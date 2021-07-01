  1. Home
  I wasn't aware of extortion; would have put an end to the issue: Sriramulu on his aide's arrest

I wasn’t aware of extortion; would have put an end to the issue: Sriramulu on his aide’s arrest

News Network
July 2, 2021

Bengaluru, July 2:  Karnataka Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu attributed the arrest of his aide Rajanna to a “miscommunication” and said that he was not aware of the alleged extortion carried out by him.
 
Speaking to reporters, Sriramulu said that he learned about the arrest from the media. "No one should misuse anyone's name. An FIR is registered against him. Let the investigation be completed after which it will be clear whether he was guilty and what punishment should be meted as per law," he said.
 
Sriramulu said that he would have put an end to the alleged extortion if he had known earlier. "I would have spoken to (BJP vice-president) B Y Vijayendra and put an end to this," he said.
 
To a question, he said that Rajanna was not working with him. "He is just an acquaintance and has no official designation," he said.
 
Rajanna was arrested on Thursday, following a complaint by Vijayendra, who is Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son. In his complaint, Vijayendra had accused an unknown person of extorting government job aspirants by using his name. 
 
Meanwhile, Vijayendra tweeted to say he filed a complaint with the police as soon as he came to know that someone misused his name “on many occasions to cheat people and has received money by luring them with false promises”.

He also said, “I request everyone to exercise caution and beware of such fraudulent people and immediately bring to my attention if you come across any such incidents of fraudsters trying to misuse my name by making false promises.”

News Network
June 22,2021

Bengaluru, June 22: The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday cleared Rs 193 crore in funding support to the greenfield domestic passenger airport project at Hassan, about 200 km from Bengaluru.

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, who had represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha for long, had been pursuing the project, but there had not been much progress.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, however, accepted the request from the people's representatives of Hassan, and agreed to implement it from the state government.
The Cabinet cleared the funding for infrastructure such as the runway, passenger terminal, and technical structure, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the media, after the Cabinet meeting.

Hassan has a good highway and rail network, and is also close to a major seaport. Airport was the only infrastructure the district was lacking.

TDR CERTIFICATE

The Cabinet decided to amend the law and other regulations to speed up issuing of transferable development rights (TDR) certificates to landowners who have surrendered their plots for state's public projects like metro or ring road. Under the present system, the agency implementing the project after acquiring the plot and deciding on the TDR share, would forward the same to the BDA. The planning authorities at BDA would do a survey again before issuing the TDR.

"This led to a lot of delay and harassment to people who have surrendered their plot. On occasions, interested people would also approach BDA officials for a favourable share. Sticking to just one survey report would end a lot of confusion as well as trouble to people," Bommai said.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 19,2021

Mangaluru, Jun 19: Dakshina Kannada district reported more than 1,000 positive cases of Covid-19 on Friday and 832 cases on Saturday only because of the increase in the number of tests conducted, according to Deputy commissioner Dr KV Rajendra.

On the district reporting more than 1,000 cases on Friday after more than a month, the DC said that the positivity rate of Dakshina Kannada district has not increased.

“Positivity rate of the district is fluctuating between 7% and 9%. Before June 12, the positivity rate of the district was 18% and it has come down to 8.5%. We were conducting an average of 2,500 to 3,000 tests per day. However, on Friday 11,000 tests were conducted and it is in fact a record. We have conducted tests on samples of four days in one day. Hence, there was an increase in the number of positive cases, but the positivity rate has not increased. Hence, there is no need to panic, but follow covid appropriate behaviour,” the DC said.

He was speaking after the launch of the ‘Door to Door vaccination’ van introduced by the district administration in association with the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Dakshina Kannada and Rotary Mangalore. On the door to door vaccination programme, Dr Rajendra said that the vehicle will move to the doorsteps of vulnerable people and those who are affected by endosulfan in the district.

“Considering the geographical features of the district, vulnerable sections of the society, sick and endosulfan affected people, we have launched the door to door vaccination programme. We have set up a medical team with the help of IRCS and they will collect the data of beneficiaries who need vaccination at doorsteps. The team will move to the place and administer the vaccine after identifying at least 10 people in one location. The team will also monitor the beneficiaries for 30 minutes after the vaccination,” he added.

In the next phase, special vaccination drives will begin for bus and auto rickshaw drivers in the city after the unlock, he said. “From Monday, we will be receiving more doses of vaccine from the state government. We will be able to bring more people under the vaccination cover in the district,” he added.

News Network
June 23,2021

Mumbai, June 23: Senior television journalist Arnab Goswami illegally tampered with the TRPs in connivance of the then CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) Partho Dasgupta to improve ratings of Republic TV channels and paid him for his help, as per the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Mumbai Police who cited Whatsapp chats between the duo as a "crucial evidence".

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Police on Tuesday filed a third charge sheet before a magistrate's court here in the alleged fake Television Ratings Points (TRP) scam. Besides Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, and ARG Outlier Media that runs Republic TV channels, the police also named six other accused including some employees of Republic group channels in the latest charge sheet.

"We have found evidence to show they (Goswami and Dasgupta) had exchanged confidential information about the BARC repeatedly to benefit Goswami's channels," the charge sheet said. During the period between June 2017 and March 2018 when Dasgupta was working with the BARC, the TRP ratings of an English news channel were illegally manipulated so that they fall below the TRPs of Republic TV channels, which resulted in Rs 431 crore loss to that channel, police said, citing the statement of an executive of the news channel. 

Police further said they possess the evidence to show that Goswami had paid Dasgupta in return for the latter's assistance in manipulating the TRPs, "which was evident from the jewellery and expensive items seized from Dasgupta's residence", the charge sheet said. Dasgupta, who had been named as accused in the previous charge sheet, was arrested in December last year.

He is currently out on bail. The first charge sheet in the TRP rigging case, filed in November last year, had named Dasgupta and Republic TV CEO Vikash Khanchandani. The alleged fake TRP scam came to light in October last year when the rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group (HRG), alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers.

The HRG had been tasked with installing barometers for recording channel viewership data at sample households. Police had arrested dozens of people, including the top officials of BARC and Republic TV.

Most of them are currently out on bail. In March this year, the Bombay High Court had asked the Mumbai police why Republic TV and Goswami had not been named as accused in the case if the investigators believed to possess adequate evidence against them.

The ARG Outlier Media and Goswami had approached the high court last year, filing a bunch of petitions seeking several reliefs in the alleged TRP scam. They had alleged that the whole case was malafide and they had been targeted for Republic TV's reportage in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the Palghar lynching case last year. 

Comments

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Friday, 25 Jun 2021

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, RAPE, MURDER, ATROCITIES, CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY, CONTRACT KILLING, INDIA
I am over 75 years old and I have studied, worked and travelled around the world for over fifty years. I frequently travel around the world and frequently visit my native village in UP. Indian leaders due to the lack of knowledge and the proper education, training, moral have made India a regime of terror. The politicians and the executives have made India a horrible place to live where no one and no one's property is safe, In UP the contract killers are available for the Rs. 5000.00. My younger brother, his family and my late fathers extended family by the gun violence possessed my properties, criminally conspired with four IAS and four PCS and contracted my murder to legalize the looting of my properties through a relative employed as Lekhpal in the Tehsil where my property is located. I prayed to Modi, PM, Yogi CM UP and Who's Who of India for my protection and for the protection of my properties, everyone ignored my prayers. Indian leaders lack leadership, courage, education and moral to make India a safe country. Hindu religion is used to hoodwink the people of India and people around the world. The world due to highway information technology has collected ample irrefutable evidence to declare India unsafe and the future of India is irreparably ruined by unethical leaders and elites. New India is similar to Germany from 1933 to 1945, under the late Adolf Hitler. The politicians and executives are abusing the legal process to persecute the political opposition parties, their enemies and whoever they dislike. The Honourable High Courts and the Supreme Court of India are the only ones with the wisdom to put India on the solid path.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

