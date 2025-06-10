Illegal mining case: Janardhana Reddy to retain MLA seat as HC halts his disqualification

  1. Home
News Network
June 11, 2025

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, June 11, granted bail to and ordered the stay of conviction and sentence awarded to Karnataka MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy.

The former minister found himself embroiled in the Obulapuram illegal mining case.

This order effectively halts his disqualification, allowing him to retain his seat in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

The court also granted bail to co-accused VD Rajagopal, Ali Khan, and BV Srinivasa Reddy.

News Network
June 10,2025

New Delhi: The United States has reiterated that while it welcomes legitimate travelers, it "cannot and will not tolerate" illegal entry or misuse of visas. 

The statement comes amid outrage over a video showing an Indian student handcuffed and pinned to the floor at Newark Liberty Airport, allegedly before being deported.

Indirectly defending the action against the student, the US Embassy in India said in a post on X:

"The United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law."

Congress Demands Modi Speak Up

Following the incident, the Indian National Congress has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a firm stand and appeal to then-US President Donald Trump to stop the "mistreatment and atrocities" against Indian citizens in the United States.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh criticized the Modi government for what he described as repeated failures to uphold the dignity of Indians abroad.

"For the first time, a US head of state has declared a ceasefire between India and Pakistan from Washington DC. President Trump continues to claim credit for pressuring India, while Prime Minister Modi remains silent—not just on this but also on the growing number of atrocities against Indians in the US," Ramesh posted on X.

He added,

"We demand that Prime Minister Modi speak directly with President Trump and intervene to protect Indian students and citizens facing fear and mistreatment in the US."

‘Too Painful to Watch’

Congress Media and Publicity Department chairman Pawan Khera also weighed in, sharing a post by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, who had posted the video of the student’s treatment at the airport.

Khera said:

"This is too painful, too humiliating, and too distressing to watch. As a nation, why should we tolerate such humiliation?"

He compared the current scenario to the 2013 Devyani Khobragade incident, when India had strongly protested the treatment of one of its diplomats by US authorities.

"From standing up to the US then, to now watching our citizens being treated like criminals—have we lost all global goodwill?" he asked.

In his original post, Kunal Jain described witnessing the scene firsthand:

"I saw a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night—handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing a dream, not to cause harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy."

The Indian Consulate in New York has stated that it is in touch with local authorities regarding the incident.

News Network
June 5,2025

Bantwal, June 5: Ramesh Rai Nellikatte, a recently elected BJP councillor of the Puttur City Municipal Council, was found dead near the old Netravati bridge in Panemangalore on Thursday. 

His body was recovered from the river following an intensive search operation after he was reported missing earlier in the day.

The incident came to light when locals discovered a motorbike, mobile phone, shirt, and slippers abandoned under the bridge around 11 am. The items were soon identified as belonging to Ramesh Rai, prompting immediate police action.

Rai, who had recently won the by-election to the municipal council, was a resident of Puttur. His sudden disappearance and the circumstances surrounding the discovery of his belongings had raised alarm among locals and authorities alike.

A large crowd, including family members, residents, and officials, had gathered at the scene as search efforts were launched in the river. Later in the day, his body was found near the location where the belongings were first spotted.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of death and the sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

News Network
June 5,2025

Bengaluru, June 5: The Cubbon Park Police Station in Bengaluru on Thursday registered an FIR against IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), event management company DNA Entertainment Networks, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Administrative Committee, and others in connection with the deadly stampede during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations.

According to the FIR, the accused have been booked for criminal negligence in the incident that killed 11 people and injured several others outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

The FIR has invoked Sections 105, 125(1)(2), 132, 121/1, 190 read with 3(5) of relevant legal provisions.

The Karnataka High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident, directing the state government to submit a status report detailing the causes of the stampede and measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, RCB on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the 11 deceased. The franchise also launched a relief initiative titled "RCB Cares" to support fans who were injured in the stampede.

"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family," the team said in a statement posted on social media. "As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of Rs 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier announced a separate Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for each of the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, most of the injured have been discharged from hospitals.

At Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, where 18 victims were treated, only two remain under care and are reported to be out of danger, according to Medical Superintendent T Kemparaju.

