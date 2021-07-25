  1. Home
  'I had to handle the situation all by myself': BSY taunts Centre after stepping down

News Network
July 26, 2021

Bengaluru, July 26: B S Yediyurappa, who stepped down as the chief minister of Karnataka today, fired a salvo at the Centre as he described his tenure as ‘trial by fire’.

“It was an agniparikshe from day one,” he said. “As soon as I took charge as CM, the state witnessed unprecedented floods. But the Centre didn’t allow me to form my Cabinet. I had to handle the situation all by myself,” he said.

This was Yediyurappa’s fourth stint as chief minister, and the second since the Assembly election results were out in May 2018.

His first time as CM lasted nine days in 2007. His second tenure lasted from May 2008 to July 2011. His third innings lasted three days in May 2018 when he resigned because he lacked the numbers to prove majority in the Legislative Assembly. On July 26, 2019, Yediyurappa became the CM for the fourth time.

Yediyurappa, a Lingayat, was born February 27, 1943 at Bookanakere village in the KR Pet taluk of Mandya district. But politically, Yediyurappa belongs to the Shivamogga district where he started his work as a swayamsevak of the RSS in 1965. He was 29 when he first entered public office as the Shikaripura taluk president of the Janasangh.

Yediyurappa was first elected to the Legislative Assembly in 1983 and has since represented Shikaripura seven times. He also represented Shivamoga in Lok Sabha.

Along with the late Ananth Kumar, Yediyurappa is credited with building the BJP from scratch in Karnataka. The party went from just two members in the Legislative Assembly in the 1980s to 105 now, in which time Yediyurappa became the state BJP president thrice (1988-91, 1998-99 and April 2016 to now).

In 2013, Yediyurappa broke away from the BJP to head the Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP), which heavily dented the saffron party’s poll prospects by bagging nearly 10% vote share. He came back to the BJP in 2014, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. 

News Network
July 22,2021

Bengaluru, July 22: Calling BJP the most corrupt party, Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah today said the new government that will come after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s exit will also be “corrupt”. 

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha after chairing a meeting of the Congress’ legislators, the former CM said: “B S Yediyurappa gave a bad government in Karnataka. It was not a pro-development government; it was a government filled with corruption.” 

“By removing Yediyurappa, I don’t think an honest CM will come. The BJP itself is a corrupt party. Their ministers are corrupt. So whoever comes, it will be a corrupt government,” he said. 

The Congress leader recalled that he had predicted Yediyurappa’s exit several months ago. “I've been saying for 6-7 months that Yediyurappa will be changed. I had credible information. Nobody believed me, but it has come true now,” he said, adding that this was the BJP’s internal affair. 

The Congress staged a protest against the alleged Pegasus spyware snooping. Congress leaders took out a march from Vidhana Soudha till Raj Bhavan, but they were detained by the police on the way. 

News Network
July 15,2021

alavs.jpg

Mangaluru, July 15: Two female students from Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, here have been selected for Tokyo Olympics 2020 which will commence in Japan on July 23.

Dhanalakshmi S. and Shubha V, who are adopted by the Alva’s under sports quota, would represent India in 4X400 mixed relay competition in the games.

Both of them have brought laurels to Alva’s College since 2016-17 in various sports meets. 

They have also emerged champions in inter-university sports meets representing Karnataka as well as Mangalore University, to which Alva’s College is affiliated to. They have represented India in several international level sports meets.

Dr M Mohan Alva, Chairman of the Foundation has awarded Rs 1 lakh cash prize for them.

News Network
July 19,2021

Mangaluru, July 19: The two-day Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exams began across the state on Monday, amid Covid-19 concerns. As many as 8.76 lakh students have registered for the examination.

This is for the second consecutive year that the Department of Primary and Secondary Education is conducting the SSLC examinations amid the pandemic.

Due to Covid-19 situation, for the first time, the examinations have been reduced from six days to two days, with students writing one paper for three subjects per day.

On Monday, students are writing the exam for core subjects mathematics, science and social science, while on July 22 there will be exams for languages such as Kannada, English, Hindi, Sanskrit.

The department this year has increased the number of examination centres and teachers on duty, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board officials have said, adding that as many as 1.19 lakh staff have been deployed for 73,064 exam halls in 4,885 centres across the state.

Special arrangements have been made for 23 students who have tested positive for Covid-19, to write the exams at the Covid Care Centres in their respective districts.

All the necessary arrangements have been made at the exam centres keeping the pandemic situation in mind, wherein only 12 students, one per bench, will be seated in a classroom and those with symptoms will be allowed to take the exam in a separate room, officials said.

All the staff involved in examination duty have received at least one dose of vaccination, the official added.

The exam will be in the form of multiple-choice questions and the students will have to mark the right answers on the Optical Mark Reading (OMR) sheet given to them.

Wishing all the students appearing for SSLC exams good luck, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a tweet said, "I urge my young friends to relax and focus on exams. I assure parents that our government has made all arrangements to ensure exams are held safely."

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar too in a tweet assured parents that the exam centres are safe for students and the government has taken all necessary measures to conduct the exams in a safe environment.

Dakshina Kannada

In Dakshina Kannada, the SSLC exams are being held in 179 examination centre this time. 

As many as 32,636 students have registered for the exam in the district. Of which, 441 students are from neighbouring Kasargod district, studying in various schools in Dakshina Kannada. The district administration had made arrangements to ferry students from the border areas. Nine Covid-19 positive students who had registered for the exam have been arranged to write exams in Covid Care Centres in the taluk headquarters.

As the students entered the school premises, the body temperature was checked and their hands were sanitised.

