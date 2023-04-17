  1. Home
  2. I accept ideology and principles of Congress, says Jagadish Shettar as he joins party

I accept ideology and principles of Congress, says Jagadish Shettar as he joins party

News Network
April 17, 2023

shettar.jpg

Hubballi, Apr 17: Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Monday joined the Congress at the KPCC headquarters in Bengaluru. This comes a day after Shettar tendered his resignation as MLA after the BJP leadership made it clear that he would not be fielded from the Hubballi Dharwad Central segment for the May 10 assembly polls.

"I am wholeheartedly joining Congress. I was contacted by Congress leaders including DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Randeep Surjewala and MB Patil. When they invited me, I came without any second thought," Shettar after joining Congress.

The six-time MLA joined the Congress in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and senior leader Randeep Surjewala.

Shettar alleged that he had been humiliated by the BJP by denying him a ticket and that party is today in the control of 'very few people'. "I was forcefully thrown out of the party that I built ... I'm joining the Congress by accepting its ideology and principles," he said.

The Lingayat heavyweight alleged that he has been humiliated and added that there was a systematic conspiracy against him in the ruling party.

"Fed up with the political events of the past few days, I have resigned from my MLA seat and will discuss my next move with the activists. As usual, I believe that your love and blessings will always be with me," Shettar tweeted on Sunday.

The six-time Hubballi-Dharwad Central MLA flew to Bengaluru on Sunday in a special helicopter and held discussions with Congress general secretary (Karnataka in-charge) Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress state chief DK Shivakumar, former minister MB Patil and veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

This is the second jolt for BJP after another Lingayat leader Laxman Savadi switched over to the Congress as the saffron party denied him a ticket to contest from Athani seat in Belagavi district.

Although Shettar hails from an RSS background, he has always been secular at heart, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said, assuring him on the dais that the Congress party would treat him with the respect he deserves as a senior politician in the state. 

Surjewala said that Shettar was humiliated and BJP has crumbled like a house of cards.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 4,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 4: A man was arrested in Mangaluru for allegedly keeping a pistol without authorisation at his rented accommodation, police said on Tuesday.

The pistol seized from the man identified as Shishir also had a bullet inside it, police added.

Shishir was living in a rented house in Kadri police station limits and the arrest was made after the house owner complained to the police about the pistol being held by Shishir. The man has been staying in the house for the last five months, they further said.

During questioning, the man told the police that the pistol was given to him by a friend named Andrew Rodrigues. Preliminary enquiries revealed that Rodrigues was an accused in a murder case in the city in 2014 and was absconding after securing bail.

Further investigation is in progress. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 11,2023

nirmala.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 11: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Muslims in India are doing much better than those living in neighbouring Pakistan, saying that the country is home to the second-largest Muslim population in the world, which is only growing.

"If there is a perception, or if there's in reality, their lives are difficult or made difficult with the support of the state, which is what is implied in most of these write-ups, I would ask, will this happen in India, will the Muslim population be growing than what it was in 1947?" she said during an event at Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) in the US.

She said Pakistan declared itself an Islamic nation and vowed to protect minorities, which is far from the truth. "Violence prevails against Muhajirs, Shia and every other group you can name which is not accepted by the mainstream. I don't know, Sunnis probably. Whereas in India you would find every strand of Muslims doing their business, their children getting educated. Fellowships are being given by the government," news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

A US State Department report released in March had flagged "significant human rights issues" in India, including unlawful and arbitrary killings, declining freedom of press, and violence targeting religious and ethnic minorities. 

When asked if this negative perception by western nations affects investment or capital inflow in India, the finance minister said, "I would think the answer for that lies with those investors who are coming to India and they have been coming. As somebody who is interested in receiving investments, I would only say, come have a look at what's happening in India, rather than perceptions being built by people who have not even visited on the ground and who produce reports."

Sitharaman is in the US to attend meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank and chair the second G20 finance ministers' meet.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 17,2023

shettar.jpg

Hubballi, Apr 17: Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Monday joined the Congress at the KPCC headquarters in Bengaluru. This comes a day after Shettar tendered his resignation as MLA after the BJP leadership made it clear that he would not be fielded from the Hubballi Dharwad Central segment for the May 10 assembly polls.

"I am wholeheartedly joining Congress. I was contacted by Congress leaders including DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Randeep Surjewala and MB Patil. When they invited me, I came without any second thought," Shettar after joining Congress.

The six-time MLA joined the Congress in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and senior leader Randeep Surjewala.

Shettar alleged that he had been humiliated by the BJP by denying him a ticket and that party is today in the control of 'very few people'. "I was forcefully thrown out of the party that I built ... I'm joining the Congress by accepting its ideology and principles," he said.

The Lingayat heavyweight alleged that he has been humiliated and added that there was a systematic conspiracy against him in the ruling party.

"Fed up with the political events of the past few days, I have resigned from my MLA seat and will discuss my next move with the activists. As usual, I believe that your love and blessings will always be with me," Shettar tweeted on Sunday.

The six-time Hubballi-Dharwad Central MLA flew to Bengaluru on Sunday in a special helicopter and held discussions with Congress general secretary (Karnataka in-charge) Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress state chief DK Shivakumar, former minister MB Patil and veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

This is the second jolt for BJP after another Lingayat leader Laxman Savadi switched over to the Congress as the saffron party denied him a ticket to contest from Athani seat in Belagavi district.

Although Shettar hails from an RSS background, he has always been secular at heart, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said, assuring him on the dais that the Congress party would treat him with the respect he deserves as a senior politician in the state. 

Surjewala said that Shettar was humiliated and BJP has crumbled like a house of cards.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.