  1. Home
  2. How he used love story to kill 22-yr-old man in Udupi and made it look like suicide

How he used love story to kill 22-yr-old man in Udupi and made it look like suicide

News Network
October 25, 2022

udupi.jpg

Udupi, Oct 25: The death of a 22-year-old man at Kukkehalli in Udupi district in September, which was suspected to be a suicide case, has now turned out to be a case of murder after a detailed police investigation. 

Police sources said the youth, Kritik J Salian, was found hanging from a tree in a forest area between Kukkehalli and Baje on September 14. A suicide note was also found and it was thought to be a case of suicide.

However, family members of the youth, who grew suspicious about the withdrawal of lakhs of rupees from his bank account, filed a complaint with the police. A detailed investigation by the police revealed that Salian was murdered and identified the accused as Dinesh Safaliga (44), a distant relative of the deceased. Safaliga, who was working in a hotel in Mumbai, had taken Rs 9 lakh at different times from Salian, but had failed to repay the amount.

The accused, who came to know that Salian was in love with a woman and was keen to marry her, allegedly hatched a plan to get rid of him. Safaliga prompted Salian to enact a suicide drama which would be shot on camera and sent to the woman for getting her consent for the marriage. The man asked Salian to write a suicide note and put it in his trouser pocket and brought him to a forest area at Kokkehalli near Baje. 

The accused lowered the noose from the branch of a tree and put the noose around Salian's neck. Stones were laid below to make the latter believe that it is a fake act. Once the noose was around Salian’s neck, the accused removed the stones leaving him to hang to death, the sources said.

The accused Dinesh Safaliga has been arrested. Hiriyadka police are conducting further investigations, sources said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 17,2022

Hassan, Oct 17: Karnataka Minister for Excise and in-charge minister of Hassan district on Monday held the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) responsible for the national highway road accident which killed nine persons, including four children.

The pilgrims were returning from a Hindu pilgrimage centre in Dharmasthala.

Talking to reporters, minister K Gopalaiah stated that NHAI's negligence was found at the outset and preliminary investigations also suggest this. The people who are responsible for the tragedy won't be spared, he said.

Nine persons, including four children, were killed on the spot after being hit by a milk tanker on the national highway 69, near Banavara town in Hassan district on Saturday night.

The tempo was mangled and stuck between the bus and tanker.

Preliminary investigation by the police suggested that the absence of sign boards on one way to be the reason for the tragedy.

Minister Gopalaiah stated that no matter how much compensation is given, the dead can't be brought back. But, those responsible for the tragedy will be punished, he maintained. He also stated that he would discuss with the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with regard to providing compensation to the victims. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 18,2022

helicopter.jpg

Kedarnath, Oct 18: Six people, including two pilots, were killed after a helicopter carrying the Kedarnath pilgrims crashed in Uttarakhand today.

According to sources, the helicopter crashed near Garu Chatti.

Six bodies have been retrieved so far. Four of the victims are pilgrims.

Rescue operation is underway.  more details to follow

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 17,2022

ganguly.jpg

Kolkata, Oct 17: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she was shocked that former India captain Sourav Ganguly was “deprived” of a second term as BCCI president.

Banerjee, while talking to reporters at the Kolkata airport before leaving for a trip to north Bengal, also said she would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene so that Ganguly is allowed to contest the elections for ICC chief.

"Sourav has proved himself to be an able administrator, and I am shocked at his removal from the BCCI president's post. This was injustice meted out to him.

“I will request the PM to ensure that Ganguly is allowed to contest elections for ICC chief,” she said.

There should be no politics on this matter, Banerjee added. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.