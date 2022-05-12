I certainly did not dupe; please clear my name in media at least: Ramya tells Congress

  1. Home
May 12, 2022

Film actress and former Lok Sabha member Divya Spandana aka Ramya has asked the All India Congress Committee General Secretary K C Venugopal to clear her name in the media regarding reports that said that she had duped the party of Rs 8 crore.

She further tweeted that she didn’t run away and resigned from the party for personal reasons and claimed that the story was planted to discredit her credibility.

“Humble request to @kcvenugopalmp to please clarify with the media about this whenever you’re in Karnataka next. The least you can do for me Venugopal ji, so I don’t have to live with this abuse and trolling for the rest of my life. (sic)”, she tweeted. 

He remarks come after some media reports claimed that Rahul Gandhi's most-trusted aide Praveen Chakravarty along with Divya Spandana were in incommunicado since the day of the 2019 general election results after allegedly charging huge sums of money in the name of research. It was further reported that Spandana was said to have received Rs 8 crore for her research and social media drive during the electioneering phase. 

Yesterday, Ramya had alleged the Congress instructed the workers to troll her on social media for a statement she’d made against Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar. 

“So the ‘office’ has circulated these messages among the congress leaders & volunteers asking them troll me. Save yourself the trouble — I’ll do it myself.(sic)”, Ramya wrote, attaching a series of screenshots that showed various messages in English and Kannada allegedly circulated to troll her. She also tagged Shivakumar and Congress’ Srivatsa Y.B. presently a member Rahul Gandhi’s team and former social media head of the Karnataka Congress.

The day before yesterday, Ramya had criticised the Mr Shivakumar for claiming BJP leader and Karanataka Higher Education Minister Ashwathnarayan C.N., had met the Congress’ M.B. Patil to “seek protection” from being questioned on public platforms in the PSI recruitment scam.

“People across parties meet each other, go to functions, some even get married into families — I’m surprised @DKShivakumar would say this about @MBPatil who’s a staunch congressman. Shouldn’t the party be fighting elections as one [email protected],” wrote Ramya on Twitter, in response to Shivakumar’s comment.

In May 2019, during the Lok Sabha elections, BJP came back for the second time with a majority, defeating Congress. The following month, Spandana deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts citing a “break from politics.” She even cut off all communication with party leaders. She was subsequently removed from the post of the Congress’ social media head.

Divya joined the Indian National Congress in 2012 as a member of its youth wing. She won Mandya Lok Sabha seat by-election in 2013 but was subsequently defeated in the 2014 Ggneral elections. As the Congress’ social media head, she was known for post hard-hitting tweets, especially taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

May 10,2022

Firebrand BJP leader Sangeet Som stoked a huge controversy after he said that the Gyanvapi Mosque, which was adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, would be demolished like the Babri Masjid.

"Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992, now it is the turn of Gyanvapi Mosque...we will demolish it in 2022," Som said while speaking at a function at Meerut, about 450 kilometres from here, on Monday.

"Muslim invaders had constructed the mosque after demolishing the temple....the time has come to take it back," Som, who was also an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar communal riots case, said.

"They (Muslims) should have known this (demolition of Gyanvapi Mosque) the day the Babri Masjid was demolished.....they should have known which way is the country moving...we will not leave any such mosque and demolish all of them," he added.

He said that Ramlala (idol of Rama) had to remain in tarpaulin for several years but now a grand Ram Temple was being constructed. "Not a brick of Babri Masjid can be found today....the same will happen to Gyanvapi Mosque also,"  Som said.

He claimed that the Muslim side was 'deliberately' creating obstacles in the way of survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Complex as it knew that there were proofs of a temple inside the Gyanvapi Moasque.

Sangeet Som had contested the recently concluded UP assembly polls from Sardhana seat but lost to Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Atul Pradhan.

Earlier also the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had called for ‘liberating' Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Shri Krsihna Janmabhoomi in Mathura. The All India Akhara Parishad (AIAP), an apex body of the seers in the country, had also said that the fight for the Ram Temple had ended and now it was the turn of Kashi and Mathura. "Kashi and Mathura are also blots for the Hindus...they must also be freed," a prominent seer associated with the AIAP had said. 

April 30,2022

Chandigarh, Apr 30: The Punjab government on Saturday suspended mobile internet and SMS services in Patiala district, a day after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march left four people injured.

The government also transferred the inspector general of police (IG) Patiala Range, the Patiala senior superintendent of police and the superintendent of police with immediate effect.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said Mukhwinder Singh Chinna has been appointed as the new IG-Patiala while Deepak Parik will be the new Patiala SSP. Wazir Singh has been appointed as the new superintendent of police of Patiala. 

Chinna replaces Rakesh Agrawal as IG (Patiala Range) while Parik takes over the post of SSP-Patiala from Nanak Singh. 

Police and district administration authorities claimed that the situation is under control and peaceful in the city.

Heavy police security has been deployed at the site of the clashes outside the Kali Mata temple in Patiala, while various Hindu outfits have given a call for a bandh here.

The order to suspend mobile internet and SMS services, except voice call, was issued by the state's home affairs and justice department.

“In exercise of power conferred upon me by virtue of temporary suspension of telecom services (public emergency or public safety) rules, 2017, I Anurag Verma, principal secretary, home affairs and justice, do here by order suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/45/CDMA), all SMS services and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of the district of Patiala from 9:30 AM to 6 pm on April 30,” said the government order.  

“And, where there is an imminent danger of loss of life and or damage to public/ private property, and widespread disturbances of public tranquillity and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours which are being/could be transmitted/ circulated to the public through social media/ messaging services on mobile internet services, all SMS services and dongle services," it said.

To thwart designs and activities of "anti-national and anti-social groups or elements", maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent loss of life or damage to public or private property, the order said, it has become necessary to take all necessary steps and measures to maintain law and order due to "unavoidable circumstances" in Patiala district in public interest.

Describing the measures, it said that this being done "by stopping the spread of misinformation and rumours, through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter on mobile phones and SMS…”, it said.

It was also mentioned in the order that the Patiala deputy commissioner and SSP have hinted towards a situation where data services could be grossly misused by certain unscrupulous elements.

Talking to the media, Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the situation is calm and peaceful.

“We have deployed force here. The situation is peaceful right now and the situation is under control. We are constantly monitoring the situation,” Sawhney said.  

On suspension of mobile internet services, the official said this step was taken to prevent any rumour mongering but appealed to people not to panic.

Inspector General (Patiala Range) Rakesh Agrawal, who has now been transferred, said two FIRs have been lodged in the matter and Harish Singla, working president of a group called "Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)" has been arrested.

During the violence on Friday outside the temple here, the groups hurled stones at each other and police fired in the air to bring the situation under control. 

May 5,2022

Belagavi, 5: In an apparent bid to intensify Hindutva drive in Karnataka ahead of assembly polls, a hardline outfit today asked the chief minister Bommai led government to act tough and take action against loudspeakers installed on mosques in the state.

Speaking to media persons Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, said: “Muslims do not vote for BJP, hence there is no need to appease them”.

He said that Sri Ram Sene will also counter morning Azaan with Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhat and devotional songs from 5 m on May 9 if the government does not take action against loudspeakers installed on mosques.

“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a tough stand against loudspeakers installed on mosques and has implemented the orders of the Supreme Court. Bommai should take a cue from his northern state counterpart and take tough action as Muslims do not vote for BJP,” he added.

He said: "We are not opposed to prayers in mosques, but are opposing the noise in the form of Azaan on loudspeakers. It has become a nuisance and is affecting people. Students, government offices and patients in hospitals are suffering due to the noise, hence Islam cannot be called a peace-loving religion due to the problems created for others."

"We have held talks with managements of temples across the state and more than 1,000 temples have come forward to counter the morning Azaan with Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhat and devotional songs from May 9 at 5 am, he informed.

