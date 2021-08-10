  1. Home
‘I am in touch with him’: CM dismisses reports of Anand Singh’s resignation

News Network
August 11, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 11: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that he would meet Tourism Minister Anand Singh and address his concerns amid reports that latter would resign from the Cabinet.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that the minister has not resigned from the Cabinet. "He is a friend of three decades. I am in touch with him regularly and have spoken to him yesterday and will talk to him again," the CM said.

Bommai said that he has asked the minister to meet him either today or day after tomorrow. "All his concerns will be addressed after he meets me," he said.

Bommai dismissed reports that the minister had submitted his resignation during their meeting on Sunday. "There is nothing like that," he said.

To a question, he said that Singh has discussed everything with him in detail. "I will talk to him again. It will be addressed," he said.

On whether he had raised the issue of disgruntlement with high command, the CM said that he was yet to do so. "I will talk to them after meeting Singh," he said.

On demands of a better portfolio by Municipal Administration and Small Scale Industries minister MTB Nagaraj, Bommai said that the minister was not unhappy anymore.

Singh, among the migrants in BJP, was eyeing the Forest portfolio and was left aggrieved over the allocation of Tourism, and Environment and Ecology portfolio under Bommai.

According to reports, Singh is expected to meet Bommai later in the day. He is also likely to visit former CM BS Yediyurappa.

News Network
August 2,2021

Washington, Aug 2: The United States’ top infectious disease expert Sunday predicted that the number of cases and hospitalisations in the United States “will get worse” but that measures seen in the early days of the pandemic, such as closing businesses, were unlikely to return.

In an interview on “This Week,” Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the number of Americans who were already vaccinated was likely sufficient to prevent caseloads and hospitalisations on the scale seen by much of the country in the winter.

“I don’t think we’re going to see lockdowns,” he said. “I think we have enough of the percentage of people in the country — not enough to crush the outbreak — but I believe enough to not allow us to get into the situation we were in last winter. But things are going to get worse.”

Over the past two weeks, new coronavirus infections have risen by 148% in the United States, and hospitalisations have increased by 73%, according to New York Times data. The surge of infections has been largely attributed to the highly contagious delta variant and to low vaccination rates in some states.

“We are seeing an outbreak of the unvaccinated,” Fauci said, noting that there are 100 million people in the United States who are eligible to get vaccinated but have not done so.

As of Sunday, 57% of eligible Americans had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 49% are fully vaccinated, according to Times data.

“We’re looking not, I believe, to lockdown, but we’re looking to some pain and suffering in the future because we’re seeing the cases go up,” Fauci said. “The solution to this is: Get vaccinated, and this would not be happening.”

News Network
August 3,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 3: The BJP central leadership, in discussion with state leaders including State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, have worked out a formula of announcing the list of ministers phase wise to avoid possible revolt of senior party legislators who could be dropped from the yet-to-be formed ministry.

The central leadership is expected to reveal the ministers' list by today evening. "There is a parliamentary session. After the session, they (party's central leadership) will discuss and reveal the list (of names of the ministers) on Tuesday ...," Bommai had told the reporters late Monday night.

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place tomorrow with the possibility of a green signal from the central leadership.

Party sources say that the central leadership is expected to drop some of the legislators, who were in BS Yediyurappa's cabinet, to make way for young legislators. Some other senior legislators, who were in Yediyurappa's cabinet, would be retained, considering caste and regional factors.

Place for outsiders

The central leadership is also expected to induct some legislators who migrated to the BJP from Congress and JD(S) to topple the previous JDS-Congress government to form the Yediyurappa-led government in the state. Bommai himself had asked "outsiders" not to worry as they are part of the party.

Long Talk

Yesterday, Bommai had held talks with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Prahlad Joshi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Party's National Organising Secretary BL Santosh and state-incharge Arun Singh. Before meeting the central leaders, the Chief Minister had a three-hour discussion with Joshi on the central leadership's suggestion to prepare the list.

Bommai prepared three lists of various combinations and had given them to the central leadership. However, they discussed only one list of names.

"Generally speaking, three lists of various combinations have been submitted. Our national party president will finalise one list. What they will do, I do not know. They will hold another round of discussion and finalise. After that, they will decide on the number of ministers to be inducted. This is because they are taking into consideration regional and social factors, which takes time," he said.

Possible retainee

Govinda Karajola, B Sriramulu, CN Ashwaththa Narayana, R Ashoka, JC Madhuswamy, Umesh Katti

Possible Inductees:

SA Ramdas, Abhay Singh, Sunil Kumar, Poornima Srinivas, Dattatreya Patil Revura, Raju Gowda, Halappa Achar, Nehru Olekar or B Harshvardhan, Muniratna or Mahesh Kumathalli, Araga Jnanendra or Basanagauda Patil Yatnal, and Shankar Patil Munenakoppa or Kalakappa Bandi, Satish Reddy, N Ravikumar or S Rudra Gowda (MLCs)

Possible Oustees:

Jagadeesh Shettar, V Somanna, CC Patil, Sasikala Jolle, Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Prabhu Chavhan.
 

News Network
August 2,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 2: Kollegal MLA N Mahesh, expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), is all sent to join the BJP on August 5 in the presence of party’s state president Nalin Kumar Kateel in Bengaluru.

"For the sake of my future in politics, I've decided to join the BJP" Mahesh, who was ousted from the BSP in 2019, confirmed.

Asked whether he had discussed about his joining the BJP with party veteran and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Mahesh said, "Yes, he asked me to join." 

Mahesh was seen along with Yediyurappa during his visit to Chamarajanagar district last week to console the family of his supporter, who allegedly died by suicide, as he was upset over the resignation (of Yediyurappa) from the post of the Chief Minister. 

The Kollegal MLA said he decided to join the BJP keeping in mind his political future and the future of his constituency. 

"All my well wishers and karyakartas suggested that it was safe for us to go to BJP, as Congress will be difficult for us. There is no place in Congress too as it never invited me to the party, while BJP has been asking me to join it for two years now," he said. 

Stating that he has not put any condition for joining the party like becoming a Minister in the new Cabinet led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Mahesh said neither the party has assured anything nor has he put any such condition. 

"They (BJP) have told me, come let’s work together. I have had association with them for the last two years, it has convinced me (to join the party)," he said. 

To a question on him accepting a divergent ideology by joining the BJP, Mahesh said, "Ultimately what is the net result of the ideology? It is working for the people. We will have to work for the people. I think I will have the opportunity to work for the people and continue with it." 

National president of BSP Mayawati had, in July 2019, expelled the lone party MLA in Karnataka Mahesh for allegedly violating the party decision to vote in favour of the H D Kumaraswamy government that lost the trust-vote in the Assembly. 

The BSP had contested the May 2018 Assembly polls by tying up with the JD(S) which, in a post-election understanding, joined hands with Congress to form the government following a fractured verdict. Mahesh, who was part of the Kumaraswamy Cabinet as the Primary and Secondary Education Minister had in October 2018 quit his post citing personal reasons. 

But, he had said he would continue to support the ruling coalition. After the BJP came to power following the collapse of Congress-JD(S) government led by Kumaraswamy, he has been taking a stand in favour of the saffron party in the Assembly. Out of four Assembly segments in Chamarajanagar district, the ruling BJP has only one MLA, and the induction of Mahesh is likely to help the party in the region in the days to come.

