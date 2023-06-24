I took moral responsibility for BJP’s defeat, but did not quit; media misquoted me: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Ballari: June 24: Nalin Kumar Kateel, the president of Karnataka state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party, has clarified that he did not formally quit the post.

Rubbishing the media reports over his resignation from the state unit chief post, the Dakshina Kannada MP said that he just took moral responsibility for the defeat of the saffron party in recent Karnataka assembly polls, but did not quit the post.

According to media reports, Kateel had said that he had already submitted resignation letter taking moral responsibility for the poll debacle.

Refuting the reports, Kateel today said he did not submitted the resignation letter but submitted a letter explaining the reasons for the defeat of the BJP in Karnataka assembly polls.

“I am still the president of Karnataka state unit of BJP. I had said that the party high command will take a right decision at the right time. I did not say I have resigned from the post,” he reiterated.