  1. Home
  2. ‘I am sorry… cash slipped from my hand’: Woman apologises to Siddaramaiah

‘I am sorry… cash slipped from my hand’: Woman apologises to Siddaramaiah

News Network
July 17, 2022

woman.jpg

Bagalkote, July 17: The woman, who had apparently thrown Rs 2 lakh given by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah at his vehicle at Kerur town in Bagalkot district, has tendered an apology besides claiming that the cash slipped from her hand.  

The woman, identified as Razma, said to be a family member of one of the four persons injured in recent communal violence occurred at Kerur, has issued a statement recorded on video, apologising to the Congress leader for her outburst.

“When your (Siddaramaiah’s) car started, I wanted to approach you, and the cash slipped from my hands. If I have hurt you, please pardon me. All I wish for is that everyone live in harmony. Only the culprits must be prosecuted. We would want our leader, Siddaramaiah, to return,” Razma said in her video.

However, video footage of Friday’s incident clearly shows the woman thrown the cash at the vehicle. 

Thanking the former CM for his generous gesture, she added, “You handed the compensation to help us. My wish is to ensure action is taken against the offenders. Police have been detaining suspects but are yet to begin an investigation into the clashes.”

Razma’s neighbours and relatives – Bismillah Haneefsab Chikkur, Rajesab Jafarsab Malagali, Daval Mallik Mehboobsab Malagali, Rafeek Kareemsab Malagali, Haneef Chandsab and Yasmin Rajesab Malagali – too expressed regret over the manner in which they had conducted themselves during Siddaramaiah’s visit. They said that the targeting of innocent people during the clashes had left them dismayed.

“What we wished to say was that we really need is justice, and not compensation. If Siddaramaiah was hurt by our actions, we apologise,” they said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 4,2022

Shivamogga, July 4: A group of men from Bajrang Dal led by their local leader Sridhar Achar barged into Veerashaiva convention hall at Aanavatti in Sorab taluk last night and halted the enactment of drama titled 'Jotegiruvanu Chandira' alleging that Muslims are being portrayed as good.

They argued that Hindus in the country are fighting against inhuman acts of Muslims. Under such circumstance, it is not fair to portray Muslims as good, they claimed.

Denying the allegations, the organisers of the event said there was no such scenes in the drama. It was aimed at highlighting unity in diversity. 

Spectators were forced to move out of the hall during the interruption. 

Ranga Belaku organised the drama enactment programme under the direction of Kotrappa Hiremagadi.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 17,2022

boy.jpg

Bengaluru, July 17: A teenager who kept messaging a schoolgirl that he was in love with her was reportedly murdered by his relatives in Bengaluru’s Baiyappanahalli.

17-year-old Prajwal -- a resident of Banashankari and from Nagashettyhalli in Doddaballapura -- was beaten with wooden logs by a group of three-four persons, including his uncle (father's brother). 

The incident happened around 10.30 pm on Friday behind the Swami Vivekananda Metro Station in New Baiyappanahalli. 

According to police, Prajwal was making phone calls to a ninth standard girl, who is also his niece. He also sent her messages reading 'I love you' and also pressurised the girl to respond to him favourably. The girl complained to her parents a few times about the calls and messages from Prajwal. 

The girl's family members warned Prajwal not to harass her, but he continued to send messages to her. Hence, his uncle and a few others called Prajwal to New Baiyappanahalli saying that they need to talk to him. Once he met them, they warned him about messaging the girl and beat him mercilessly with wooden logs.

Prajwal collapsed on the spot. The accused rushed him to a nearby government hospital. He was later taken to CMH Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries around 2.30 am on Saturday. The hospital informed the police about Prajwal's death. When the police reached the hospital, they found two of his relatives who had taken him to the hospital.

Baiyappanahalli Police have taken up a case of murder, detained the suspects and are interrogating them.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 7,2022

rain.jpg

Mangaluru, July 7: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed authorities to take precautionary measures in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts where rainfall is expected to continue for some more days. 

“The forecast is that it’ll rain for 3-4 more days. I’ve talked to the deputy commissioners on precautionary measures. They already have the necessary funds,” Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru. 

Revenue Minister R Ashoka is camped at Kodagu to oversee the rescue and relief operations, Bommai said. 

“We have deployed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team at Mysuru to Mangaluru. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are deployed to Karwar and Udupi,” Bommai said.

Expressing concern over coastal erosion in Karwar, Udupi and Mangaluru, Bommai said that he directed deputy commissioners to take action to temporarily stop the phenomenon. “I’ve asked them to personally oversee the works,” he said. 

The CM also said that people residing in places prone to landslides in Kodagu will be evacuated. “Roads that are blocked will be cleared and the required equipment is ready,” he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.