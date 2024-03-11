I will surely contest LS polls this time too; BJP will win all seats in Karnataka: Shobha Karandlaje

Mangaluru: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said that she will 'definitely' contest for upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Speaking on the sidelines of a farmers' meet organised at ICAR-CPCRI Research Centre at Kidu on Monday, she said, “resentment is common in politics. Aspirants seek tickets from a constituency where victory is confirmed. It will not have any impact on the election.”

She further said, “we are all committed and will abide by the decision of the central parliamentary board of the party."

The list of candidates will be announced in another two to three days.

She said: “The BJP has decided to seek votes on the basis of development. In the last 10 years, a series of development works have been taken up in all the Lok Sabha constituencies in the country.”

“Developments in railways, highway, electrification of railway lines and other works have been carried out in all the constituencies. Railway stations including Subrahmanya, and also in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts have been developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Roads have been developed under the Central Roads Fund (CRF). In any village, about 80 to 90 per cent of the people have availed benefits of one or the other welfare schemes of the central government be it Ayushman Bharath, Kissan Samman yojana or free rice from the government," she explained.

“We are 100 per cent confident of winning all the seats in Karnataka. People in the state have love towards Narendra Modi who has come to the state several times with the development projects. People trust Modi and the country needs Modi,” she added.