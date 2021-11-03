  1. Home
  2. ‘Improving the system and utilising human resources effectively are my goals’: Bommai on completing 100 days as CM

‘Improving the system and utilising human resources effectively are my goals’: Bommai on completing 100 days as CM

News Network
November 4, 2021

Bengaluru, Nov 4: As his government completes hundred days in office, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he is satisfied with the decisions taken so far in taking the administration in the right direction, and the work is on towards inclusive economic progress. He also ruled out any discussions regarding expanding the cabinet immediately.

"I'm satisfied with the decisions that have been taken with regards to taking the administration in the right direction, by taking officials into confidence," Bommai said in response to a question whether he is satisfied with the hundred days of his administration.

Ending months of speculation about the change of guard in the state, Bommai on July 28 had taken over as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, from BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa, who stepped down from the coveted post, coinciding with his government completing two years in office.

Though hundred days is not a major milestone, it is certainly a clear indication on our way forward, the Chief Minister told reporters and added, "the strong and promising steps that we have taken in the last hundred days, and the decisive decisions that we have taken, will indicate about the pro-people path that our government will take in the future."

Pointing at the programmes of his government like 'Amrith' schemes, scholarship to children of farmers, and social security initiatives, he said, the economy is slowly recovering, and looking at the recovery the administration plans to take several progressive steps for the welfare of the people.

"I have two plans- one is to improve the system and see to it that the government and its programmes reach the people. Second is, utilising of human resources effectively, with economic progress, for example- though our per capita income is among top five states, there has to be contribution from all sections of society for it, like- SC/ST, OBC, poor and women- in our economic progress, we are working on it," he added.

Bommai also highlighted the implementation of "CM Dashboard", which is said to be in line with the Prime Minister's Office, which facilitates him to review the progress of various Departments on a digital platform, as a major step towards administrative reform.

Ruling out any talks regarding the cabinet expansion, he said, he will not go to Delhi on November 7 and will be attending the National Executive meeting via video conferencing from the party office here.

Speaking on his government's decision to reduce both petrol and diesel prices by Rs 7 per litre, Bommai said, "after the central government's decision to reduce fuel prices I spoke to the Union Finance and Home Minister and they expressed desire that the state too slashes the prices. I spoke to our senior officials and decided on it."

Stating that the cut in prices will be effective from this evening, he said, it may cause an estimated loss of Rs 2,100 crore to the state's exchequer.

Buckling under pressure, the central government on Wednesday had cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre to help bring down rates down from their highest-ever levels.

Stating that the 'Janasevaka', an initiative, under which government services are delivered to the doorstep of beneficiaries, will be rolled out across the state on January 26, the Chief Minister in response to a question said, it will be done in stages, and staff will be trained for it. Noting that it has been launched in Bengaluru, he said, "if there are any shortcomings, we will rectify it and then proceed to other places."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 27,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 27: Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba on Tuesday claimed that the rising prices of essential commodities has not affected the common man.

"Where is the public outrage? There is no outrage," he said.

Khuba was responding to a question on rise in fuel prices at a news conference.

He maintained that the fuel hike was linked to oil bond loans imposed by the previous UPA government, a claim that has been countered by the Congress earlier. However, Khuba said the oil bonds, coupled with inflation, caused the price rise.

"There is no issue with the hike. It is only the Congress that is creating a ruckus over the issue. There is no public outcry against the hike," he asserted. "This is because the public is satisfied with the BJP government. The BJP government has controlled inflation in a much better manner compared to the previous UPA regime. People are aware of this," said Khuba, who represents Bidar in Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Khuba also sought to clarify that there was no shortage of fertilisers. This follows some protests by farmers in the state over the issue. "There is no shortage of fertilisers. The government has enough stock. Farmers have been misinformed about it," he said.

He further lashed out at Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah for spreading misinformation. "The Congress is desperate to win the bypolls in Hangal and Sindagi, when they know that they do not stand a chance against BJP. With ulterior motives, Siddaramaiah is spreading misinformation on fertiliser shortage," he charged.

Spreading rumours about shortage when there is none will only lead to artificial deficit as farmers will start hoarding up fertilisers and middlemen will begin fleecing farmers with exorbitant prices, he pointed out.

According to government data, there is a total demand of 2.8 lakh MT until the end of October 2021 for fertilisers. This includes Muriate of Potash (MOP), Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP), Complex fertiliser and Urea. After fulfilling the demand, there is still 6.05 lakh MT of fertiliser available, according to Khuba.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 28,2021

Newsroom, Oct 28: Two days ahead of Karnataka bypolls, the Income-Tax officials on Thursday raided the residence of UB Shetty, a close associate of Congress leader and KPCC President DK Shivakumar, who is a contractor by occupation.

UB Shety runs his business in Dharwad, Udupi and Mangaluru. The officials also raided Seetharam Shetty's house, who UB Shetty's brother and also a contractor.

The officials came in Innova cars and entered the house of UB Shetty located here. Shivakumar's aide was present in the house at the time of the raid.

They conducted the search operation and reportedly scrutinised documents attached to some property and business. They are yet to make any comment on the raids.

Voting for the byelections in Karnataka are scheduled to take place in Sindagi and Hanagal assembly constituencies on October 30.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 22,2021

Mexico City, Oct 22: Two foreigners, including one from India, were killed and three wounded in a shooting at a restaurant in the Mexican Caribbean resort town of Tulum, authorities said on Thursday.

Authorities said one of the dead women was from Germany and the other from India. The three wounded included two Germans and a tourist from the Netherlands.

The shooting broke out on Wednesday night at a street-side eatery that has some outdoor tables, right off Tulum's main strip.

The fight was between two groups that operate street-level drug sales in the area, the Quintana Roo state prosecutor's office said in a statement. The tourists were apparently dining at the restaurant and may have been caught in the crossfire.

One woman died at the scene and the other in a hospital. One of the aggressors, who was also wounded, was subsequently arrested. There was no immediate word on the condition of the wounded tourists.

Tulum has experienced growing pains moving from laid-back beach retreat to major international destination. It had long been spared the violence seen sporadically in larger Cancun and Playa del Carmen farther up the coast.

But in June, two men were shot to death on the beach in Tulum and a third was wounded.

The administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pinned its hopes on Tulum, where it has announced plans to build an international airport and a stop for the Maya train, which will run in a loop around the Yucatan peninsula.

But Quintana Roo state, where beach resorts like Tulum, Playa del Carmen and Cancun are located, has been plagued by both violence and corruption.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.