I took moral responsibility for BJP’s defeat, but did not quit; media misquoted me: Nalin Kumar Kateel

News Network
June 24, 2023

Ballari: June 24: Nalin Kumar Kateel, the president of Karnataka state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party, has clarified that he did not formally quit the post. 

Rubbishing the media reports over his resignation from the state unit chief post, the Dakshina Kannada MP said that he just took moral responsibility for the defeat of the saffron party in recent Karnataka assembly polls, but did not quit the post.  

According to media reports, Kateel had said that he had already submitted resignation letter taking moral responsibility for the poll debacle.

Refuting the reports, Kateel today said he did not submitted the resignation letter but submitted a letter explaining the reasons for the defeat of the BJP in Karnataka assembly polls. 

“I am still the president of Karnataka state unit of BJP. I had said that the party high command will take a right decision at the right time. I did not say I have resigned from the post,” he reiterated.

News Network
June 17,2023

Mangaluru: The state government has released a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of four victims of “politically motivated communal killings” that took place in Dakshina Kannada district. 

The government, in its order dated June 16, stated that the kin of Masood, Deepak Rao, Mohammad Fazil and Abdul Jaleel can collect the compensation amount at the Chief Minister’s Office ‘Krishna’ at 8 am on June 19 in Bengaluru. 

The order stated that the director general and inspector general of police (DG&IGP) had written to the state chief secretary to grant the compensation to the families of these deceased persons. 

The amount has been released from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. While Masood was killed on July 19, 2022 at Bellare in Sullia, Mohammad Fazil from Mangalapete in Mangaluru was murdered on July 28 2022 to avenge the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru. Abdul Jaleel from Katipalla was murdered on December 24 2022 and Deepak Rao from Katipalla was killed on January 3 in 2018.

News Network
June 15,2023

New Delhi, June 15: Delhi Police on Thursday filed a closure report in the Patiala House Court seeking the cancellation of POCSO case filed against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

According to the police, no corroborative evidence of sexual harassment was found and hence a report has been filed to cancel the FIR.

In addition to this, the police have also filed a chargesheet in the sexual harassment case against the WFI chief at the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital.

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat who were among the athletes leading the protest against WFI chief, met Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this month and also held talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

The government had assured the wrestlers that a chargesheet will be filed against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Singh by June 15, following which they had halted their protest.

Earlier this month, the father of a minor wrestler retracted the charge of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. He said he deliberately filed a false police complaint of sexual harassment under the POCSO Act against the WFI chief because he was angry after his daughter lost the final match during the 2022 Under-17 Asian Championship trials, due to which she couldn’t make it in the Indian team.

Asked why he directed his anger towards Singh when the alleged bias was shown by the referee, he told PTI, “Who had deputed the referee? It was the federation. And who is the head of the federation? So who I will be angry with?” 

News Network
June 15,2023

The Karnataka High Court has warned Facebook that it would consider issuing an order to close down the social media giant's activities in India.

The case pertains to Facebook's alleged non-cooperation with the state police over the investigation of the case of an imprisoned Indian citizen in Saudi Arabia.

In addition, the court instructed the Central government to provide details regarding the steps taken thus far in response to the arrest of an Indian citizen under false charges. The Mangaluru police were also directed to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report. The court adjourned the hearing to June 22.

The court issued the warning while addressing a petition submitted by Kavitha, a resident of Bikarnakatte in Mangaluru. The court directed Facebook to submit a comprehensive report containing the necessary information within a week.

In her plea, Kavitha explained that her husband, Shailesh Kumar, had been employed with a company in Saudi Arabia for 25 years, while she resided in their native place with their children. She revealed that Kumar had posted a message on Facebook expressing support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019. 

Shailesh Kumar is also facing charge of posting provocative and objectionable content targeting the King of Saudi Arabia and Islam on Facebook. However, according to Kavitha it was posted by some unknown miscreants using Shailesh’s name. 

Kumar had reportedly informed his family, and Kavitha filed a police complaint in Mangaluru. However, Saudi authorities arrested Shailesh Kumar and imprisoned him. 

The Mangaluru police initiated an investigation and sought information from Facebook regarding the creation of the fake account. Regrettably, Facebook did not respond to the police's inquiries.

In 2021, Kavitha approached the High Court, expressing concern over the delay in the investigation. She also wrote a letter to the central government seeking assistance in securing her husband's release from prison.

