  1. Home
  2. 'Home Run': Mangaluru Expats Celebrate Return of Tri-Weekly Direct Flights to Kuwait

'Home Run': Mangaluru Expats Celebrate Return of Tri-Weekly Direct Flights to Kuwait

News Network
October 1, 2025

Mangaluru: The protracted wait for a consistent, direct air link between Coastal Karnataka and Kuwait has finally ended, bringing a wave of relief and joy to the vast expatriate community in the Gulf nation. As the new winter schedule takes effect in the last week of October, the Mangaluru-Kuwait sector will see its weekly direct flights jump from a solitary Sunday service to three, operating on Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The increase, spearheaded by Air India Express, marks the re-establishment of a crucial tri-weekly connection that was drastically cut to just one flight in 2023. The previous higher frequency was immensely popular, with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data showing that roughly 1,700 expats from Kuwait utilised the service every month.

The restoration is a major victory for the Karnataka diaspora, which has tirelessly campaigned for better connectivity.

A Difficult Journey Now Eased

For years, the reduced schedule forced many travellers from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and surrounding districts to undertake inconvenient and time-consuming journeys, often involving layovers in major metropolitan hubs.

Kuwait-based expat Mohandas M. Kamath, who was a leading voice in the campaign for more flights, expressed his profound happiness at the news. "It was truly difficult to travel to my hometown with only one flight option. I often had to land in Mumbai or Bengaluru and then take a domestic flight to reach Mangaluru," he said. "The increase in flights will undoubtedly help the hundreds of expats here."

Kamath revealed that the community had to resort to a robust social media campaign to urge both the air carrier and the Government of India to resume the services.

Catering to the Expat Crowd

The expat community in Kuwait, which includes approximately 24,000 individuals from Karnataka—with an estimated 14,000 hailing from the coastal belt—stands to be the biggest beneficiary.

"This service will help them all," Kamath highlighted. He did, however, offer one suggestion to further optimise the schedule for the working population: operating one of the flights from Kuwait on Thursday evening. "This would allow expats to reach home on Friday morning, which is a holiday in Kuwait," he explained.

The convenience of a direct route is a game-changer, according to many. Patricia Alphonso, a former Kuwait resident who recently moved back to her hometown, stressed how inconvenient the alternative was. "I have travelled via other airports to reach home. It wasn't a convenient journey at all. A direct flight is a much-needed relief," she pointed out.

The boost in frequency is expected to significantly improve travel for families and professionals, solidifying Mangaluru International Airport's role as a vital gateway for Coastal Karnataka's global workforce.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 21,2025

quarry.jpg

Bantwal, Sep 21: A young man lost his life in a tragic accident after falling into a stone quarry at Kanchinadka Padav in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Ameer (23), son of Umar, a resident of Sutrabail in Ullal taluk. Ameer, who was unmarried, had gone to Sajipa Mooda village for work along with other laborers on September 20.

After completing the day’s work, he reportedly fell into a half-covered red pit near the worksite. Local residents and police rushed to the scene, but Ameer was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident to determine how the fall occurred.

The incident has raised concerns about safety measures at quarry and construction sites in the region.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 30,2025

aiddistribution.jpg

A US Army veteran and former contractor for Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) says Israel established the US-backed scheme to “weaponize” aid distribution in the Gaza Strip in a bid to force Palestinians out of the besieged territory amid the genocidal war.

Anthony Aguilar made the remarks during the annual convention of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee in Dearborn, Michigan.

He said that the GHF was not created to provide humanitarian aid to people in Gaza, but to enable Israel to implement its genocide of Palestinians under the US banner.

The GHF operates like the mafia, Aguilar emphasized, “but the mafia at least has principles. They don't kill children.”

He also noted that thousands of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in and around the aid distribution sites.

“What’s happening in Gaza isn’t war. It’s annihilation, it’s oppression, and it’s tyranny,” he added.  The “genocide is being conducted through the weaponization of food, denying human beings water, forced displacement, intentional targeting, and indiscriminate killing. Palestinians aren’t dying, they’re being killed. It’s by design. Israel is intent on doing this.”

Meanwhile, the former GHF contractor said that the security apparatus in the Gaza Strip is run by the Infidels Motorcycle Club, a notorious Islamophobic American biker gang consisting of military veterans.

Infidels Motorcycle Club forces, who are armed with automatic weapons, machine guns, tear gas, and stun grenades, go to Gaza to supposedly deliver food, but they actually “have a charter … based on … eliminating all Muslims from the earth,” he pointed out.

Israel unleashed its brutal Gaza onslaught on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas resistance group carried out its historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far failed to achieve its declared objectives of eliminating Hamas and freeing all captives in Gaza, despite killing 66,055 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 168,346 others.

Mass starvation has also gripped Gaza as Israel prevents the entry of humanitarian aid to the besieged territory.

The GHF was created to bypass the United Nations’ central role in aid distribution in Gaza. The UN has refused to cooperate with the program, calling it a militarized aid model that fosters displacement.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
September 22,2025

banumushtaq.jpg

Mysuru, Sept 22: International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurated the 415th edition of the world-renowned Mysuru Dasara celebrations on Monday, calling on people everywhere to embrace the festival’s universal message of peace, compassion, and harmony.

Speaking atop the Chamundi Hill, where she lit the ceremonial lamp and offered flowers to Goddess Chamundeshwari, Mushtaq said:

“Dasara is not just a cultural festival, it is an inclusive symphony of humanity. In a world torn by wars, let its light spread across the globe with love, justice, and compassion.”

Dressed in a traditional yellow Mysore Silk saree, with Mysuru jasmine adorning her hair, Mushtaq recited her celebrated poem Bagina, first published a decade ago. She emphasized that “we can win life not with arms, but with akshara (literature), and prosper with love.”

Faith and heritage

Before the inauguration, Mushtaq and her family visited the Chamundeshwari temple, where priests welcomed her with a garland and saree. She described the moment as a fulfilment of a vow made by a close friend, who had prayed at the temple for her Booker triumph.

“Lighting a lamp or offering floral tributes is not new to me,” she said, stressing that her religious faith has “never crossed her home” and highlighting her deep engagement with Kannada and Hindu culture in her forthcoming book Booker Banu Baduku Baraha.

Mushtaq also reflected on her family’s ties to Mysuru’s royal past, recalling how her uncle, Sepoy Mohammad Ghouse, once served as a trusted bodyguard to Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

Controversy and criticism

The government’s decision to invite Mushtaq sparked opposition from some political and cultural groups. Critics questioned why fellow Booker winner Deepa Bhasthi was not chosen, while others raised objections to Mushtaq’s past remarks on the Kannada flag and her faith.

Despite the protests, the inauguration proceeded smoothly under tight security, with a police route march held ahead of the festivities for the first time.

A festival of unity

In her address, Mushtaq portrayed Dasara as a living symbol of India’s pluralism:

“Culture should be a bridge between people, not a wall. Our heritage tells us that Karnataka is truly Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota — a garden of peace for all communities.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, several Cabinet ministers, MLAs, and cultural leaders joined thousands of visitors at the hilltop ceremony.

As the lamps were lit and Mysuru’s royal festivities began, Mushtaq’s words set the tone for a Dasara dedicated to peace over conflict, unity over division, and love over hatred.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.