How Mangaluru woman fell for Facebook ‘KBC Lottery’ and lost ₹7.76 lakh

Mangaluru, July 27: A shocking case of online fraud has surfaced in Mangaluru, where a woman lost a staggering ₹7.76 lakh after being lured by scammers posing as representatives of the hit TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

The ordeal began on May 23, when the woman stumbled upon a Facebook post claiming KBC prize winnings. Tempted by the promise of riches, she clicked the link and submitted her details.

Days later, on May 27, she received a call from a man identifying himself as Sanjeev Kumar from the “KBC Delhi Office.” He declared she had won ₹8 lakh and requested her Aadhaar, PAN, and photo via WhatsApp to process the prize.

But what followed was a web of deceit: the caller demanded multiple payments — citing registration fees, TDS, and processing charges — promising each would be reimbursed with the prize money.

Blinded by the lure of instant wealth, the victim transferred ₹7.76 lakh via Google Pay in several installments between May 27 and July 19. Only later did she realise she had been conned.

The victim has filed a complaint with Urva Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway.