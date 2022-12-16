  1. Home
  Immoral policing on rise in Mangaluru region because of CM's encouragement: Siddaramaiah

December 17, 2022
December 17, 2022

Mangaluru, Dec 17: Immoral policing is on the rise in Mangaluru city and its outskirts because Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is encouraging such acts by right wing activists, Congress leader Siddaramaiah alleged on Saturday.

Addressing reporters at the airport here, he said eight moral policing incidents have been reported in Dakshina Kannada in the recent past. Condemning such acts by anti-social elements, he said strict action should be taken against those involved in moral policing.

Siddramaiah wondered whether the Chief Minister is aware of the existing laws and the duties of the police.The government should not allow such activities to take place, he said.

Reacting to the wide-spread criticism against the statement of KPCC president D K Shivakumar on the Mangaluru blasts, Siddaramaiah said the BJP is manipulating the KPCC chief’s statement and spreading false information among the people.

On the BJP’s charge that terrorist activities were on the rise during the rule of the Congress, he asked why the BJP could not contain terrorism in the country in the last 9 years. “Now they have a double-engine government here and why are they not preventing terrorist activities,” he asked.

He said the BJP leaders are trying to divert the attention of the people from burning problems faced by the State and are provoking the masses with emotive issues.

Comments

Add new comment

December 13,2022
December 13,2022

border.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 13: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament on Tuesday that the retaliation by the Indian Armed Forces in Arunachal's Tawang area forced Chinese troops to retreat to their positions.

Singh told the House that no Indian soldier was killed or seriously injured in the border clash with China.

"On December 9 in Yangtse area of Tawang sector PLA troops encroached upon and attempted to change status quo. This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. Our troops bravely stopped PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post," Singh said.

Rajnath Singh's statement did not silence the opposition parties, who walked out in protest. The Opposition said it was not satisfied with just a statement and wanted a discussion on the crucial border issue. Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil said that the "attitude" of the government to avoid a discussion is not right.

Many parties demanded that all other parliament business be on hold for a threadbare discussion on the India-China border issue.

Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of disrupting proceedings as a question on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was listed for today.

Ahead of the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the military and diplomatic leadership. He also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior ministers to discuss the centre's response in Parliament.

The Congress has launched an all-out attack on the government. Party president Mr Kharge said, "We are one with the nation on the issues of national security and would not like to politicise it. But the Modi government should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC since April 2020."

The Congress also tweeted a video of Prime Minister Modi's speech made after the Galwan clash in which he said "no one occupied our land and no one has entered India and that none of our posts is in occupation of anyone else". "Had China been named, it would not have dared to raise its eyes towards India," it said.

Ties between the India and China nosedived following a fierce clash at Galwan Valley in Ladakh in 2020 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. China has acknowledged that five Chinese military officers and soldiers were killed, but it is widely believed that the death count was higher.

Comments

Add new comment

December 11,2022
December 11,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 11: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state has taken bold steps to counter terrorism. Nearly 15 sleeper cells have been unearthed and those involved in terror activities have been sent to various jails including Tihar.

The authorities have been successful in nabbing those who were active with terror links in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, he told mediapersons at Mangaluru International Airport on Saturday. 

“The operation against terrorism is a continuous process. The state has been sending all the details related to their links, financial support to the central government from time to time. The state and central governments are working together to contain terror activities. Our agencies and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have been working together to counter terror activities,” said the CM.

Comments

Add new comment

December 14,2022
December 14,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 14: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated that there is no need for a separate law to curb so called 'love jihad' cases in Karnataka. He however added that the government would not ignore the demand for it. 

'Love jihad' is a propaganda term used by Sangh Parivar to target Muslim men in case they marry Hindu girls.  

The minister told media persons here on Wednesday that RSS and other Hindu organisations have sought a separate law in this regard. But the existing anti-religious conversion law is adequate enough to contain such cases. However, the government would look into the demand. 

He said each citizen in the country has the right to practise the religion of his/her choice. But it should be free from force and offers. In case of religious conversion by force, family members must lodge a complaint so that police would initiate action against them. 

On the border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra, he said he is going to Delhi on December 14 to discuss the border issue with Central leaders. There is no need to give any political colour to it, he added.

Comments

Add new comment

