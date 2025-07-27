  1. Home
How Mangaluru woman fell for Facebook ‘KBC Lottery’ and lost ₹7.76 lakh

coastaldigest.com news network
July 27, 2025

Mangaluru, July 27: A shocking case of online fraud has surfaced in Mangaluru, where a woman lost a staggering ₹7.76 lakh after being lured by scammers posing as representatives of the hit TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

The ordeal began on May 23, when the woman stumbled upon a Facebook post claiming KBC prize winnings. Tempted by the promise of riches, she clicked the link and submitted her details.

Days later, on May 27, she received a call from a man identifying himself as Sanjeev Kumar from the “KBC Delhi Office.” He declared she had won ₹8 lakh and requested her Aadhaar, PAN, and photo via WhatsApp to process the prize.

But what followed was a web of deceit: the caller demanded multiple payments — citing registration fees, TDS, and processing charges — promising each would be reimbursed with the prize money.

Blinded by the lure of instant wealth, the victim transferred ₹7.76 lakh via Google Pay in several installments between May 27 and July 19. Only later did she realise she had been conned.

The victim has filed a complaint with Urva Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 17,2025

landslide.jpg

Mangaluru, July 17: Traffic along the vital Mangaluru–Bengaluru National Highway 75 came to a standstill once again on Thursday after a major landslide near Mannagundi, close to Kaukradi village in Kadaba taluk. The incident occurred in the Shirady Ghat stretch, a region frequently plagued by such disruptions during heavy rains.

Police officials confirmed that work to remove the huge mounds of soil that had collapsed onto the road was underway. However, with the soil continuing to loosen and cave in due to ongoing rains, it may take until noon for the road to be safely cleared and reopened.

Authorities have urged commuters to strictly avoid the Shirady Ghat route for now and instead use alternative roads to reach Bengaluru.

According to locals and Kannada media reports, the landslide occurred at a spot where a hill had been directly excavated as part of the highway's four-laning project. The lack of supporting structures and continuous heavy rainfall have made the slope dangerously unstable. This is not the first such incident — at least four to five landslides have already been reported in the same area this monsoon.

Officials are keeping a close watch as further rainfall may aggravate the situation, posing risks to both traffic flow and safety.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 21,2025

utkhader.jpg

Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Monday emphasized the need for a fair and thorough probe into the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala. He urged the public and media not to draw premature conclusions, stressing that only the truth, revealed through proper investigation, should guide further action.

Speaking to reporters about the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the state government, Khader said, “A proper investigation must take place, the truth must come out, and legal action should follow accordingly. But making prejudiced judgments before the investigation is complete is not right.”

He further noted that Dharmasthala is a revered and holy place, and its sanctity must not be compromised based on unverified claims. “There is a need for introspection before arriving at any conclusion. Let the SIT do its job and let the facts speak,” he added.

The Speaker's comments come amid rising speculation and public concern over the alleged burial of multiple bodies in the area, which has prompted the state to order a high-level probe.

News Network
July 15,2025

israelsyria.jpg

Damascus, July 15: Israeli warplanes have carried out airstrikes against a number of installations once belonging to the ousted president Bashar al-Assad's army but now used by the forces of the ruling Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) regime in the southwestern province of Suweida.

Local media outlets reported that two aerial raids struck sites near the town of al-Mazraa late on Monday.

Informed sources said sounds of explosions were also heard in the vicinity of Kanaker town.

Material damage was reported, but no information was yet available about possible casualties.

The Israeli military later asserted in a statement that it hit several tanks in the area between al Mazraa and Sami’ as they moved towards Suweida in southern Syria.

It claimed that the strikes were aimed at “preventing their arrival to the area.”

“The Israeli army will not allow the establishment of a military threat in southern Syria and will operate against it,” it said.

Early on Monday, HTS forces initiated an offensive in Suweida following fatal confrontations between Druze and Bedouin factions, resulting in the deaths of dozens of individuals and injuries to hundreds of others.

At least 99 people have been killed and around 200 others wounded over the past two days in the Suweida province, as clashes escalate between local Druze fighters, Bedouin tribes, and HTS forces, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

According to the Britain-based monitoring group, the fatalities include 60 from the Druze community – among them two women and two children – 18 from Bedouin tribes, 14 from HTS fighters, and seven unidentified individuals wearing military uniforms.

Since the collapse of Assad’s government, the Israeli military has been launching airstrikes against military installations, facilities, and arsenals belonging to Syria’s now-defunct army.

Israel has been widely condemned for the termination of the 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria and for exploiting the chaos in the Arab nation in the wake of Assad’s downfall to make a land grab.

The United Nations has condemned ongoing Israeli attacks inside Syrian territory and repeated violations in and around the buffer zone created as part of a 1974 ceasefire agreement with Damascus.

