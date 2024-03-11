  1. Home
  2. I will surely contest LS polls this time too; BJP will win all seats in Karnataka: Shobha Karandlaje

I will surely contest LS polls this time too; BJP will win all seats in Karnataka: Shobha Karandlaje

News Network
March 11, 2024

shobha.jpg

Mangaluru: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said that she will 'definitely' contest for upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Speaking on the sidelines of a farmers' meet organised at ICAR-CPCRI Research Centre at Kidu on Monday, she said, “resentment is common in politics. Aspirants seek tickets from a constituency where victory is confirmed. It will not have any impact on the election.”

She further said, “we are all committed and will abide by the decision of the central parliamentary board of the party."

The list of candidates will be announced in another two to three days.

She said: “The BJP has decided to seek votes on the basis of development. In the last 10 years, a series of development works have been taken up in all the Lok Sabha constituencies in the country.”

“Developments in railways, highway, electrification of railway lines and other works have been carried out in all the constituencies. Railway stations including Subrahmanya, and also in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts have been developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Roads have been developed under the Central Roads Fund (CRF). In any village, about 80 to 90 per cent of the people have availed benefits of one or the other welfare schemes of the central government be it Ayushman Bharath, Kissan Samman yojana or free rice from the government," she explained.

“We are 100 per cent confident of winning all the seats in Karnataka. People in the state have love towards Narendra Modi who has come to the state several times with the development projects. People trust Modi and the country needs Modi,” she added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 3,2024

BJPhatespeech.jpg

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the replacement of 33 incumbent MPs with fresh candidates in its first list of 195 nominees for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

As per this candidate list, five candidates for Delhi include Praveen Khandelwal from Chandani Chowk, dropping two-term MP and former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan. Late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri Swaraj has been named as the saffron party’s candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, replacing Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. 

Some of these leaders have made headlines for their controversial, provocative and anti-Islamic remarks inside and outside Parliament, and the BJP's move to drop them sends a message that the party is taking no chances ahead of an election in which it faces a joint Opposition.

The BJP named Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi, dropping Ramesh Bidhuri. From the West Delhi seat, the BJP replaced two-term MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma with Kamaljeet Sehrawat. 

In Madhya Pradesh, seven sitting MPs have been replaced. The saffron party named Bharat Singh Kushwaha from Gwalior, replacing MP Vivek Narayan Shejwalker. 

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been named from Guna, dropping Krishnapal Singh Yadav. Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha, currently held by MP Ramakant Bhargava. In Bhopal, Alok Sharma will be the candidate instead of Sadhvi Pragya Singh. 

BJP nominee Lata Wankhede has been named from the Sagar Lok Sabha seat, replacing Rajbahadur Singh. Virendra Singh Khatik will contest from Tikamgarh seat. Party nominee Anita Nagar Singh will contest from Ratlam seat, currently held by BJP MP Guman Singh Damor. 

Besides this, the list also includes 11 seats from Assam, with five new faces and six current MPs. Parimal Suklabaidhya will contest from Silchar, previously held by Rajdeep Roy. Amar Singh Tisso, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, and Ranjit Dutta are contesting from Autonomous District (ST), Gauhati, and Tezpur respectively. 

Union Minister Sarbanand Sonowal is the candidate from Dibrugarh, dropping sitting MP Rameswar Teli.  Four new candidates are named for 11 seats in Chhattisgarh. Senior leader Brijmohan Agrawal from Raipur and Roop Kumari Choudhary from Mahasamund are among them. 

In Gujarat, five incumbents have been replaced for 15 seats. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will contest from Porbandar, currently held by party MP Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk.  In Rajkot, the BJP named Union Minister Parshottam Rupala as the candidate, dropping sitting MP Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya.

Party nominee Rekhaben Hiteshbhai Choudhary will contest from the Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat, currently held by Prabhatbhai Savabhai Patel. Dineshbhai Kidarbhai Makwana replaced three-term MP Kirit Solanki on Ahmedabad West seat. BJP nominee Rajpalsinh Mahendrasinh Jadhav will contest from the Panchmahal seat, dropping sitting MP Ratansinh Magansinh Rathod. 

Moreover, Manish Jaiswal and Samir Oraon are the new faces in Jharkhand. While Jaiswal replaced former Union Minister Jayant Sinha in Hazaribagh, Oraon replaced three-time MP Sudarshan Bhagat in Lohardaga seat. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 27,2024

industrial.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 27: Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Monday assured that henceforth 24.1 per cent of the land in industrial areas developed by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) will be reserved for Dalit entrepreneurs, as per rules.

In a meeting convened with the delegation led by the Karnataka Dalit Entrepreneurs Association Working President Srinivasa, he said that violations of rules will not be allowed.

The delegation brought to the minister's attention that while regulations mandate 24.1 per cent reservation for Dalit enterprises in KIADB-developed industrial areas, the effective allocation stands at only 16 per cent. Particularly in 12 industrial areas of Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, and Kolar district, 653 acres of land remains to be allotted to Dalit entrepreneurs, Srinivasa said.

In response to this, the Minister stated that nothing could be done in industrial areas where already enterprises are set up. However, moving forward, 24.1 per cent of the land will be reserved for Dalit entrepreneurs in neighbouring industrial areas, he added.

He said that the government remains committed to the cause and authorities concerned will be instructed to adhere to the norms. He said that further discussions would be held with the association.

The Minister Patil said that the issue of unequal treatment towards Dalit entrepreneurs predates the current administration and has persisted through previous governments. He also assured the delegation that necessary actions would be taken accordingly. Principal Secretary, Industries, S. Selvakumar and KIADB CEO Dr. Mahesh were present at the meeting.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 28,2024

CongMLAs6.jpg

The Congress high command on Wednesday, February 28, swiftly deployed former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to Shimla to engage in negotiations with party members, addressing the imminent risk Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's government collapsing.

Sources revealed that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge consulted with former party chief Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra regarding the developments in Himachal Pradesh.

Hours after six Congress MLAs voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh, Kharge swung into action to pacify the disgruntled lawmakers and sent Hooda and Shivakumar to the state. They are expected to reach Himachal Pradesh soon.

They have been asked to engage with the disgruntled MLAs, including six MLAs, who are learnt to be "disappointed" with the working style of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and are seeking his replacement.

The Congress government in the state faces an existential threat as six MLAs have crossed sides and are reportedly in communication with the BJP.

Adding to the Congress' woes, former state chief minister Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh also announced his resignation from the cabinet and said he has already spoken to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker suspended 15 BJP MLAs over 'misconduct' and adjourned the session.

The approval of the state budget is pending in the assembly, and with the support of Congress rebels, the BJP is obstructing its passage while seeking a division of votes.

In a significant setback for the ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP clinched victory in the state's sole Rajya Sabha seat on Tuesday. BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan defeated Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi, setting the stage for a potential no-confidence motion in the assembly.

The contest ended in a tie, with both the Congress and BJP candidates securing 34 votes each, indicating that at least six Congress MLAs voted against the party. The winner was determined through a draw of lots, officials confirmed.

In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly, the Congress holds 40 seats, while the BJP has 25 legislators. Three seats are occupied by independents.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.