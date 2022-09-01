How politics influencing inaction in Karnataka mutt sex scandal

  1. Home
News Network
September 1, 2022

Bengaluru, Sept 1: The inaction against Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of the Murugha Mutt in Karnataka's Chitradurga, even as cases have been registered under the POCSO and Prevention of Atrocities Acts by the police, has surprised many.

Sources confirmed that big political calculations are behind the development.

The seer is being investigated by the police following allegations of sexual assault. Sharanaru heads one of the most prominent Lingayat mutts in the state.

The ruling BJP government in Karnataka has not initiated any action against the accused seer even after five days of lodging of an FIR.

Opposition Congress is also tight-lipped about the inaction against the seer. There's a deafening silence from Opposition leaders Siddaramaiah and B K Hariprasad, who normally launch scathing attacks on the ruling BJP government's failures.

Madara Channaiah seer, who represents the Dalit community, has extended his support to the accused seer. He has said that patience must be shown in cases like this.

The progressive, Dalit, women and minority organisations have slammed the political parties and are organising state-wide protests against inaction by the state government and silence of opposition parties.

Sources explained that the political clout and huge following of the Murugha Mutt is forcing political parties to hesitate to initiate any action fearing public wrath. With Assembly elections scheduled next year, no party is ready to take any risk.

Historically, the Murugha Mutt has involved itself in cultural, social, academic and social activities for three centuries. The mutt was established in 1703 A.D., according to historical records. The mutt has guided the rulers of Chitradurga fort.

The clout and influence of the Murugha Mutt is unquestionable, according to political analysts. Accused seer Murugha Sharanaru took lead to organise small caste groups, especially untouchables.

The accused seer, much to the chagrin of other influential Lingayat mutts and seers, helped these marginalised groups establish their own religious mutts. Under these mutts, backward and exploited castes of the state went on to become united groups.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat recently met the Madara Channaiah seer and addressed the religious seers belonging to backward classes from mutts mostly founded by the accused seer.

Murugha Sharanaru had also backed Opposition leader Siddaramaiah when he chose to quit the JD(S) and tried to launch the 'Ahinda' movement in Karnataka, which opened doors for him to the Congress. Later, Siddaramaiah went on to become the Chief Minister.

The accused seer recently stood with the Congress when the party launched the Mekedatu Padayatra. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited his mutt and expressed his happiness and showered praises on the activities of the mutt, praising how the accused seer was empowering the exploited classes.

Mutt sources claim that the sex scandal is the result of internal strife for management of affairs of the cash-rich and influential mutt. However, sources also said that few elements could subdue the accused seer as they have got certain evidence against him.

The ruling BJP government is treading cautiously over the matter. Sources in the BJP explained that any move against the seer will cost the party dearly ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. The party is waiting for court directions in this regard, so that there is no room for anyone to blame the BJP.

Karnataka police seem to be losing face by not initiating any action against the accused seer.

The police have not questioned the accused seer, who is charged under the POCSO Act. Dalit and women organisations have taken to the streets demanding his arrest. The accused seer has only been told not to leave the premises of the mutt.

Meanwhile, sources said that the victims, one belonging to the Schedule Caste and another to the Backward Class, have videos of the alleged sexual assault.

Police sources said that they have narrated their horrific tales of brutal sexual assault by the accused seer. The girls have left the hostel showing personal reasons and reached Bengaluru to speak out against the sexual assaults.

The victims had earlier narrated their ordeal to an auto driver, who guided them to an NGO 'Odanadi' based in Mysuru run by activists Stanley and Parashu. The activists had approached the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The CWC then lodged the FIR on behalf of the victims in Mysuru. Later, the case was transferred to Chitradurga. 

News Network
August 24,2022

A High Court in India has asked a representation from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to hear a writ petition challenging the exorbitant prices of air tickets on flights operating between Gulf countries and India.

The petition, filed by Delhi-based political group Kerala Pravasi Association, in Delhi High Court challenged Rule 135(1) of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, stating that it is vague, arbitrary and unconstitutional.

The petition to the Court noted that airlines have been charging unreasonable, excessive, and prohibitive airfares for travel from the Gulf region countries to Kerala and the rest of India.

“Resultantly, Indian citizens who wish to travel to and from these countries primarily for employment, business, and education are facing grave impediments,” read the petition.

“Furthermore, it is submitted that such unreasonable and exorbitant airfares impose restrictions on air travel as a mode of transportation and, thereby, infringe the constitutionally protected rights of the Indian passengers to or from Gulf countries,” it added.

“I35. Tariff- (1) Every air transport undertaking operating by sub-rules (I) and (2) of rule 134 shall establish a tariff having regard to all relevant factors, including the cost of operation, characteristics of service, reasonable profit and the generally prevailing tariff.”

Although Rule 135(4) of the Aircraft Rules, 1937 (‘Rules’) empowers DGCA to issue directions to an airline in case it has established excessive tariff under Rule 135(1) or has indulged in oligopolistic practice; the said provision is rendered ineffectual on account of the arbitrary and unbridled powers given under Rule 135(1) of the Rules to the airlines to establish tariff.

The petitioners, Kerala Pravasi Association, seek urgent interim relief concerning tariffs established by the airline or the scrapping of Rule 135(1). According to senior members of the NRI association, this may be the first time a writ petition has been filed challenging rule 135(1). Kerala Pravasi Association is a political party registered with the Election Commission of India, and the group has chapters in various countries worldwide, including the UAE.

The petition on behalf of the NRI group was filed by senior Supreme Court advocate and managing partner at KNPM Law Kuriakose Varghese. Peak season India-UAE airfares can hike up to anything between Dh 1,500 to Dh 3,000, depending on the sector the passenger is flying. Kerala sector flights are among the most expensive, said Rajendran Vellapalath, the chairman of the Kerala Pravasi Association.

Varghese said, “The writ challenges Rule 135 (1) of Aircraft Rules, 1937. The pricing of airfares has to adhere to certain reasonable limits. Based on what the Court has ruled, we will not find a representation for the DGCA and take matters forward from there.”

Varghese said the practice of charging airfares based on market rates makes it highly lucrative and discretionary.

Vellapalath explained, “We are glad the High Court has not quashed our petition. Instead, we have been asked to speak with the DGCA. Based on their response, we are willing to take matters to the Supreme Court of India.”

However, while petitions of this nature have been filed before, not many courts get involved in such matters as they are tricky, stated Varghese.

“This is a matter of law being linked to economics. It is a very grey area of operation, and there is no transparency on the matter as stakeholders generally adopt a take it or leave it attitude, especially during peak travel time,” he added.

Moreover, several members of the Indian Parliament, community groups in the UAE, travel agencies, and other non-profit bodies have also raised this issue to no avail.

Vellapalath added, “When two countries are involved in bilateral discussions, the civil aviation governing body can determine what sort of fare needs to be levied on passengers travelling between the sectors. The government can place a minimum or maximum cap on the ticket prices.”

“The government capped prices on domestic flights during peak Covid-19. Why can’t the same be done for international airlines as well,” asked Vellapalath

According to Vellapalath, airlines have always maintained a lower capacity of operations between Gulf sectors to India during peak season. “The role of the government is to help its people, not allow airlines to make a profile. If there is a shortage of capacity, then let them increase it. The public must not be fleeced,” argued Vellapalath.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 22,2022

Madinah, Aug 22: Veteran Kannada journalist, writer and translator M Sadullah, passed away after a prolonged illness at his residence in the city on August 22. 

The 76-year-old Islamic scholar, who dedicated most part of his life to Islamic literature and journalism in Kannada language, was known for his kind and humble nature. 

In his four decade long career as a journalist and writer, he translated dozens of Islamic books from Urdu to Kannada. 

He also translated Sahih al-Bukhari, collection of ahadith compiled by Imam Muhammad al-Bukhari, into Kannada. He also translated Tafheem ul Quran, the translation and commentary of the Qur'an by Syed Abul Ala Maududi, into Kannada. 

Sadullah was the publisher of Sanmarga, the Mangaluru-based Kannada Islamic weekly, besides being a key member of its editorial team for over four decades.  

He is survived by his wife, four sons and two daughters. 

His funeral prayer is expected to be held at Zeenath Bakhsh Juma Masjid in the city on August 23 after Dhuhr Salah. 

News Network
August 28,2022

New Delhi, Aug 28: The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, met on Sunday to approve the schedule for the election of the next AICC president and sources said the poll is likely to take place on October 17.

The meeting took place amid a fresh upheaval in the party due to the shock resignation of party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday and his letter to party president Sonia Gandhi in which he lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for “demolishing the party's entire consultative mechanism”.

Sources said the notification for the party president's election will be issued on September 22, while the filing of nomination would begin on September 24 and continue till September 30. The election, if required, will take place on October 17.

The Congress, dealing with the fallout of a series of high profile exits, including that of Kapil Sibal and Ashwani Kumar, has attempted to deflect the latest blow by alleging that Azad's DNA had been “Modi-fied” and linking his resignation to the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure.

The online CWC meeting started at 3:30 PM with Sonia Gandhi, who is abroad for medical check ups, presiding over it, flanked by former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Among others present were Anand Sharma, who was part of the G-23 dissident group, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry, K C Venugopal, former union ministers Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik and P Chidambaram and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel.

Party sources had earlier said the process of the election of the president will be delayed by a few weeks, not more than that, and the party should have a full-time president in October.

The Congress had announced in October last year that the election of the new party president will be held between August 21 and September 20 this year.

The CWC had last year decided that elections for block committees and one member each of state Congress units will be held from April 16 to May 31, district committee chiefs will be elected between June 1 and July 20, state chiefs and AICC members between July 21 and August 20, and AICC president between August 21 and September 20.

The sources had said the election of the Congress president is likely to be delayed by a few weeks with the party focused on the Kanyakumari to Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' starting September 7 and some state units not completing formalities.

The meeting comes amid several leaders, including Gehlot, having publicly exhorted Rahul Gandhi to return as the party chief. However, uncertainty and suspense continue on the issue.

Several party insiders say Rahul Gandhi is persisting with his stance that he will not be the AICC president.

Gehlot on Wednesday had sought to play down reports about him being the frontrunner for the Congress president's post and said efforts will be made till the last minute to persuade Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the party again.
Gehlot's remarks had come a day after he met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, triggering the buzz that the two may have discussed the possibility of him being the next party president.

Rahul Gandhi had resigned as Congress president after the party suffered its second consecutive defeat in parliamentary elections in 2019. Sonia Gandhi who took over the reins of the party again as interim president had also offered to quit in August 2020 after an open revolt by a section of leaders, referred to as G-23, but the CWC had urged her to continue.

