  2. Hundreds of vehicles stranded as fresh landslide hits Mangaluru – Bengaluru highway

Hundreds of vehicles stranded as fresh landslide hits Mangaluru – Bengaluru highway

coastaldigest.com news network
July 28, 2025

Mangaluru, July 28: Traffic on the Mangaluru–Bengaluru National Highway 75 came to a standstill early Monday after a fresh landslide struck Mannagundi near Koukradi in Kokkada village, Kadaba taluk. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. when a large mass of soil slid onto the road, completely blocking vehicular movement.

Clearance work began soon after, but meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles — including passenger buses — have been left stranded on both sides of the highway. Police teams from Nelyadi and other officials have reached the spot and diverted vehicles through alternative routes.

This is the second such incident in just ten days. Earlier, a landslide at the same stretch had led to a three-hour highway closure. Frequent landslides since the onset of monsoon have drawn strong criticism from locals and travellers, who allege negligence and lack of permanent preventive measures by the authorities.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 17,2025

Mangaluru, July 17: Traffic along the vital Mangaluru–Bengaluru National Highway 75 came to a standstill once again on Thursday after a major landslide near Mannagundi, close to Kaukradi village in Kadaba taluk. The incident occurred in the Shirady Ghat stretch, a region frequently plagued by such disruptions during heavy rains.

Police officials confirmed that work to remove the huge mounds of soil that had collapsed onto the road was underway. However, with the soil continuing to loosen and cave in due to ongoing rains, it may take until noon for the road to be safely cleared and reopened.

Authorities have urged commuters to strictly avoid the Shirady Ghat route for now and instead use alternative roads to reach Bengaluru.

According to locals and Kannada media reports, the landslide occurred at a spot where a hill had been directly excavated as part of the highway's four-laning project. The lack of supporting structures and continuous heavy rainfall have made the slope dangerously unstable. This is not the first such incident — at least four to five landslides have already been reported in the same area this monsoon.

Officials are keeping a close watch as further rainfall may aggravate the situation, posing risks to both traffic flow and safety.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 27,2025

Mangaluru: In a big boost to intercity travel, the Mangaluru division of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has rolled out a fresh fleet of premium buses — Volvo Multi-Axle Seater 2.0 and Ambari Utsav models — on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru route. The new services were officially launched on Sunday.

Senior Divisional Controller Rajesh Shetty said the division has received two Volvo 2.0 multi-axle seaters and three Ambari Utsav buses under the latest government sanction. These buses will operate on Puttur–Mysuru and Hassan routes.

For the first time, the division has also introduced a daytime air-conditioned sleeper service, leaving Mangaluru at 1 pm and reaching Bengaluru by 8 pm. Additionally, another AC sleeper bus will ply the Puttur–Sullia–Mysuru route.

Shetty highlighted the division’s scale, noting that since 1982, it has been operating 550 scheduled services daily, covering 2.17 lakh km and catering to around 1.2 lakh passengers every day.

Flagging off the new buses, MLC Ivan D’Souza said the addition reflects the government’s focus on upgrading public transport in coastal Karnataka. He praised welfare schemes like Shakti, which allows free bus travel for women, for boosting the state’s per capita income rankings.

D’Souza also revealed plans to introduce electric buses and pressed for high-tech upgrades to Mangaluru’s bus station, pointing out that the city still lags behind others in terminal facilities.

The launch event was attended by Dakshina Kannada District Guarantee Scheme Implementation Authority president Bharath Mundodi and other officials.

Agencies
July 26,2025

Gaza, July 26: The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza deepened further today as two more Palestinian infants succumbed to malnutrition, bringing the total number of starvation-related deaths to around 125, including more than 80 children. This grim milestone underscores the devastating toll of Israel’s months-long blockade and relentless military campaign on the besieged enclave.

Infants at Imminent Risk: “Mothers Feeding Water Instead of Milk”

The Gaza Government Media Office issued an urgent warning, describing the situation as an “unprecedented and imminent humanitarian disaster.” According to their statement:

100,000 children under the age of two are now at risk of death.

Of them, 40,000 newborns and infants face life-threatening malnutrition due to a complete absence of baby milk and supplements.

Crossings into Gaza remain sealed, and humanitarian aid is blocked, preventing even “the simplest basic supplies” from entering.

The office accused Israel of deliberately targeting civilians through starvation, saying:

“We are witnessing a slow, deliberate mass killing. Mothers are forced to breastfeed water to their infants — a direct consequence of Israel’s starvation and extermination policy.”

Bombardment Intensifies: 100 Strikes in 24 Hours

In parallel with the food crisis, Gaza endured another wave of intense Israeli air and ground assaults:

Israeli warplanes carried out over 100 airstrikes in the last 24 hours, striking what the military termed “terror targets.”

At least 25 Palestinians have been killed since dawn, including 13 civilians who were seeking aid.

The Israeli 36th Division expanded ground operations in Khan Younis, claiming to target tunnels and weapons caches, in coordination with the Shin Bet security agency.

Mounting Toll Amid Blockade

Human rights groups and UN officials warn that Gaza’s humanitarian infrastructure has completely collapsed, with hospitals unable to treat starvation cases or bombing victims. Fuel, clean water, and medical supplies remain virtually nonexistent.

The rising starvation deaths, combined with escalating bombardment, highlight what observers describe as a systematic campaign of collective punishment against Gaza’s civilian population.

