  1. Home
  2. 'I am being harassed': Karnataka IPS officer Dr P Ravindranath resigns for 4th time

'I am being harassed': Karnataka IPS officer Dr P Ravindranath resigns for 4th time

News Network
May 10, 2022

Ravindranath.jpg

Bengaluru, May 10: Terming his recent transfer to the training wing of the Karnataka state police as a “harassment” by the government of Karnataka, Director General of Police (DGP) Dr P Ravindranath has tender his resignation.

After handing over charge to Addl DGP Arun Chakravarthy at Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) yesterday, Ravindranath had walked from his office on Palace Road to the office of the state police chief on Nrupathunga Road to meet state police chief Praveen Sood.

In his resignation letter addressed to Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, the IPS officer wrote: "I am pained to observe the opacity shown by Karnataka Chief Secretary, Ravikumar when I requested him to issue government order to set up protection cell as per rules of SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules 1995."

"I am prematurely transferred without any public interest just to harass me, since I have taken legal action against people involved in fake caste certificate issue," he wrote.

The 1989-batch officer is known for resigning and later withdrawing his resignation letters. He had tendered his resignation in 2008, 2014 and 2020.

Earlier speaking to media, the top cop said that he is being targeted by a 'few individuals' who are influencing the government. "I am not against the government. The transfer is not on my request or in the interest of the public. It is a clear case of conspiracy and I have decided to resign," he claimed.  

Ravindranath said he demands justice and will take further decisions. "Recently, I had revealed the names of a couple of influential people during a press meet. Notices were issued to them to appear before the officer in the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), where I have worked for about one-and-a-half years. Soon after that press meet, I was targeted and the government decided to transfer me by violating norms," he added.

He expressed willingness to work at DCRE for some more days as he wants to give justice to the genuine SC/ST community. "I wanted to initiate action against those individuals who have taken fake certificates to obtain government jobs through the SC/ST quota. I have been working sincerely and without bias," he added.

Ravindranath, while serving as ADGP, had tendered his resignation to the then Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar through the state police chief Praveen Sood on October 28, 2020. He had then accused a ‘few individuals' of harassing him.

The officer was unhappy over the promotion of two other IPS officers to the post of director general of police when his name was second in seniority. He later withdrew the resignation after meeting then CM BS Yediyurappa. 
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 6,2022

Mangaluru, May 6: The custom officers at Mangaluru International Airport seized 848.54 grams of gold worth Rs 43,69,981 in two separate incidents from passengers.

The officials seized 732 grams of 24 carat gold worth Rs 37,69,800 from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The gold was extracted in the form of one rectangular-shaped gold bar, concealed in his rectum.

In another case, 116.540 grams of gold worth Rs 6,00,181 was seized. The gold was smuggled in the form of four small square-shaped metallic objects concealed in between the bottom portion of two tins of dairy cream. Further investigation is in progress. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 27,2022

heatwaveInd.jpg

India is getting too hot too early, raising the risk of fires, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned on Wednesday, as New Delhi sweltered in extreme heat and a burning landfill on the outskirts of the capital spewed toxic smoke into the air.

"Temperatures are rising rapidly in the country, and rising much earlier than usual," Modi told heads of India's state governments in an online conference.

"During such a time, we are seeing increasing incidents of fires in various places - in jungles, important buildings, and in hospitals - in the past few days."

The prime minister asked the state governments to prioritise fire-safety audits for hospitals. Dozens of people die every year in fires in Indian hospitals and factories, mainly due to illegal construction and lax enforcement of safety requirements.

Fires in Delhi's filthy dump yards also contribute to the toxic air that people living in the world's most polluted capital have to breathe.

As Modi spoke, firefighters were struggling to extinguish a blaze at the Bhalswa landfill site, a hillock rising above the northwestern edge of the city. Fumes from the burning waste forced a nearby school to close on Tuesday. Many of the pupils' parents work as trash pickers at the site.

"We can't make them sit here, it won't be healthy for them at all," Nayna, a part-time teacher who gave just one name, told Reuters' partner ANI.

The cause of the landfill fire was under investigation, though such incidents are commonplace during India's scorching summers, when temperatures regularly surpass 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) before the monsoon rains bring relief.

The capital has been hotter than 40 C for several days this month, with peak summer still to come before the cooling monsoon rains arrive in June.

The India Meteorological Department forecast heatwave conditions in the east, central and northwest of the country - which includes the capital - over the next five days and flagged risks to the health of infants, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 1,2022

Bengaluru, May 1: The Karnataka Police have arrested 12 candidates in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scandal, police said on Sunday. The scandal has created ripples in the state political circles.

According to police, the sleuths were preparing to arrest 10 more candidates, who had taken their exams and given bribes for their selection to middlemen.

The police have arrested more than 30 persons, including BJP leader from Kalaburagi district Divya Hagaragi. The police have also detained Congress leaders in connection with the case.

The 12 accused candidates were arrested by the Malleshwaram police in Bengaluru following the complaint by the Deputy Superintendent of Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The police have taken custody of the accused candidates for 10 days. They had given their exams in different exam centers in Bengaluru. Their role was detected during the investigation and anomalies were found in their answer sheets.

The Karnataka government has announced reexams for 545 PSI posts following the scandal. The exams were held for these posts on October 3, 2021. The government has also ordered comprehensive analysis of answer sheets of all candidates.

As many as 54,041 candidates appeared for exams. The results were announced this January.

Later, the allegations surfaced that candidates who gave very poor performance in descriptive writing got maximum marks in Paper 2. However, the police department and the Home Minister denied any irregularities in the PSI exams.

One of the candidates filed an RTI application seeking information on OMR sheets of one of the candidates. Though the application was rejected, the OMR sheet of the candidate appeared in public domain. Police sources said that Veeresh, the candidate, had attended only 21 questions in paper 2 but got 100 marks. He was given 7th rank.

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge had alleged that more than 300 of the 545 candidates had paid Rs 70 to 80 lakh bribe to officials and ministers to become PSI. Ruling BJP has challenged him to produce evidence before CID. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.