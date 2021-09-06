  1. Home
  Illegal trafficking of Bangla women to Karnataka: NIA files charge sheet against 13

News Network
September 6, 2021

Bengaluru, Sep 6: The National Investigation Agency today filed charge sheet in special NIA court here against 13 accused illegal Bangladesh nationals in human trafficking case.

An FIR was filed against the accused Bangladeshis on June 8 after conducting a raid by Ramamurthy Nagar police at a rented house in Channasandra in Bengaluru.

In the raid, police rescued seven women and one child of Bangladesh nationality from the custody of four human traffickers.

Investigation revealed that the chargesheeted accused had illegally crossed over to India from Bangladesh.

They were luring women from Bangladesh and trafficking them to India with the promise of jobs. The women were then confined in rented accommodations and subjected to sexual exploitation.

The accused had also forged identity cards and used these forged documents as genuine to obtain Indian identity cards such as Aadhar Card, PAN Card etc., for themselves and their victims.

The chargesheeted accused are: Rafik, Sobuj Shaik, Mohammad Rafikdul Islam Ridoy, Rakibul Islam, Mohammad Babu Molla, and Mohammad Alami Hossen.

Other accused are: Mohammad Dalim, Hossain Mohammad Azim, Mohammed Jamal, Enamul Haque Shuzan, Mohammad Ruhul Amin, Riday Islam, and Mohammed Milon Biswas.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 24,2021

Udupi, Aug 24: Karnataka Kannada and Culture minister, V. Sunil Kumar on Monday said that the state government will take a call on reducing the duration of the 'Nada Geethe' (State Anthem) during the 10-day legislature session starting from September 13.

The Nada Geethe - Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate (Victory to you Mother Karnataka, The Daughter of Mother India) - is a Kannada poem, which was penned by Karnataka's most revered poet Kuvempu and this poem was officially declared the state anthem of Karnataka on 6 January 2004.

Since then, there has been demand for reducing the duration of this song which currently varies between four to five minutes depending on the rendition.

The 'Nada Geethe' is sung at all government functions and in schools.

Participating in an official meeting here, the minister told reporters that besides reducing the duration of the state anthem the state government will also take a decision on how the photograph of Kannadambe Bhuvaneshwari (Goddess of Kannada land) is to be displayed.

He added that his department would also be holding meetings with Youth Empowerment and Education departments to deliberate celebrating various 'Jayanthis' (birth anniversaries) in a meaningful manner by involving the participation of people.

"Tentatively we have decided to meet on August 27 in this regard," he said.

The minister added that he was also thinking of involving these three departments to be part of 'amrit mahotsav' celebrations of independence to infuse the spirit of patriotism among youths, students and people.

In 2014, there was a proposal to reduce the duration to one minute 50 seconds by the committee headed by Kannada prominent poet Channaveera Kanavi as the song currently varies between four to five minutes depending on the rendition.

However, the formal proposal in this regard was made by Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) in July 2019 to cap the duration of Naada Geethe - Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Thanujaathe - at two minutes and thirty seconds but the successive state government had been dilly dallying over this.

Prior to making this proposal, in November 2018, the committee headed by KSP president Manu Baligar was formed to decide on the capping the duration without leaving out any lyric from the composition of poet laureate, Kuvempu.

This committee was headed by eminent poets and jnanapeetha awardee Chandrashekar Kambara, Siddalingaiah, Doddarange Gowda, Kamala Hampana, B.T. Lalita Naik and other eminent personalities were part of the committee, who had given nod for the proposal.

News Network
September 2,2021

Allahabad, Sept 2: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday said Parliament should make a law declaring cow a national animal and to punish those who harm it.

Observing that the animal is an important part of the Indian culture, Bench of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav said a fundamental right is not only the prerogative of beef eaters but also of those who worship cows and are financially dependent on it.

The government should bring a Bill in Parliament and declare cow as the national animal and make strict laws against those who talk about harming the animal, the court said.

"The right to life is above the right to kill and the right to eat beef can never be considered a fundamental right," the court further said denying bail to Javed of Sambhal district, who allegedly stole a cow before killing and beheaded the animal.

"This is not the first offence of the applicant. Even before this offence, he had committed cow slaughter, which had disturbed the harmony in society," the court said, adding that if released on bail, the accused will again commit the same offence.

The HC further noted that it is not only Hindus who have understood the importance of cows, Muslim rulers also considered it as an important part of India's culture during their reign.

For example, Babur, Humayun and Akbar prohibited the sacrifice of cows in their religious festivals, the court said.

The ruler of Mysore, Hyder Ali, made cow slaughter a punishable offence, the HC added.

The court said cow should be declared a national animal as when a country's culture and faith gets hurt, the country becomes weak.

The court said the government should also bring laws against those who are running cow shelters but their aim is only to earn money in the name of the animal’s protection. 

News Network
August 27,2021

In his first comments on Kashmir, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid has said that Pakistan and India should sit together to resolve all their outstanding issues because both are neighbours and their interests are linked to each other.

Mujahid made the remarks during a wide-ranging interview with Pakistani TV channel ARY News.

On Jammu and Kashmir, Zabihullah said New Delhi needs to have a "positive attitude towards the disputed territory", ARY News reported.

About ties with countries, particularly India, Mujahid said the Taliban desires good ties with all nations, including India that is an important part of the region.

"Our desire is that India devise its policy as per the interests of Afghan people," he added.

He stated in clear terms that the Taliban won't allow Afghan soil to be used against any other country.

He was of the view that Pakistan and India should sit together to resolve all their outstanding issues because both are neighbours and their interests are linked to each other, ARY News reported.

Mujahid on Wednesday said that the group, which now rules Afghanistan, considers Pakistan as their second home and won't allow any activity on Afghan soil which goes against Pakistan's interests.

