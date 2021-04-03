  1. Home
If you feel there are no lapses then sack KSE: DKS to BSY

News Network
April 3, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 3: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar on Saturday urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to drop Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj of Karnataka K S Eshwarappa from the cabinet for writing a letter to the Governor against his administration.

Speaking to newsmen at the airport here on Saturday, he said that "if Yediyurappa feels that there were no lapses in his administration then he should dismiss K S Eshwarappa immediately."

“A senior Minister of the cabinet rank has stated that he has no confidence in the Chief Minister and has written a letter to the Governor, who is the Constitutional head. The administrative mechanism has totally collapsed in the State. Officials are unable to discharge their duties effectively and were frequently transferred,” he added.

“In my political career, I have not seen any Minister questioning the Chief Minister and complaining to the Governor. Mr Eshwrappa has exposed lapses in the government. If Mr Yediyurappa feels that he has been giving clean administration, then he should either dismiss Eshwarappa or Eshwarappa should tender resignation," he added.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 27,2021

Udupi, Mar 27: With 704 students testing positive for covid-19 so far this cluster, the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) campus has emerged the single driving factor of coronavirus cases in the coastal district of Udupi. The institute was first declared a containment zone on March 17.

Udupi’s positivity rate is more than 4%, and 85% of the district’s active cases are from the MIT campus while the rest of the 15% cases are spread all over the district, the district administration said.

Dr Prashant Bhat, District Surveillance Officer, Udupi, said, “The positivity rate of the district for March, by and large, is 4%. The positivity rate at MIT campus alone is 14%. There are no other containment zones in the district. Excluding MIT, the district has a positivity of 1.35%, which is less than the state’s average.”

On Thursday, out of 145 cases in Udupi district, 111 cases were from MIT campus alone. On Friday as well, with 184 more people in the campus testing positive for the infection, MIT accounted for over 87% of the total cases reported from Udupi district.

“We have travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra, who are contributing to cases. In March, the students didn’t observe social distancing. Parties will obviously spread the disease. We have traced roughly 1,500 contacts who have to be tested on day 7. There’s a high chance they may test positive because they may be in incubation period,” Dr Bhat said.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 31,2021

ishrat.jpg

Ahmedabad, Mar 31: A special CBI court in Ahmedabad today discharged three cops accused in the extrajudicial killing of Ishrat Jahan, Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, and two others in June 2004.

The three police officials — IPS officer GL Singhal, retired police officer Tarun Barot, and Anaju Chaudhari — filed the discharge applications on March 20. With the proceedings against the three dropped, the trial has practically come to an end, unless the CBI appeals against the same.

The CBI had not appealed against the discharge of four other officers earlier. This was cited as a ground for the discharge of the last three accused in the case. Special CBI judge VR Raval also noted that “prima facie, there was nothing on record to suggest” that Ishrat Jahan, and the four others who were killed, “were not terrorists.”

Ishrat Jahan, Pranesh Pillai Amjad Ali Rana and Zeeshan Johar, who were said to be Pakistani nationals, were killed near Kotarpur waterworks on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on June 15, 2004, by the Ahmedabad City Detection of Crime Branch, then led by Vanzara. DCB had then claimed that the four were operatives of the Lashkar-e-Taiba out to kill the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

In its charge sheet filed in 2013, the CBI had named seven police officers – P P Pandey, Vanzara, N K Amin, J G Parmar, Singhal, Barot, and Chaudhary — as accused in the case. All the accused were charged with murder, abduction, and destruction of evidence among other charges.

Pandey, who was the joint commissioner of police (crime), Ahmedabad City, at the time of the fake encounter, was discharged in 2018. In May 2019, the special CBI court discharged Vanzara and Amin in the case, while Parmar was abated following his death in September 2020.

While discharging Amin and Vanzara, the special CBI court had largely relied on the fact that the state government had refused to grant sanction to prosecute the two (Vanzara and Amin) and it had not been opposed or challenged by the CBI. Ishrat’s mother, Shamima Kauser, however, had opposed the discharge pleas of Vanzara and Amin.

On March 20, the CBI special public prosecutor submitted a sealed report containing the state government’s refusal to grant sanction to prosecute the three, that is Singhal, Barot and Chaudhari. Taking a leaf from the discharge of the earlier accused, the three in their applications seeking that the charges against them be dropped on the two key grounds – parity with the discharge of other similarly placed accused officers, and also on the state government’s refusal to grant sanction to prosecute the accused officers. The discharge applications did not touch on the merits of the case.

News Network
March 21,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 21: Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwara was urged by the stakeholders in the tourism sector in the region to create a tourist-friendly atmosphere in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada and promote tourism-related activities.

Police do not allow tourists to visit beaches after dusk. The minister responded by declaring that tourism-friendly policing will get priority. Entrepreneur Vathika Pai urged the minister to set up a single-window clearance system for tourism activities, particularly for permitting homestays.

“Getting permission to run a homestay from the Police department and the gram panchayat was an uphill struggle,” she said. Tourism secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey promised that a simple application for obtaining clearance from the Police and the Panchayat will be made available online.

Former vice president of Infosys Naren Koduvattat said building a sea wall was killing beaches in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

It is high time, the beaches are saved from such activities. The participants also demanded a common place for berthing floating restaurants. Dredging needs to be taken up to facilitate the movement of floating restaurants in Tannirbavi, Gurupura area, which are known for its scenic beauty.

Yogeeshwara favoured a separate tourism development model for coastal districts and sought specific plans from entrepreneurs. When Dinesh Holla from Team Mangalore urged to organise a kite festival in Mangaluru to attract international tourists, the minister immediately gave the nod. He said the government is committed to supporting such initiatives.

The stakeholders demanded branding of coastal tourism, resumption of passenger cruise to Lakshadweep, better utilisation of coastline for tourism, cycle tracks, heritage museum, beach resorts, tourist village, houseboats and yacht club. When participants raised the issue of exorbitant tax on tourist vehicles from outside state entering Karnataka, he said the issue will be resolved with the standardisation of tax slab.

Earlier, the minister handed a cheque of Rs 50 lakh each to DK DC and Udupi Tourism department assistant director to promote Kambala. Yogeeshwara and former minister Krishna Palemar, who had launched the Journalists’ Welfare Fund in Mangaluru, announced a personal contribution of Rs 5 lakh each to the fund.

