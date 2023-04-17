I accept ideology and principles of Congress, says Jagadish Shettar as he joins party

Hubballi, Apr 17: Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Monday joined the Congress at the KPCC headquarters in Bengaluru. This comes a day after Shettar tendered his resignation as MLA after the BJP leadership made it clear that he would not be fielded from the Hubballi Dharwad Central segment for the May 10 assembly polls.

"I am wholeheartedly joining Congress. I was contacted by Congress leaders including DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Randeep Surjewala and MB Patil. When they invited me, I came without any second thought," Shettar after joining Congress.

The six-time MLA joined the Congress in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and senior leader Randeep Surjewala.

Shettar alleged that he had been humiliated by the BJP by denying him a ticket and that party is today in the control of 'very few people'. "I was forcefully thrown out of the party that I built ... I'm joining the Congress by accepting its ideology and principles," he said.

The Lingayat heavyweight alleged that he has been humiliated and added that there was a systematic conspiracy against him in the ruling party.

"Fed up with the political events of the past few days, I have resigned from my MLA seat and will discuss my next move with the activists. As usual, I believe that your love and blessings will always be with me," Shettar tweeted on Sunday.

The six-time Hubballi-Dharwad Central MLA flew to Bengaluru on Sunday in a special helicopter and held discussions with Congress general secretary (Karnataka in-charge) Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress state chief DK Shivakumar, former minister MB Patil and veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

This is the second jolt for BJP after another Lingayat leader Laxman Savadi switched over to the Congress as the saffron party denied him a ticket to contest from Athani seat in Belagavi district.

Although Shettar hails from an RSS background, he has always been secular at heart, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said, assuring him on the dais that the Congress party would treat him with the respect he deserves as a senior politician in the state.

Surjewala said that Shettar was humiliated and BJP has crumbled like a house of cards.