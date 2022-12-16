Immoral policing on rise in Mangaluru region because of CM’s encouragement: Siddaramaiah

New Delhi, Dec 13: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament on Tuesday that the retaliation by the Indian Armed Forces in Arunachal's Tawang area forced Chinese troops to retreat to their positions.

Singh told the House that no Indian soldier was killed or seriously injured in the border clash with China.

"On December 9 in Yangtse area of Tawang sector PLA troops encroached upon and attempted to change status quo. This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. Our troops bravely stopped PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post," Singh said.

Rajnath Singh's statement did not silence the opposition parties, who walked out in protest. The Opposition said it was not satisfied with just a statement and wanted a discussion on the crucial border issue. Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil said that the "attitude" of the government to avoid a discussion is not right.

Many parties demanded that all other parliament business be on hold for a threadbare discussion on the India-China border issue.

Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of disrupting proceedings as a question on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was listed for today.

Ahead of the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the military and diplomatic leadership. He also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior ministers to discuss the centre's response in Parliament.

The Congress has launched an all-out attack on the government. Party president Mr Kharge said, "We are one with the nation on the issues of national security and would not like to politicise it. But the Modi government should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC since April 2020."

The Congress also tweeted a video of Prime Minister Modi's speech made after the Galwan clash in which he said "no one occupied our land and no one has entered India and that none of our posts is in occupation of anyone else". "Had China been named, it would not have dared to raise its eyes towards India," it said.

Ties between the India and China nosedived following a fierce clash at Galwan Valley in Ladakh in 2020 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. China has acknowledged that five Chinese military officers and soldiers were killed, but it is widely believed that the death count was higher.