I wasn’t aware of extortion; would have put an end to the issue: Sriramulu on his aide’s arrest

Mangaluru, Jun 19: Dakshina Kannada district reported more than 1,000 positive cases of Covid-19 on Friday and 832 cases on Saturday only because of the increase in the number of tests conducted, according to Deputy commissioner Dr KV Rajendra.

On the district reporting more than 1,000 cases on Friday after more than a month, the DC said that the positivity rate of Dakshina Kannada district has not increased.

“Positivity rate of the district is fluctuating between 7% and 9%. Before June 12, the positivity rate of the district was 18% and it has come down to 8.5%. We were conducting an average of 2,500 to 3,000 tests per day. However, on Friday 11,000 tests were conducted and it is in fact a record. We have conducted tests on samples of four days in one day. Hence, there was an increase in the number of positive cases, but the positivity rate has not increased. Hence, there is no need to panic, but follow covid appropriate behaviour,” the DC said.

He was speaking after the launch of the ‘Door to Door vaccination’ van introduced by the district administration in association with the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Dakshina Kannada and Rotary Mangalore. On the door to door vaccination programme, Dr Rajendra said that the vehicle will move to the doorsteps of vulnerable people and those who are affected by endosulfan in the district.

“Considering the geographical features of the district, vulnerable sections of the society, sick and endosulfan affected people, we have launched the door to door vaccination programme. We have set up a medical team with the help of IRCS and they will collect the data of beneficiaries who need vaccination at doorsteps. The team will move to the place and administer the vaccine after identifying at least 10 people in one location. The team will also monitor the beneficiaries for 30 minutes after the vaccination,” he added.

In the next phase, special vaccination drives will begin for bus and auto rickshaw drivers in the city after the unlock, he said. “From Monday, we will be receiving more doses of vaccine from the state government. We will be able to bring more people under the vaccination cover in the district,” he added.