‘I am in touch with him’: CM dismisses reports of Anand Singh’s resignation

Bengaluru, Aug 11: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that he would meet Tourism Minister Anand Singh and address his concerns amid reports that latter would resign from the Cabinet.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that the minister has not resigned from the Cabinet. "He is a friend of three decades. I am in touch with him regularly and have spoken to him yesterday and will talk to him again," the CM said.

Bommai said that he has asked the minister to meet him either today or day after tomorrow. "All his concerns will be addressed after he meets me," he said.

Bommai dismissed reports that the minister had submitted his resignation during their meeting on Sunday. "There is nothing like that," he said.

To a question, he said that Singh has discussed everything with him in detail. "I will talk to him again. It will be addressed," he said.

On whether he had raised the issue of disgruntlement with high command, the CM said that he was yet to do so. "I will talk to them after meeting Singh," he said.

On demands of a better portfolio by Municipal Administration and Small Scale Industries minister MTB Nagaraj, Bommai said that the minister was not unhappy anymore.

Singh, among the migrants in BJP, was eyeing the Forest portfolio and was left aggrieved over the allocation of Tourism, and Environment and Ecology portfolio under Bommai.

According to reports, Singh is expected to meet Bommai later in the day. He is also likely to visit former CM BS Yediyurappa.