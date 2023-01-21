‘Hopeful to win’: Mangaluru techie Lt Cdr Disha Amrith to lead naval contingent on R-Day parade

Lt Cdr Disha Amrith, an observer with the Navy’s Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft, will lead the naval contingent of 144 sailors at the Republic Day parade on January 26.

Addressing the media, the woman officer said it is a proud moment for her to be leading the naval contingent and that it was her dream to do so since she was a National Corps Cadet.

“We have worked very hard and are hopeful to win the best marching contingent,” Lt Cdr Amrith, who is a trained computer science engineer from Mangaluru, said.

At present, the officer is posted in Andaman and Nicobar Island.

“I always wanted to join the forces and being part of NCC was an effort to know the forces closely. I got an amazing opportunity in the Navy and my time here has made me stronger,” she said.

While the Army is yet to unveil its marching contingent and tableau details, Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy— a Mi-17 pilot—will be the contingent commander for IAF and the tableau theme is the ‘Indian Air Force: Power Beyond Boundaries’.

There will be 45,000 spectators in the Republic Day event this year, as compared to over a lakh in pre-Covid-19 years.

Navy officers said that the force’s tableau being paraded at the Republic Day parade is in pursuance of the Navy Week theme of Indian Navy-Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof – and will highlight Nari Shakti.

The tableau is designed with an aim to showcase the multi-dimensional capabilities of the Navy as well as highlight key indigenously designed and built inductions under Atmanirbhar Bharat. Lt Cdr Inderjeet Chauhan will be the tableau commander.

The tableau will showcase a woman aircrew of Dornier aircraft (flying overhead) highlighting the all-women crew of a surveillance sortie undertaken last year, the ‘Make in India’ initiatives of Navy and model of the new indigenous Nilgiri class ship with a Dhruv helicopter deploying marine commandos as well as three models of autonomous unmanned systems being developed indigenously under IDEX-Sprint Challenge.

The brass band of the Indian Navy with 80 musicians will be led by M Antony Raj, MCPO Musician Second Class, playing the Navy song ‘Jai Bharti’.

The week-long celebrations will start on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and culminate on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs’ Day.

The Navy’s vintage IL38 SD will fly overhead Kartavya Path—earlier known as Rajpath—as part of a 50 aircraft-strong flypast on Republic Day.