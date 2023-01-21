  1. Home
  'Hopeful to win': Mangaluru techie Lt Cdr Disha Amrith to lead naval contingent on R-Day parade

‘Hopeful to win’: Mangaluru techie Lt Cdr Disha Amrith to lead naval contingent on R-Day parade

News Network
January 21, 2023

Lt Cdr Disha Amrith, an observer with the Navy’s Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft, will lead the naval contingent of 144 sailors at the Republic Day parade on January 26.

Addressing the media, the woman officer said it is a proud moment for her to be leading the naval contingent and that it was her dream to do so since she was a National Corps Cadet.

“We have worked very hard and are hopeful to win the best marching contingent,” Lt Cdr Amrith, who is a trained computer science engineer from Mangaluru, said.

At present, the officer is posted in Andaman and Nicobar Island.

“I always wanted to join the forces and being part of NCC was an effort to know the forces closely. I got an amazing opportunity in the Navy and my time here has made me stronger,” she said.

While the Army is yet to unveil its marching contingent and tableau details, Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy— a Mi-17 pilot—will be the contingent commander for IAF and the tableau theme is the ‘Indian Air Force: Power Beyond Boundaries’.

There will be 45,000 spectators in the Republic Day event this year, as compared to over a lakh in pre-Covid-19 years.

Navy officers said that the force’s tableau being paraded at the Republic Day parade is in pursuance of the Navy Week theme of Indian Navy-Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof – and will highlight Nari Shakti.

The tableau is designed with an aim to showcase the multi-dimensional capabilities of the Navy as well as highlight key indigenously designed and built inductions under Atmanirbhar Bharat. Lt Cdr Inderjeet Chauhan will be the tableau commander.

The tableau will showcase a woman aircrew of Dornier aircraft (flying overhead) highlighting the all-women crew of a surveillance sortie undertaken last year, the ‘Make in India’ initiatives of Navy and model of the new indigenous Nilgiri class ship with a Dhruv helicopter deploying marine commandos as well as three models of autonomous unmanned systems being developed indigenously under IDEX-Sprint Challenge.

The brass band of the Indian Navy with 80 musicians will be led by M Antony Raj, MCPO Musician Second Class, playing the Navy song ‘Jai Bharti’.

The week-long celebrations will start on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and culminate on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs’ Day.

The Navy’s vintage IL38 SD will fly overhead Kartavya Path—earlier known as Rajpath—as part of a 50 aircraft-strong flypast on Republic Day.

News Network
January 8,2023

The Palestinian Health Ministry says the Israeli regime continues to prevent the entry of direly-needed medical equipment and supplies into the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Bassam al-Hammadin, a senior official with the ministry, made the remarks in a statement on Saturday, the Palestinian Information Center news outlet reported.

He said the enclave's health sector is suffering from an acute shortage of vital medical devices, especially X-ray imaging machines.

Medical equipment across the coastal sliver's hospitals and health centers have become worn-out and outdated from long years of use, Hammadin said, adding that the regime's ban on entry of new equipment has increased the overall burden on Gaza's health sector.

The official also described Israel's decision to allow some medical devices into Gaza as a “media stunt,” asserting that these devices, which Israel claims to have allowed into Gaza, could be already imported without any coordination with the regime.

On Thursday, the ministry said Israel does not allow shipment of X-ray imaging machines into the coastal territory, adding that requests for eight different types of such devices and spare parts for existing equipment, have been either rejected or delayed over the past 14 months.

Medhat Abbas, a ministry official, said Israel has slapped the ban, although the equipment was being funded by international relief and medical institutions on behalf of hospitals in Gaza.

"In the whole world, there is no such thing where those who want to buy medicine or medical equipment do not get a permit from the occupier...," he said.

COGAT, the Israeli regime’s military body responsible for civilian affairs in the occupied territories has, however, alleged that the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas and other resistance groups were "systematically and cynically taking advantage of humanitarian and civilian shipments of equipment and goods...."

The Palestinian Health Ministry has refuted the allegation about the medical equipment having dual uses as a lie.

The Israeli regime occupied the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip during a Western-backed war in 1967.

Tel Aviv withdrew from Gaza in 2005, but has been keeping the territory under a crippling land, aerial, and naval siege as well as regular deadly offensives.

coastaldigest.com news network
January 21,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 21: The city police has continued crackdown drugs network in private medical colleges in Mangaluru as it arrested nine more medicos including two doctors and seven students on charges of ganja consumption and peddling. 

The arrested doctors have been identified as Dr Vidush Kumar (27), from Uttar Pradesh and Dr Sudheendra (34) from Karnataka. 

The students are Dr Siddartha Pavaskar (29) from Karnataka, Dr Ish Midda (27) from Uttar Pradesh, Dr Suryajith Dev (20) and Dr Aysha Mohammed (23) from Kerala, Dr Pranay Natraj (24) and Dr Chaithanya R Tumuluri (23) from Telangana and Dr Sharanya (23) from Delhi. The arrested are pursuing their MBBS, MBBS MS, and internship in BDS and MBBS.

With this the total number of arrested in ganja network case in medical and dental colleges in Mangaluru has mounted to 24.

Earlier the police had arrested 15 persons. All the arrested have been produced before the court and sent to Judicial Custody.

“We have collected all the necessary information from the arrested. The concerned Medical colleges have extended their full co-operation and have suspended the accused involved in this case,” said Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

News Network
January 13,2023

The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released satellite images of Joshimath and a preliminary report on land subsidence which shows that the entire town may sink.

The pictures are taken from the Cartosat-2S satellite.

Hyderabad-based NRSC has released the satellite images of areas that are sinking.

In images, the entire town, including the Army's helipad and the Narasimha temple, has been marked as sensitive zone.

On the basis of ISRO's preliminary report, Uttarakhand government is conducting rescue operation in danger-prone areas and the people in these areas are being shifted to safer places on priority.

According to the report, the land subsidence was slow between April and November 2022, during which Joshimath had sunk by 8.9 cm. But between December 27, 2022 and January 8, 2023, the intensity of land subsidence increased and the town sank by 5.4 cm in these 12 days.

The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is also going to collapse due to the land subsidence.

Although scientists are still studying the cracks that appeared in the houses and roads after the land subsidence in the town, the findings in the primary report of ISRO are frightening.

Joshimath, also known as Jyotirmath, is a city and a municipal board in Chamoli District in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. Located at a height of 6150 feet (1875 m), it is a gateway to several Himalayan mountain climbing expeditions, trekking trails and pilgrim centres like Badrinath. It is home to one of the four cardinal pīthas established by Adi Shankara.

