturbing peace and harmony, especially in coastal areas where communal incidents are reportedly on the rise.  

"Police have a free hand to take action as per law. Our police are responding seriously to such incidents irrespective of the religion of the perpetrators of communal incidents," Jnanendra said, requesting people to cooperate with the government in the maintenance of peace. 

Jnanendra said the police themselves were attacked in Uppinangady by a crowd involving 300-400 people to retaliate arrests that were made in a case. "We will have to take strict action in such cases," he said. 

coastaldigest.com news network
December 8,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 8: In an apparent case of murder-suicide, four members of a family were found dead in their house at Morgan’s Gate area in Mangaluru today morning. 

The deceased are Nagesh Sheriguppi (30), his wife Vijayalaxmi (26), their daughter Sapna (8) and son Samarth (4). The family hailed from Sunaga village, Bilagi taluk in Bagalkote.

It is learnt that Nagesh was working as a driver while Vijayalaxmi was working as a security person. 

Sources said that the woman and two children died after consuming while the man hanged himself to death. 

Police are yet to find out the reason behind the incident. It is suspected the woman and two children were given poison by the man before committing suicide. 

City police chief N Shashi Kumar visited the spot.

News Network
December 15,2021

Puttur, Dec 15:  Amidst continued tension following the lathi charge by police on the activists of Popular Front of India who were protesting outside the Uppinangady police station, the administration has imposed section 144 in the entire Puttur Subdivision as a precautionary measure.

Puttur Assistant Commissioner and Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dr. Yatish Ullal issued an order imposing Section 144  for the next two days, across Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia, and Kadaba taluks.

Section 144 will begin from 12 a.m. of December 15 and continue to be in operation till December 17 midnight.

When Section 144 is in operation, there will be a complete prohibition on holding any kind of public meetings, public gatherings, or rallies.

As per the order, the assembly of five or more people in any public place is prohibited. Carrying any sort of weapon is also prohibited. Raising slogans that can disturb communal harmony, inciting violence using any means (including newspaper articles, posters etc.)

Dozens of PFI activists had suffered injuries, some of them critically, when the police resorted to baton charge at Uppinangady. The PFI activists were protesting demanding the release of their local leaders who were detained by the police after being called to the station. 

News Network
December 5,2021

Munbai, Dec 5: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was offloaded from a flight at the Mumbai Airport on Sunday by immigration officials due to a LOC (Look Out Circular) issued by Enforcement Directorate against her in connection with a Rs2 billion (Dh97.8 million) extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, said sources.

The actor was supposed to fly to Muscat, added the sources.

According to the sources, she left the Mumbai airport from terminal-2 through departure gate no 3 at 5.30pm.

It is learnt that the LOC was issued with directions that she should not be permitted to leave India, as per the sources.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout notice against actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with a Rs2 billion extortion case involving conman Sukesh.

The ED is likely to file a charge sheet this week in the Rs2 billion extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar who allegedly duped the wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy Shivinder Mohan Singh, sources in the agency told ANI on Thursday.

The ED has registered two cases of money laundering against Chandrasekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, his aides Deepak Ramdani, Pradeep Ramdani and others for duping Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh, and Japna Singh, wife of Malvinder Singh. Conman Chandrasekhar has duped Aditi Singh by posing as a Law Ministry official who promised to help with her husband’s cases. After extorting Rs2 billion from Aditi Singh, the conman cheated Japna Singh. 

