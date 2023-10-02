  1. Home
  2. Houses of Hindus were attacked and looted in the name of Eid Milad, alleges Karnataka BJP chief

News Network
October 2, 2023

Bengaluru, Oct 2: Karnataka BJP leaders on Monday accused the Congress government of failing to maintain law and order, following the stone-pelting incident in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga on Sunday evening. 

Pointing out the 'sensitive nature' of Shivamogga, the leaders of the opposition party questioned why no precautionary measures were taken and asked why such an incident took place during Eid Milad procession, whereas the recent Ganesh visarjan and processions went on peacefully.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the senior BJP leader said that such incidents usually takes place in three police stations limits of Shivamogga, where efficient officials should have been deployed as a precautionary measure. 'If not, such incidents happen.'

Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel alleged that communal fanatic forces were behind the stone-pelting in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga last evening. 

In the name of Eid Milad procession, houses and properties of Hindus have been attacked and looted, he alleged.

'I condemn it,' he said, claiming that after Congress came to power there were incidents of pro-Pakistan slogans being raised and that no strict action was taken, due to which 'fanatic forces are re-emerging.' 

He flagged the alleged terror activities going on in Shivamogga and criticised the Congress government for failing to maintain law and order.

"The government has failed in maintaining law and order. Shivamogga is a sensitive city and there have been several instances (of tensions) in the past. Adequate measures seems to have not been taken for such a religious event," former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

"Since the Congress government came to power, anti-social elements are getting support,' Bommai alleged, adding that illegal activities by 'mafia' are becoming rampant in every village, taluk and district, 'which this government has failed to control.' He also said that terror-linked sleeper cell members have been arrested from Shivamogga in the past.

State BJP Vice President and Shikaripura MLA B Y Vijayendra also pointed out that a large-scale Ganesh visarjan event and processions were held peacefully in Shivamogga recently, and said yesterday's incident seems to be 'aimed at disturbing the peace' there.

He sought 'strict and merciless action' against the culprits, demanding a thorough investigation into the possible involvement of outsiders, as being alleged by Shivamogga BJP MLA S N Channabasappa.

Senior BJP leader and former minister K S Eshwarappa visited the people who were injured in the stone-pelting at a hospital in Shivamogga.

Speaking to reporters, he claimed that swords were wielded during the procession yesterday, and asked 'Whom were they trying to warn? Why didn't the police take any strict action against them?'

Hitting out at Home Minister G Parameshwara for his statement in which he said that he has not got any information or reports regarding swords or any weapons being wielded, other than the stone-pelting incident, Eshwarappa accused the Congress government of appeasement politics and 'behaving like slaves of Muslims.' 

He claimed that huge posters of the 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan and others were erected at various places 'to instigate' the Hindu community. 'Not even a single Hindu youth was involved in stone pelting...houses of Hindus were selectively attacked by people wearing black clothes and masks,' he claimed.

The situation in Ragi Gudda area in Shivamogga, where prohibitory orders have been clamped, after tension during the Eid Milad procession and alleged incidents of stone pelting yesterday evening, is now peaceful and under control, police said.

News Network
October 2,2023

Scientists Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discoveries enabling the development of Covid-19 vaccines, the award-giving body said on Monday.

The prize, among the most prestigious in the scientific world, is selected by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institute medical university and also comes with 11 million Swedish crowns (about $1 million).

"The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against Covid-19," the body said.

The medicine prize kicks off this year's awards with the remaining five to be unveiled in the coming days.

The prizes, first handed out in 1901, were created by Swedish dynamite inventor and wealthy businessman Alfred Nobel, and are awarded for achievements in science, literature and peace, and in later years also for economics.

The Swedish king will present the prizes at a ceremony in Stockholm on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel's death, followed by a lavish banquet at city hall.

Last year's medicine prize went to Swede Svante Paabo for sequencing the genome of the Neanderthal, an extinct relative of present-day humans, and for discovering a previously unknown human relative, the Denisovans.

Other past winners include Alexander Fleming, who shared the 1945 prize for the discovery of penicillin, and Karl Landsteiner in 1930 for his discovery of human blood groups.

News Network
September 18,2023

Bengaluru, Sept 18: The Cauvery Water Management Authority has asked Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days, a senior Jal Shakti Ministry official said on Monday.

The direction came after an emergency meeting was held on Monday in which both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu gave their representations.

In the meeting, Karnataka said it could release 3,000 cusecs while Tamil Nadu demanded 12,500 cusecs of water, the official said, adding that an agreement was reached to release 5,000 cusecs of water for the next 15 days, after which the matter would be reviewed again.

Taking note of the severity of drought in the Cauvery Basin in Karnataka, which has been increasing and putting at greater risk even drinking water needs and minimum needs of irrigation, the state made submissions that it is not in a position to release water unless the inflows into reservoirs improves, the official said. 
 

News Network
September 20,2023

New Delhi, Sept 20: Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday extended her party's support for the women's reservation bill and demanded its immediate implementation along with the provision for the representation of SCs, STs and OBCs.

Initiating the debate from the opposition's side in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said, "I stand here in support of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam."

She said any delay in implementing women's reservation bill will be gross injustice to Indian women.

"The immediate implementation of the women's reservation bill by removing all obstacles not only necessary but also possible", Gandhi said.

